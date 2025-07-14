Moving Home in Summer Is a 'Double-Edged Sword' for This One Reason — So When Is the Best Time to Do It?

Having just renewed my apartment lease, my thoughts have been consumed by the idea of moving house for the past few months. And having braved the London real estate market for the last couple of years, I can say for certain that there are better and worse times to pick up and pack up.

There's plenty of planning to get through once you've asked and positively answered the question: Should I move home? And the first follow-up is likely "when?" Well, the experts say spring is ideal, despite the fact that, according to the Homeowners Alliance, the most popular month to move is August.

But why? And what happens if your hand is forced into moving outside this bountiful season? Let's discuss.

When Is the Best Time to Move House?

When the flowers are in bloom and the day is bright, spring is the best season to move. (Image credit: Milly Mead. Design: Sequence Studio)

Before you get your moving checklist at the ready, it's important to ascertain the best time to move house. Aside from a burst of joy that comes once you're all moved, packing up a home and setting up a new one comes with lots of work and stress, too.

So, when is the best time to move house for an easy transition? Real estate expert Hugo Mamo tells me that spring is an ideal time to make the shift.

"I'd say that spring usually brings the best of weather, costs, and availability," he comments. "Although life doesn't always give you the luxury of choosing your timing."

But if you're lucky enough to have a flexible contract that allows for moving around this wonderful season, then you'll probably have an easier move than most.

Having said that, there are pros and cons to moving during any season of the year. So let's explore what makes each season a good time to move and what factors might dampen the experience.

Hugo Mamo Social Links Navigation Real Estate Expert Hugo is the director at Simon Mamo Real Estate, one of the first and leading property agents in Malta Property. Since its inception, the Simon Mamo property agency is a family-run business specialising in residential and commercial property sales and rentals in Malta and Gozo.

Spring

When you have good weather on your side, moving is much easier. (Image credit: Alyssa Anselmo. Design: Studio Anva)

Moving expert Ashlyn Kreshel tells me that spring is a great time to move for a couple of reasons. And similar to Hugo, she also finds that the pleasant weather is a major advantage to the season.

"Spring offers a comfortable climate for moving, without the heat of summer or the snow of winter," she says. "Historically, March to May is one of the best windows to sell or find a home. Blooming landscapes can also increase curb appeal and sale prices."

On the other hand, she explains that it's important to look out for unpredictable weather that could disrupt your moving day. "Tarps, clear entryways, and schedule flexibility are essential," she adds.

"During this season, it's also important to account for the fact that school is still in session. Kids are in class, which may be convenient for local moves, but challenging for relocations across districts mid-semester."

However, this is still the best time to move house. As for moving tips, Ashlyn reminds me that the early bird gets the worm. "Movers often have greater availability earlier in spring before summer demand hits," she says. "Avoid May and June for best scheduling flexibility."

Ashlyn Kreshel Social Links Navigation Moving Expert Ashlyn Kreshel is the Director of Operations at UniMovers, a leading labor-only moving company. With extensive experience in the moving industry, Ashlyn excels in business development and creating strategic partnerships that benefit both customers and local communities. Her expertise in crafting stress-free, affordable moving solutions, combined with her dedication to community outreach, makes her a trusted source for insights on all aspects of moving.

Summer

Summer availability might sway your move to this sunny season. (Image credit: Clinton Weaver. Design: Together Design Stduio. Styling: Atelier Lab)

If you can't shift homes in the spring, planning for the summer is your next best bet. "Summer is peak season for listings, especially for families looking to move between school years," she explains.

Unfortunately, Ashlyn tells me this prime listing time happens to be a double-edged sword. "Summer is the season of high moving costs and limited availability. Demand peaks, so prices and competition for movers rise. My advice? Book early!"

Another seasonal con is the sweltering summer heat. "Moving in high temperatures can be physically exhausting," she says. "And potentially dangerous without precautions like starting early, dressing light, and staying hydrated."

As someone who tends to shift residence in the summer, these are definitely things I wish I knew before moving homes.

Autumn

Declining costs in autumn could be the discerning factor behind a fall move. (Image credit: Annika Kafkaloudis. Design: Without Studio)

If you're planning to move around autumn, Ashlyn explains that there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Starting off on a positive note, she explains that this season allows for lower moving and rental costs.

"Demand dips after summer, often leading to better rates for moving companies and rental units. And the cooler temperatures are ideal for physical labor and safer than peak heat or freezing conditions," she shares.

"One of the main disadvantages to moving in autumn is the shorter daylight hours. Moves need to start early, especially after daylight saving time ends in November."

She also explains that moving during the fall may interfere with academic routines if you have kids who need to change schools. But if you're shifting solo or with a partner, this could be a good time for you to hire a moving company and welcome a new home.

Winter

High availability is the silver lining to moving in winter. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

Moving onto the final season of the year, winter provides a couple of challenges tied to unpacking, organizing, and dressing a new space from scratch. But one of the easy advantages to changing address in this wintry season is that it's actually the most affordable season of all.

"Rates for movers and rentals are typically lowest due to reduced demand. And there's flexible scheduling since movers and landlords often have more open availability during the off-season," she explains.

But moving during winter also comes with its fair share of challenges. "Ice, snow, and cold temperatures can delay plans, damage belongings, or create safety issues. Walkways should be cleared and protected," she adds.

"Plus, there's the issue of holiday stress. Especially since juggling a move alongside holiday events can be logistically and emotionally taxing."

If you have a move in the books, firstly, congratulations! And secondly, I recommend scrolling through our guide on how to pack with stylish moving supplies so there's never a moment you're not living your best, most fashionable life.