How to Unpack Your Suitcase Like a Pro When on Holiday — 5 Ways to Organize Your Hotel Room Closet to Feel at Home

Vacation season is upon us, but are you guilty of spending the majority of your time away living out of a suitcase, never really feeling at home?

One of the first things I try to do is get my holiday outfits out of my bag and into the hotel room's wardrobe, but with varying levels of success. But what if I told you that there's an organized way to approach how to store clothes when on vacation?

That begs the question: what's the right way to unpack like a pro on holiday? Well, I've laid out some expert tips that will help you make the most of your vacation closet. So, let's explore.

1. Begin With a Luggage Spot

As tempting as it might be to hop on your hotel bed, it's best to park your luggage first. (Image credit: Brach Madrid)

LaDell Carter, founder of Royal Expression Travels, tells me that the first step to unpacking like a pro is starting with the luggage rack.

"Every well-appointed room has one, and it’s not just decor," she explains. "My suitcase is placed there immediately. It’s the first moment I feel the shift from guest to inhabitant. Never the bed. Always the rack."

Travel blogger Isheeta Borkar also finds that this is an ideal start to organizing your hotel closet. "It's important to set a home base for your suitcase. I always pick one spot, ideally a bench, luggage rack, or even under a console table if you must, to park the suitcase," she says. "It’s tempting to let it drift around the room, but assigning it a home right away creates instant order."

Even your humble yet stylish carry-on luggage deserves a place to sit. So let this be the first thing you do to get settled.

Antler Single Stripe Hard Shell Cabin Suitcase £160 at Amazon UK Color: Purple How beautiful is this Single Stripe Hard Shell Cabin Suitcase from Antler? My personal favorite for quick getaways. Amazon Basics Hardside Hand Luggage Carry On Suitcase £43.99 at Amazon UK Color: Rose Gold If you're in the market for a new suitcase, Amazon's Basics range has some lovely options, including this Carry On Suitcase. Amazon Expandable Underseat Hand Luggage Bag £19.99 at Amazon UK Color: Beige If you prefer a duffel bag to a rollable suitcase, this Expandable Underseat Hand Luggage Bag should be on your radar.

LaDell Carter Social Links Navigation Travel Designer LaDell Carter is a chronic jet setter and the founder of Royal Expression Travels. As a world traveler and visionary, she has the skinny on the most premiere travel destinations.

Isheeta Borkar Social Links Navigation Travel Blogger Isheeta is one-half of the Travelicious Couple. Based in beautiful British Columbia, Canada, they've been living the remote work and slow travel life since 2018. As full-time professionals and adventure seekers, they have worked from all 7 continents while uncovering hidden gems and exploring the world without taking the leap into full-time nomadism.

2. Zone Your Hotel Wardrobe

Zoning isn't just reserved for your wardrobe at home. (Image credit: Lake & Walls)

Just as you would when organizing your closet at home, the next best thing to do is to zone your clothing. And I find that this step is especially easy if you learn how to properly fold clothes for travel beforehand.

Professional organizer Meghan Cocchiaro tells me that to unpack like a pro, it's essential to sort your clothing into zones based on category. "Place any clothing that is loose or easily foldable into hotel drawers, while separating intimates like underwear, pajamas, swimwear, and indoor loungewear from more formal clothing like pants, jeans, and shirts that you would go out in," she advises.

"Then separate as many of these categories as your space allows. Keep this clothing in the bureau by the TV, saving the nightstand drawers for accessories like books, sleep masks, and bedside chargers."

You don't have to rely on your hotel having amazing storage, either. These Amazon Basic Collapsible Clothes Drawer Organizers are the perfect thing to pack away for holidays. They're simple, but they get the job done and are especially helpful for zoning.

Meghan Cocchiaro Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Meghan Cocchiaro is the founder and lead organizer of Organized by Meg, a full service professional home organizing company, specializing in helping busy women who juggle careers, families, and their passions. She is also a mom, wife, pet owner and solopreneur who is running her small business with a mission of creating simply organized homes for ambitious women with families so they can stress less and focus on what really matters.

