4 Things to Unpack as Soon as You Move House — For a Comfortable and Organized Fresh Start

Moving to a new home can be an incredibly exciting endeavour, but it also comes with a couple of stress-inducing side quests like packing up your whole life and then having to unpack it just a little while after.

In such cases, however, there are a couple of things that can come to your aid. For instance, a moving checklist for when you're leaving and an unpacking checklist for when you arrive.

And when it comes to the latter, it's important to consider the best thing to unpack, rather than simply unboxing the items you love most. But when you're boxed in with all of your items and an empty space waiting to be dressed, where do you even begin?

Well, I asked the experts and here's what they had to say.

1. Essentials Box

One of the most important things I wish I had known before moving homes was the need for an essentials box while packing up. And as it happens, it's the best thing to unpack as soon as you set foot in your new place.

"This is the box you hopefully packed with your can't-live-without items," says professional organizer Di Ter Avest. "It should include items like phone chargers, medications, a few basic cleaning supplies, toilet paper, scissors, a box opener, snacks, and pajamas for everyone.

"Unpacking this box matters because it gives you instant access to the things you need to function on day one without digging through a dozen boxes."

2. Bedding and Linens

"I recommend unpacking bedding and towels early on so you can have a relaxing shower that first evening and get into a freshly made bed," says Andrea Lewis, founder of The Organised Curator. And so does Di.

"Getting the beds set up, or at least having sheets and pillows ready on the mattress on the floor, is non-negotiable," notes Di. "After a long moving day, your family will need a good night's sleep.

"You and your family will likely feel more relaxed and at home if you can crawl into a cozy, dressed bed at the end of an exhausting moving day." And you don't have to cover all types of bedding — just the essentials will do.

3. Basic Kitchen Set-up

This may be a no-brainer, but it's easy to get wrapped up in unpacking on a bias and setting up your favorite floor lamp and framed art to satisfy the urge of seeing your new home come to life. So, here's a reminder that kitchen organization is key.

"Start with the absolute basics like plates, cups, utensils, a few pots and pans, dish soap, a couple of towels, and the coffee maker," says Di. These essentials will help you whip up a snack and a drink whenever you need a boost of energy.

"Being able to cook or reheat something, make coffee, and serve your family without digging through boxes will bring a surprising amount of comfort," she adds.

4. Toiletries and Bathroom Supplies

And finally, I recommend organizing your bathroom for a better morning routine right off the bat. This is yet another essential space that needs to be up and running as soon as possible.

"Get those toothbrushes, toilet paper, soap, and towels unpacked early," says Di. "And don't forget shower curtains if your new bathroom requires it."

As for why setting up your bathroom matters, she explains that a stocked and functioning bathroom is a small but mighty luxury after a chaotic move. You're going to be tired after unpacking, cleaning, and organizing your new home and a comforting bath or a warm shower can make all the difference.

FAQs

What Room Should You Unpack First When Moving?

"This is one of the most common questions I hear and the answer might surprise you," says Di. "While every family is different, in most cases, the kitchen is the best room to unpack first."

Why the kitchen? Well, Di reckons that its because it truly is the heart of the home. "When your kitchen is up and running, you instantly gain a sense of routine and normalcy," she says.

"Having a place to prepare meals, pour a cup of coffee, or offer snacks to your kids can make the whole house feel more functional, even if the rest is still in boxes. And let's be real: when you're tired, hungry, and overwhelmed, being able to easily access food and drinks can make a huge difference in your mood and energy.

"Unpacking the kitchen also gives you a sense of accomplishment that motivates you to keep going. It's often one of the most complex areas to organize, so getting it done early creates momentum. Plus, with countertops clear and cabinets filling up, the space will start to look and feel more like home, which can be a huge emotional boost after a big move."

Now, although this might not be essential to unpack as soon as you move in, Andrea makes a great point in suggesting stocking your food with a simple food delivery on the first day of your move.

"I recommend setting this up a few days before so you can keep adding to the list," she says. "And remember to keep meals simple for the first few days whilst you get to know your new kitchen."

And as for the rest of your items, you can continue to unpack them once these necessities are unboxed and out of the way. Also, a small tip from me to you: don't forget to toast to your new home. The unpacking can seem long, but it'll likely get done sooner than you think. A flute of something sparkling is one of my non-expert-approved essentials to smell the roses, so to speak.