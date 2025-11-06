What Color Light Will Help Me Sleep Better? The Lighting You'll Want to Bring Into Your Bedroom and the Best Ways to Do It

Did you know that certain lighting colors can affect how you sleep? For example, harsh, bright lighting can often keep you awake through the night, whereas softer, deeper tones, such as red tones, create a serene state in your space and your mind.

Mindful lighting is key to a restful slumber, and yes, the color you choose really does matter. And in order to hammer down the secrets of how you can sleep better, it's important to follow certain rituals to create a zen and calming atmosphere in your home.

So, to better understand which color lighting is best for aiding slumber, I spoke to a sleep expert, and here's what they had to say about it.

What Color Light Is Best for Sleep?

Opt for warmer lighting to set the mood for a restful slumber. (Image credit: Mateo Soto. Design: CREARQ)

Yes, your bedroom lighting can play a big part in how you sleep through the night. Which is why finding the right lighting color to help you doze off is the key to a restful night. And to get to the bottom of exactly which colors can ease your mind and prepare you for that much-needed rest, I spoke to Dr Deborah Lee, sleep expert from Doctor Fox, working alongside Comfybedss.

"The ideal light for promoting healthy sleep is warm or soft red light," Dr Deborah tells me. "Typically, you want this to be around 1800-2700k on the color temperature scale, which mimics the warm glow of a sunset or firelight, which our brains will naturally associate with winding down, relaxing, and preparing for rest."

More importantly, Dr Deborah says warm tones contain very low levels of blue light, which is important. "Blue wavelengths are strongly linked to wakefulness, alertness, and the suppression of melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate our sleep cycle," she adds. "When exposed to blue light in the evening, you may have heard of phones and TVs giving off blue light. We effectively ‘trick’ the brain into thinking it’s daytime, delaying sleepiness and reducing sleep quality. This is something that can lead to a longer time to fall asleep, but also a worse quality of sleep."

By choosing dim, warm lighting in the evening, this can in turn help your body establish a wind-down routine for sleep and, as Dr Deborah says, "the body transitions into a calmer state, supports its natural circadian rhythm, and makes it far easier to fall asleep and stay asleep."

How to Bring This Lighting Color into Your Home

If you haven't already done so, bring a chic and stylish table lamp into your bedroom for a calming impact. (Image credit: MKG Studio. Design: Manali Hirani Design Atelier)

Personally, I love a good rechargeable lamp, like this lovely Keko Rechargeable Touch Dimmable Table Lamp from Dunelm. These lamps are easy to use and, best of all, you can move them around and place them wherever you please in your bedroom. I often use my table lamp to prepare myself for a restful night, as big lights are a no-go just before bed.

"There are several simple ways to introduce sleep-friendly warm lighting into your home without major changes or expense," adds Dr Deborah. "First, switch bedside lamps to extra-warm LED light bulbs, ideally labelled between 1800 and 2200K, and you’ll be able to pick these up in your local DIY store or pair them with fabric or frosted shades to soften brightness further."

You can also opt for smart switches or smart bulbs. Amazon Basics Smart Multicolor LED Light Bulb is a great place to start and only costs £9.99.

Dr Deborah continues, "Most smart lighting systems allow you to schedule brightness and warmth automatically. For example, you can set lights to gradually shift to a warm 2200K tone and dim to around 30% brightness after 8 pm, which gently cues your body to unwind. You’ll also be able to dim your lights from your bed, rather than getting up and out of bed to do so."

Finally, the expert explains that adding amber or red night lights in hallways or bathrooms is a great way to keep your mind in sleep mode, especially if you tend to wake in the night. "Motion-sensor versions are especially useful, providing just enough light for safe movement while avoiding strong white light that disrupts sleep," Dr Deborah notes.

Looking for a motion sensor bulb? Try out the PIR Motion Sensor LED Bulbs from Amazon — rated a 4.4/5 with over 800 reviews.

FAQs

What Lighting Colors to Avoid Before Bed?

Yamen Mahfoud, lighting expert from Bees Lighting, says it's best to avoid blue lights. "Blue light exposure after sunset disrupts your circadian rhythm by suppressing melatonin production for up to three hours," he explains. "Light wavelengths below 480 nanometers signal 'daytime' to your brain's suprachiasmatic nucleus, keeping you alert when you should be winding down. In my over 20 years of working with residential lighting, I've observed how many families unknowingly sabotage their sleep with poor evening lighting choices."

He continues, "In over 20 years of dealing with residential lighting materials, I have seen how many people unwittingly damage their sleep with poor light choices in the evening. The biggest mistake most homeowners make is using standard LEDs rated at more than 3000K in their bedrooms after dark, even after three years of advocating for lower color temperatures. These cool white lights emit significant amounts of blue spectrum light, which inhibits the release of nocturnal sleep hormones."

So, whatever you do, avoid those bright white lights — they're not the most stylish either, if I might add!

What Other Lighting Colors Can Help Aid Sleep?

In addition to Dr Deborah's recommendation of amber and red hues, there are a few more colors that can create a sense of calm and prepare you for sleep.

"Soft orange and peach lighting works particularly well, offering the same warm-spectrum benefits while creating a gentle, soothing atmosphere," Dr Deborah tells me. "Some people also find very soft pink light relaxing, as it reduces visual stimulation and helps settle the mind when dimmed."

As a final note, she says, "LED lights designed to mimic candlelight are also excellent choices — they offer a natural flicker and warm tone that the brain finds instinctively calming. The key principle is to choose low blue-light, low-intensity, indirect lighting, regardless of the exact shade."

Now that you've got your lighting on lock, what about the best bed sheet colors for sleep? It seems your bedding can also change the way you sleep, so be sure to check out our guide to find out more.