3. Hang Fancy and Formal Clothing Immediately

Keep your beautifully pressed clothes wrinkle-free by hanging them up. (Image credit: Permit Room Portobello. Design: Macaulay Sinclair)

The next step to unpacking like an organizer is to utilize the closet hanging space. "I’ve learned that if I don’t hang up dresses or anything wrinkle-prone in the first 10 minutes, I’ll likely never do it," says Isheeta. "So I just bite the bullet, open the closet, and get it done while my husband handles the Wi-Fi and coffee machine."

LaDell also finds that hanging up your clothes is essential and even tends to request hangers before she arrives. "I call ahead to request an even number of dress and pant hangers," she says. And the best design hotels will usually accommodate this request with grace.

"It’s a small ask, but I find that it makes all the difference. Typically, most closets come with three or four hangers, but I prefer a visual wardrobe. I don’t want to shuffle, I want to style."

When I'm hanging my clothes on holiday, I find that there are three simple items that are game-changing. For one, these White Rectangular Clothing Dividers you can find on Amazon. They're like sticky tabs for closets and are ideal for organizing by outfit. Next, these Foldable Portable Travel Hangers from Amazon as a back-up or add-on to your hotel hangers. And these Clothing Chain Hangers, also from Amazon used to sort each outfit while making the most of a small closet.

4. Double Your Packing Cubes as Drawers

Packing cubes are a versatile travel must-have for a reason. (Image credit: Fabian Martinez. Design Jorge Hernández de la Garza and Plantea Estudio)

LaDell tells me that packing cubes are travel essentials no one should go without, and I couldn't agree more. And while they are known for their great reputation as suitcase organizers, they can also double up as storage in your hotel room.

"My undergarments, basics, and sleepwear stay in their own cubes, which I place directly in the drawers," she notes. "I often keep the cubes slightly open, like travel trays. This helps housekeeping know what’s meant to stay visible."

Isheeta also swears by this trick. "Sometimes I don’t even fully unpack. I’ll place the cubes directly into drawers or shelves, unzip them, and access clothes from there," she says. "Especially useful when we’re only staying a few nights and I don’t want to repack from scratch."

I love these Compression Packing Cubes by Antler, and they come in such fun colors, too. However, you can't go wrong with hanging travel shelves. And these Hanging Packing Cube Portable Shelves from Amazon are a winning choice.

5. Transform Your Bathroom Into a Dressing Atelier

Setting your bathroom up is the final step before blissful holiday enjoyment can officially commence. (Image credit: Brach Madrid)

Now that your clothes are all unpacked, there's only one organizing chore left to do. And that's sorting out your jewelry organizers, skincare, cosmetics, and toiletries in your hotel bathroom.

"I place my fine jewelry, skincare, and fragrance lineup in the bathroom where the lighting flatters and the mirror rituals begin," says LaDell. "I always keep designer pieces like earrings and mini bags in their original boxes. It’s both practical and poetic. Everything has its moment."

Finally, once your luggage is empty, your morning and night routines are ready, and your clothes are all set, all that's left is for you to lie back on your cozy hotel bed, order room service, and enjoy your holiday in style.

Stackers Travel Hanging Washbag £40 at Amazon UK Color: Sage Green I'm not being dramatic when I say I'm obsessed with this Stackers Travel Hanging Washbag. Gorgeous color, great organization, and ideal for travel. Amazon Travel Jewelry Organizer £13.99 at Amazon UK Color: Dark Blue This brilliant travel jewelry box is fitted with pouches and pockets galore for zero tangles and perfect organization. Amazon Travel Bottles Set £9.10 at Amazon UK Quantity: 14 Pieces This genius Travel Bottles Set is voted Amazon's choice and includes four squeezable containers, two cream jars, two spray bottles, a pump bottle, a page label, three add-ons and a makeup bag.

FAQs

Where Do You Put Your Luggage in a Hotel Room?

"On the luggage rack, always," says LaDell, and I'd have to agree. "It keeps your belongings elevated, visible, and respectfully distanced from the floor. From there, you curate your space, piece by piece."

Before I bid you adieu, if you have holiday fever but no clue where to go, let me leave you with our guide to the most wonderful slow living holiday destinations of the moment.