How to Fold Clothes for Travel — 5 Expert Tips for a Perfectly Packed Suitcase

With all the bank holidays lining up in our favor, there's a fever for travelling that has taken over the city. Everyone seems to be booking their travel, logging in saved-up holidays, and setting their OOO messages up with a tropical emoticon.

But with travel prices soaring and luggage restrictions increasing with it, it's important to know how to fold clothes for travel and journey without stress. It's not, necessarily, the same way you'd store clothes in your closet, after all. By truly understanding the art of packing, you will learn how to account for all your travel essentials and potentially have room to spare for little luxuries or souvenirs to come.

So if you have any holidays you're looking forward to and are burdened by the worry of a bursting suitcase, let these expert tips optimize your luggage's organization and banish any unnecessary stress in one go.

1. File-Fold for Structure

If you haven't tried it yet, file-folding is the way to go. (Image credit: 2LG Studio)

For items that crease easily, like shirts, blouses, or tailored trousers, professional organizer Amalie Ankersen finds that file-folding keeps things both neat and upright. "It's a great way to keep everything visible and easily accessible in your suitcase or packing cubes," she adds.

Whether you're packing your best carry-on luggage or sorting a larger suitcase, Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, also recommends the file-folding method for structure.

"File-folding isn't just for drawers and closet organization, it works great in a suitcase too!" she says. "Just fold clothes into rectangles and stand them upright, so you'll see everything at a glance without messing up the stack."

2. Roll Softer Garments

To not roll soft apparel is a clutter crime. (Image credit: Future / David Lovatti)

"With summer holidays inching closer by the day, and for some, the dreaded art of packing, I suggest keeping things simple," says Andrea Lewis, founder of The Organised Curator. "I recommend rolling softer fabrics like cotton and linen to avoid creases."

Amalie also explains that rolling is the better method for all soft garments. "T-shirts, knitwear, and gym gear are ideal for rolling," she says. "Not only does it save space in your travel luggage, but it also keeps things smooth and helps fill any awkward, empty corners of your suitcase with ease."

I've tried this hack before travels and I can tell you firsthand that you will end up with space you never knew you had and room for more outfits or a touch of retail therapy in the way of holiday shopping.

3. Pack by Outfit

Packing by outfit will make travel GRWMs a breeze. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

"Planning outfits ahead saves space and decision-making," says Amalie. "Keep each look together, either rolled or in a packing cube, so you're never digging through your bag to find that one top."

And it just so happens that Di is also a fan of this method for folding clothes for travel. "This is one of my favorite mom hacks," she says. "It makes mornings on the go so much easier, especially when traveling with kids."

If you're willing to take it one step further, you can also take inspiration from closet labeling systems and label the tags or packing cubes with each outfit for quick picking.

4. Utilize Packing Cubes

Packing cubes are the ultimate travel organization accessory. (Image credit: Dan Hearne. Design: Anna Møller and Tomasz Redzimski at Builder and Decorator)

According to professional organizer Arabella Drake, packing cubes are your best friend. "Use them to sort items by type or by outfit, depending on your trip," she suggests. "They help keep structure in your suitcase and make unpacking quick and easy."

Andrea also prefers folding straight into packing cubes. "This way, even if you’re away for a few days, you can leave the packing cubes under any folded clothes for easy, last-minute organizing when it’s time to pack again."

If you're on your organization game, they might be a part of your moving checklist, so why should they be left off your travel checklist? I love this set of Taupe Packing Cubes from Antler.

5. Employ the 'Fold & Tuck' for Formals

The 'fold and tuck' will keep your formals fresh. (Image credit: Pion Studio. Design: Agnieszka Owsiany Studio)

Now, depending on whether you're jet-setting for business or pleasure, your choice of wardrobe will likely differ. And in turn, so will your method of packing. And where formals are concerned, Di recommends the 'fold and tuck'.

"For shirts you don't want wrinkled, like collared or button-downs, button it up, fold the sleeves inward, then fold the body into thirds, tucking the bottom under just a bit helps hold its shape," she advises.

Then she recommends finishing this packing method off by placing it at the top of your suitcase or in a dedicated garment folder, like this Briggs & Riley Garment Folder from Amazon.

FAQs

Is it Better to Role or Fold Your Clothes in a Suitcase?

"When it comes to the roll vs fold question, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer," says Arabella. "Rolling works best for softer, casual pieces and helps save space. Folding-particularly file folding-is ideal for structured or crease-prone garments.

"Therefore, the smartest approach would be to choose a technique depending on the item, and add packing cubes to keep everything contained and easy to find."

Now that you're an ace at folding clothes, you're all set to keep up on the travel trends of 2025 without an ounce of stress in sight. And if you're a fellow Londoner wanting to travel but unsure of where to go, take a look at our lifestyle editor Gilda Bruno's guide to the best day trips from London for art and design lovers.

Bon voyage!