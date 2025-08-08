Wait, My Sleep Obsession Might Be Causing Me to Lose Rest? Meet Orthosomnia, the Tech-Stress Affliction Everybody's Talking About

Once upon a time, the only way to track your sleep would have been to visit an expert to look into patterns and lend advice. But now there's technology that dips into every high and low of your REM cycle.

And as someone who is deeply interested in learning how to sleep better, I had always been under the impression that sleep tech can do no harm. However, on discovering orthosomnia, I am now learning that even chasing the perfect circadian rhythm requires a digital detox.

This new age affliction stems from fully, and perhaps addictively, embracing sleep technology. But to understand its causes, symptoms, and treatment, let's begin by understanding the affliction in and of itself.

What Is Orthosomnia?

Everything is best in balance and sleep tech is no exception. (Image credit: Oracle. Design: Agence Volta. Styling: Collected Studio)

"Orthosomnia is a relatively new sleep disorder characterized by an obsession with achieving 'perfect' sleep, often fuelled by using sleep-tracking devices and apps," says Martin Seeley, sleep expert at MattressNextDay.

"The word combines 'ortho' (meaning correcting) and 'somnia' (meaning sleep). This is a condition where people start to become focused on improving their sleep, but it becomes worse."

Martin explains that orthosomnia can affect high-achieving or anxious individuals, who will closely watch their sleep through smartwatches, mobile apps, or rings and start to believe they have a sleep issue, even when they feel fine.

The truth is, there are plenty of things to aid sleep, and they don't have to be wired up to help you rest well. Sometimes it's better to rely on classic sleep helpers like comfortable bedding and bedroom paint colors.

What Are the Causes of Orthosomnia?

If you find yourself ruminating over sleep data rather than drifting off tech-free, orthosomnia might be to blame. (Image credit: Omer Ozturk Interiors)

Martin tells me that one of the main causes of orthosomnia is becoming dependent on sleep-tracking data. "Many people start to trust whatever their sleep date is telling them on the device, more than their own mental and physical state," he explains.

"Someone could feel well-rested after a night’s sleep, but if their trackers show they had poor sleep, they will start to worry and create unnecessary stress. This worry can come up every night, which can throw off the cycle of sleepiness to prepare for rest, known as sleep performance anxiety, preventing restful sleep."

Additionally, he finds that perfectionist tendencies and the need to be in control play a huge role. "People who suffer from orthosomnia can go to great lengths to perfect every single part of their sleep routine. Such as setting a strict sleep schedule, taking supplements, and avoiding blue light," he notes.

"Although these sleep tips can be great, the extreme pressure to stick to these routines can add stress and make it even more difficult to fall or stay asleep. Many sleep trackers also offer data that isn’t always correct or consistent, which can cause confusion and increase the sense that something may be wrong."

Sometimes, all you need is to find your pillow position and discover secrets to designing a comforting bedroom. And of course, there's no harm in exercising sleep tech and accessories in balance.

So, how can you tell if you're an orthosomniac? There are some symptoms to keep an eye out for.

What Are the Symptoms of Orthosomnia?

Understanding the root cause of your sleep troubles is always a good place to start. (Image credit: Matthew Kappas. Design: Jessica Gersten)

For starters, Martin explains that constant checking of sleep tracking data, often first thing in the morning, is a prime symptom of orthosomnia. "Feeling stressed, anxious, or frustrated if the sleep date seems 'poor', even when you have had enough sleep, is another common factor," he says.

"Finding it hard to fall or stay asleep from overthinking or sleep pressures and trying to fix sleep issues that are not there by increasing sleep rituals are also inklings of orthosomnia."

And if you have sleep performance anxiety, that allows worry to disrupt rest, or you find yourself depending more on data than on how you actually feel, you could be facing a bout of orthosomnia.

Perhaps it's time to make a shift to simple things for a sleep-friendly bedroom, and that begins by actively making changes to beat orthosomnia.

How to Treat Orthosomnia?

Begin by trusting your body over a sleep app or two. (Image credit: David Butler)

According to Martin, the best way to help manage orthosomnia is to take a step back and reduce time from sleep trackers, especially if they are making you feel anxious.

He recommends focusing on how you are feeling and not just what the data says. "Try to maintain a constant but flexible sleep routine and use calming rituals such as deep breathing or mindfulness before your sleep time," he advises.

"For issues that seem to be staying, like high levels of anxiety, cognitive behaviour therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is highly effective. The important thing is to try and shift the mindset from chasing perfect sleep to just getting enough rest that feels good and support your overall health."

A low-cortisol bedroom that's digitally undressed and a sleep routine that feels natural and stress-free are important steps towards sound slumber.

Digital Detox Sleep Accessories

Now that you're on the path to more traditional, tech-free sleep, perhaps a cozy bedwomb is the next best move for your tranquil bedroom makeover.