7 'Unkillable' Plants to Create a Beautiful But Low-Maintenance Patio Container Garden

In most cases, having a lush outdoor space comes with strings. Your patio garden might need constant care and regular maintenance. But if you'd rather spend more time lounging al fresco and less time tending to your plants, low-maintenance planting ideas are a must.

Having a container garden makes things much easier. And pairing a potted garden with easy-going outdoor plants will make lushing out your patio an absolute breeze.

So, without further ado, here are seven nearly unkillable patio plants to bring into your space.

1. Kangaroo Paw

Brighten your patio with these vibrant kangaroo paw plants. (Image credit: Jenny Wren Seeds / Etsy)

Kairos Jones, landscape designer and creative director at PARC Concepts, tells me that kangaroo paw plants are a brilliant low-maintenance choice for patio gardens.

"These plants are extremely drought-tolerant once established. They also thrive in full sun and are relatively pest-free. Just ensure good drainage and avoid overwatering," she says.

"Look for compact or dwarf cultivars like 'little joey', 'kanga yellow', or the 'bush gem' series. These are bred for container growing and mass planting, offering vibrant colours without overwhelming your pot."

If you're interested in adding these to your patio garden, I recommend these Rare Yellow Kangaroo Paw Flower Seeds from Jenny Wren Seeds on Etsy.

Kairos Jones Social Links Navigation Landscape Designer Kairos Jones is an Australian landscape designer and creative director at PARC Concepts.

2. Bottlebrush

Lend your garden some texture with bottlebrush blooms. (Image credit: Crocus)

Named bottlebrush, after their vertical feathered flowers, Kairos tells me that this is another nearly unkillable planting option for a patio garden. If you enjoy wildlife gardening, she explains that planting bottlebrush is a great way to attract birds to your home.

"They are incredibly hardy, tolerant of various conditions, and very resilient to neglect once established," she says.

"I recommend the 'little john' (compact red), 'mini red' (dwarf red), or 'kings park special' (medium) bottlebrush plants. These cultivars are naturally smaller or respond well to pruning to maintain size in a pot."

I'm especially taken by this Callistemon Viminalis Hot Pink Bottlebrush Plant from Crocus.

3. Dianella

Small and striking dianella flowers are patio perfect. (Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

Also known as flax lily, dianella is a beautiful choice for a low-maintenance container garden. These flowers might be small but they're incredibly striking and surprisingly hardy.

"Dianella is extremely tough, provides great textural contrast, and many varieties offer attractive blue berries," she notes. "These drought-tolerant plants are very adaptable to varying light conditions, though full sun is best for flowering."

She adds that cultivars like 'little jess', 'cassa blue', 'tasred', and 'shady lady' are all very well-suited for container growing.

If you're planning on doing some container gardening this season, treat your pots to these Dianella Tasmanica Seeds from Thompson & Morgan.

4. Grevillea

Spider flowers will catch compliments with no effort at all. (Image credit: Varneys Plants / Etsy)

Kairos recommends remixing your potted patio plants with grevillea. Not only are they very drought-tolerant, but they also attract nectar-feeding birds, and are generally robust once established.

"I suggest planting compact grevillea flower cultivars like 'robyn gordon', 'gin gin jester', 'bronze rambler' and 'Mt tamboritha'," she says.

"Just remember to choose a dwarf or compact form to prevent it from outgrowing the pot too quickly and ensure proper drainage to avoid drowning your plant."

If you want to skip the germination phase and instantly improve your patio with some striking foliage, Grevillea Olympic Flame Plant Red-Pink Flowers from Varneys Plants on Etsy.

5. Fan Flower

These adorable fan flowers are a no-brainer. (Image credit: Amazon)

Fan flowers are undoubtedly pretty, but what makes them unkillable? "Also known as scaevola, these fast-growing flowers produce abundant flowers for a long period," she says.

"They are also known to be both heat and drought-tolerant. Plus, they bloom beautiful flowers and vines that gently spill over pot edges."

If you have a cottage garden, she recommends looking for named cultivars like 'blue wonder', 'purple fanfare', or 'white cascade'. "These are specifically bred for floriferousness and good habit in containers and hanging baskets," she adds.

And if you're obsessed with the fillers, spillers, and thrillers planting trend, this is your chance to use these Scaevola 'Power Laguna Blue' Trailing Basket Plug Plants from Amazon as a base to make your potted garden look like a curated live bouquet.

6. Hoya

Shiny leafage and waxy flowers? Hoya has got it all. (Image credit: Thai Lucky Shop / Etsy)

While the species hoya australis itself is an Australian native, Kairos tells me that this low-maintenance plant is also worth adding to your potted patio. Plus, it helps that they're among the best plants for small gardens.

"There aren't many widely available named cultivars of the native species specifically for pots beyond the species itself. However, you can find hoya australis 'lisa' or other common forms," she says.

"This variety is beloved for its extremely low-maintenance and drought-tolerant nature. It handles neglect well and produces fragrant, waxy flowers that are ideal for hanging baskets or taller pots where it can trail."

If you're keen to adopt your very own hoya, Thai Lucky Shop's Hoya Australis Albomarginata on Etsy is the way to go.

7. Bulbine

Vertical flowers like bulbine will give your patio a mini potted meadow feel. (Image credit: Crocus)

When it comes to selecting a bulbine plant to add to your unkillable patio garden, Kairos tells me that bulbine bulbosa is the best one to look for.

"Sometimes you might find 'tiny tot', which is a very compact form that's perfect for small patios. Otherwise, the standard bulbine bulbosa is perfect for pots," she explains.

"This plant is highly drought-tolerant, resilient to various conditions, provides a long flowering period, and has attractive strappy foliage. Plus, it's very forgiving if watering is occasionally missed."

I found this Yellow Stalked Bulbine Frutescens on Crocus, and it comes in a one litre pot, ready to style on your verdant patio.

FAQs

What Is the Best Low-Maintenance Patio Material?

If you're looking for a patio that's as low-maintenance as the plants it hosts, you might want to look to porcelain paving. Known for its hardy, low-maintenance and versatile nature, porcelain paving is ideal.

Now that you have your plants all sorted, all that's left is to display them in style. And our guide to the best outdoor planters is all you need to make your potted patio garden look totally chic.