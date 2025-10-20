Is It Okay to Sleep Without a Pillow? Well, It Depends on Your Sleep Position, Say These Experts

You're here because if you're like me, sometimes, you want to ditch the pillow and lie flat on your bed. I get it, it can be tempting. But sleeping without a pillow can indeed do more harm than good, especially if you're in the wrong sleep position.

Understanding your body's needs and how to sleep better is the starting point to a more focused and deep slumber. But to better understand the effects of sleeping without a pillow, I decided to call in a few sleep experts.

So, if you're wondering if you should sleep without a pillow and the pros and cons of such, we've got you covered. Here is everything you need to know before you get rid of your much-loved comfort companion.

Should I Sleep Without a Pillow?

To ditch or to not ditch? Let's find out. (Image credit: Design: boq architekti)

Now, before heading to bed, it's important to set aside a good wind-down routine, and what that looks like for you is ultimately up to you and your body's needs. But if you're still debating whether or not you should get rid of the pillow, the experts say it's important to consider your sleeping position beforehand.

"Sleeping with or without a pillow really depends on your sleeping position," explains Dr Deborah Lee, sleep expert from Doctor Fox, working with Comfybedss. "It isn’t for everyone, but we need a pillow to keep the neck and spine aligned. If you’re a back sleeper or a side sleeper, then sleeping without a pillow will cause your neck to bend unnaturally to one side, leading to aches and pains the next morning, and potentially long-term problems."

However, Dr Deborah says if you’re a stomach sleeper, then sleeping without a pillow is actually probably the best option for you, as "it’ll stop your neck from bending backward. The objective of a pillow is to ensure your spine is always aligned, whatever your position."

But it's important to know that for some, a pillow provides the neck support they need for a good night's sleep. Kenny Timper, Certified Sleep Science Coach at Mattress Clarity, tells me, "Most people benefit from some level of neck support, but a pillow isn’t always necessary for everyone. Back and side sleepers usually need a pillow to keep their spine aligned, while some stomach sleepers may feel better without one because it helps prevent neck strain."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dr Deborah Lee Social Links Navigation Sleep Expert Dr Deborah Lee is a sleep expert and medical writer from Doctor Fox, working alongside Comfybedss as their leading sleep expert. She completed her medical degree in 1986 from the University of Southampton, before working as a lead clinician at the NHS. Since 2017, she has worked predominately as a healthcare writer writing on all things sleep, sexual health and providing advice and care for specific illnesses.

Kenny Timper Social Links Navigation Certified Sleep Science Coach Kenny is a certified sleep science coach and staff writer at Mattress Clarity, where he reviews mattresses, bedding, and sleep accessories to help you skip the guesswork and enjoy a restful night’s sleep. As a natural tinkerer, he enjoys getting hands-on with each product to determine if it truly makes a difference in sleep quality. When he’s not testing out mattresses and other sleep products, you can find him hiking, biking, or trying out new local eats.

What Are the Benefits of Sleeping Without a Pillow?

If you love to sleep on your tummy, the no-pillow method may just be the one for you. (Image credit: Simon Eldon. Design: YAM Studios)

Finding the best position for sleep is key to an effortless slumber, and if you are opting to remove your pillow, there may be a few advantages to this.

Riley Otis, certified sleep ccience coach at Sleepopolis, tells me, "For stomach sleepers, it can reduce neck rotation and lower pressure on the spine." The experts also notes that it can aid in snoring and mild neck stiffness. She continues, "It can also encourage a more natural head position for those who tend to arch their necks while lying down."

Dr Deborah, however, emphasizes that this position mainly benefits people who sleep on their stomachs. "It’ll help reduce neck strain and pressure on the lower part of the back," she explains. "Without having a pillow to prop your head upwards, the spine can stay flatter against the mattress. However, for skin health, less pressure on the face may reduce creasing or friction; equally, this is where silk pillowcases come into play."

Riley Otis Social Links Navigation Certified sleep ccience coach Riley is a staff writer and certified sleep science coach specializing in mattress testing and reviews. She works with the content team to ensure accurate and up-to-date information. Riley graduated from Elon University in 2024 with a degree in journalism and creative writing. As a lover of sleep herself, Riley enjoys learning about the best sleep products and helping readers find their perfect match.

What Are the Disadvantages of Sleeping Without a Pillow?

Now now, don't throw out the pillow just yet! (Image credit: Tina Kulic. Design: Atelier Fēn)

"The biggest disadvantage of sleeping pillow-less is the potential of waking up with serious neck or back pain," says Dr Deborah. "This can often be temporary, but on some occasions, it can lead to something more permanent, leading to the need for physio and chiropractic help."

Without proper neck support, Dr Deborah explains that it's likely to fall out of alignment, leading to muscle tension, headaches, and shoulder pain, and leading to much trouble sleeping through the night. She continues, "Side sleepers need a pillow to fill the gap between their head and their shoulder. While not always a health issue, sleeping flat can also make snoring worse and acid reflux, due to allowing the airway to collapse a bit more easily, leading to reduced muscle tension, headaches, or neck and shoulder pain."

So if you're a side sleeper, it's best to keep the pillow in its place. "Side sleepers especially need a pillow to fill the gap between the head and shoulder," adds Dr Deborah. "Sleeping flat can also worsen snoring or acid reflux by allowing the throat and airway to collapse more easily.”

Sleep Aids to Help You Through the Night

Loop Earplugs Loop Quiet 2 £19.95 at Loop Earplugs Shhh, I'm sleeping! These Loop Quiet 2 earplugs from Loop Earplugs come with a powerful noise reduction system as well as a customizable fit. It's easy to use and clean, so you no longer need to worry about all the noise outside. Think quiet and comfort, these earplugs are exactly that. M&S x Bella Freud Pure Silk Eye Mask £22 at Marks and Spencer UK Bella Freud just launched her latest homeware collection with M&S, and we're loving it. Drift off into a peaceful slumber with this Pure Silk Eye Mask that is set to benefit your skin as well as your sleep. What's not to love? L'OCCITANE Aromachologie Relaxing Pillow Mist, 100ml £22.50 at John Lewis Ready to set the mood? This Aromachologie Relaxing Pillow Mist will set you up for a long slumber with its natural scent containing lavender, bergamot, mandarin, sweet orange, and geranium.

FAQs

Can Sleeping Without a Pillow Improve Posture?

In short, no, it will not improve your posture, and as Dr Deborah puts it, "Sleeping without a pillow for most people will actually make their posture worse. Without proper neck support, the neck will fall to whatever side gravity is forcing it to, straining muscles and disrupting spinal alignment."

She continues: "The only people who should sleep pillow-less are those who sleep on their front, and even then, they won’t see a huge benefit, but it will help reduce muscle extension. Good posture comes from maintaining a neutral spine, the head, neck, and back all in one straight line. Equally, sleeping with too many pillows will also disalign your spine, so it’s recommended to just sleep with one, rather than two or three.”

If you are keen on getting rid of the pillow, even after reading all of this, I'd hold off unless you're someone who loves to lie flat on your stomach or back. But if you're convinced to keep your pillow in place, there are a few types of pillows that could aid you in better sleep. So be sure to check out of guide to find out which one better fits your needs.