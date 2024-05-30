The Best Bedding Colors for a Restful Night's Sleep — 5 Expert Recommended Suggestions That Promise Sooth

There are plenty of wellness habits that supposedly help us sleep better. From viral sleep gummies to sleepytime tea, we've seen plenty of trends float by on our socials, but sleepy girl mocktails and phone locking aside, we've found that our bedding can actually help us better prepare for slumber.

It can be hard enough getting to sleep with the looming thoughts of the day ahead, but a little helping hand from our sleep environment could make all the difference. Besides the material and thread count, the color of our sheets also plays a part in helping us to sleep better, and, unlike some of the more baseless internet phenomena, this particular theory has been approved by a couple of trusty sleep experts. If you've been looking for a solution to your sleep issues, you might want to try adding one of these five slumber-friendly hues to your bedroom.

1. Blue

(Image credit: Timothy Doyon. Design: Charlap Hyman & Herrero)

Sleep expert Nichole Mondshein from Sleepolosis tells us that the best bedsheet colors for a good night’s sleep are soft, muted tones like blue. 'Blue is particularly effective because it has a calming effect on the mind, helping to reduce anxiety and create a sense of calmness,' says Nichole. She tells us that she strongly recommends incorporating this hue into a bedroom and she's not the only expert backing blue.

Certified sleep science coach Julia Forbes, informs us that blue is often considered the best color for sleep. 'It's calming and can potentially lower your heart rate and blood pressure, helping you relax more easily,' she says. This aqua-toned bedding will make your bedroom feel like a hotel so it's all the more easier for you to fall asleep in.

2. Green

(Image credit: Future)

Green is a naturally organic color and we've found that it roots your indoor space to the outdoor environment creating a more grounded atmosphere. Certified sleep therapist Jacob Smith agrees and explains that green brings the best of both worlds to the bedroom, uniting soothing blue and cheerful yellow. 'Its association with nature helps make this color one of the most soothing hues for a restful setting,' he says.



Nichole points out that earthy shades like green are gentle on the eyes and don't overstimulate the brain, making it easier to wind down. A welcoming green bedsheet might be just what your space needs to transform into a restful bedroom.

3. Lavender

(Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Crystal Sinclair)

Soft airy hues like lavender are ideal for a modern bedroom needing a subtle pop of color. 'A soft mix of blues, purples, and grays, lavender is known to boost our creativity,' says Jacob. 'And besides making it easier to fall asleep, waking up in a lavender room can also kick-start a productive day after a good night's rest.'

If you're a maximalist, you might prefer bold colors and bright patterns but Nichole warns that they can often be overstimulating and might keep your mind active, making it harder to fall asleep. Instead, she suggests sticking to these calm colors that create an environment that's more conducive to relaxation and better sleep. So if you love a jewel-toned amethyst, swapping it out for a docile lavender hue might be the right move for your bedroom.

4. Soft Pink

(Image credit: Future)

Pink bedrooms are so conducive to sleep and Jacob tells us that this cheerful hue is the ideal background for a nap. 'While pink may not be the go-to answer for everyone, it does have its therapeutic qualities,' notes Jacob. 'A soft pink may help reduce your blood pressure and is also known to promote peace and joy.'

Since this hue isn't busy or overwhelming, it can be considered as a modern neutral that works wonders in the bedroom. This playful color is generally limited to children's rooms but Jacob points out that it's especially worth introducing if you happen to have a personal preference to the shade. He explains that if the color helps you feel happy or relaxed, it's worth adding it to your sleep setup.

5. Gray

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Julia tells us that the best bed sheet colors for a good night’s rest are typically cool, calming tones. She finds neutral tones like gray to be ideal for bedrooms since they promote a sense of tranquility. 'Basic colors like gray don't overstimulate the mind and they help keep your room feeling calm and restful,' she says.

While a soft gray may prove to be helpful for some people, Jacob also recommends experimenting with deeper shades. 'Darker-hued sheets may help those with overactive minds sleep better,' he says. 'If you have a hard time settling down to sleep, consider settling in for the night with some darker-toned bed sheets.' While this shade can be a big help to those struggling to sleep, the tone itself works beautifully for minimalist bedrooms prioritizing neutral tones.

If you've experienced restless nights and you have trouble drifting into a deep slumber, we suggest testing out these calming bed sheet colors. Not only are these colors design-forward and trendy but they also come with the added benefit of being the ideal background to your bedtime routine. So the next time you get under the covers, try experimenting with one of these expert-approved hues. We hope it brings you a sound sleep and some sweet dreams.