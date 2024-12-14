The Best-Looking Carry-On Luggage for the Design Conscious Traveler — So You Can Roll into the Holidays in Style

Passport? Check. Confirmation of dreamy hotel booking? Check. Unbelievably stylish carry-on luggage? Oh wait...

Never ones to compromise on design, here at Livingetc we believe the best carry-on luggage should be chosen with as much aesthetic pickiness as your evening wear. Yes, it has to be made from high-end, durable materials; yes, its functionality has to be first-class; yes, it has to come with glowing reviews from happy customers. But, with all those as a given, it mostly just has to be drop-dead gorgeous in our eyes.

Judging each piece on looks, durability, functionality, and online reviews, this is our edit of the best carry-on luggage, perhaps the most important (read: visible, and totally judged by fellow passengers) of all travel essentials.

Best Lightweight AWAY The Carry-On View at AWAY Price: $295.00 Material: Exterior: Polycarbonate Shell. Interior: Water-Resistant Polyester Size: 21.7 x 14.4 x 9 in Weight: 7.5 lbs Being able to instantly spot your suitcase at the airport's baggage claim area is a notable advantage when it comes to cutting down waiting time and kicking off your itinerary without unwanted delays: for this, less minimalist buys might be preferable. Available in 10 different colorways, the AWAY Carry-On Suitcase is just as iconic and meticulously crafted as the RIMOWA model above while also falling within a smaller budget. Thanks to its more compact size, you can take it on the plane with you, making it ideal for shorter stays. With 94% would-recommend-to-a-friend customer satisfaction and 4.7-star overall rating, it has been praised for "making organization sexy" (it comes with three mesh pouches and one hanging pocket), for its scratch-free, easily cleaned surface, and speedy 360-degree wheels. I am in love with its pastel-hued color scheme, and the wide compression straps mean you don't have to leave anything behind. Plus, it includes a lifetime warranty. See more AWAY products. Best Business July Carry On Pro SnapSleeve™ View at July Price: $345.00 Material: Shell: Aerospace-Grade German Polycarbonate. SnapSleeve™: Toughened Poly with Leather Finishes and Fidlock Technology. Size: 21.5 x 15 x 8.5 in Weight: 8.6 lbs "I don't think there is anything chicer than matching luggage, so when I had the chance to get a smaller, carry-on version of my check-in July suitcase, you bet I grabbed it," says Livingetc's Interiors Editor Emma Breislin. She thinks there's more than just aesthetics to love about it: "Its hard shell and reinforced corners protect my precious pieces, while the wheels can be rolled either upright or on a slant, depending on what is easier. The zip comes with a built-in lock and there are handy netted compartments inside, but the pièces de résistance has to be the portable USB charger that is cleverly concealed within the spine of the case — it's become my ultimate travel hack. Oh, and did I mention the beautiful colors you can choose from? That will arguably be the hardest decision you have to make." The only con? "While the hard shell and charger are wonderful features, they do weigh around 6.6 lbs. A small sacrifice, if you ask me." Ideal for working travelers, this specific model even features a detachable, hyperfunctional laptop sleeve. See more July products. Best Affordable Dagne Dover Seattle Carry-On Luggage View at Dagne Dover Price: $416.50 (was $595.00) Material: Exterior: 100% GRS Certified Recycled 900D Poly. Interior: 100% REPREVE® Recycled Poly. Hardware: Color-Plated Zinc Alloy Size: 20.5 x 13 x 8.75 in Weight: 9.2 lbs The upside of hard-shell carry-on luggage is that you know your belongings are safe from any unexpected impact. The downside? That many models available on the market, particularly glossy-looking ones, are bound to bear scratches and ware over time. Together with its commitment to crafting sustainable travel essentials, this was the main reason why I chose to include Dagne Dover and its Seattle Carry-On Luggage in this roundup of the best cabin bags. This 48-recycled-bottle-made quirkily crafted buy can store up to two of your tech items, including 13-inch laptops, has an exterior phone or passport pocket, and comes with a complimentary shoe bag. Compared to most fabric alternatives to hard-shell luggage, it has a effortlessly chic, genderless look, suitable for both business and holiday occasions, and appealing to any kind of explorer. It has a 4.5 customer satisfaction rating, with reviewers praising its built-in organization setup, "sleek style and accessory options", and the quality of its materials among the perks that come with the price. See more Dagne Dover products. Best Eco Paravel Aviator Carry-On View at Net-a-Porter Price: $425.00 Material: Recycled Polycarbonate and Camel Vegan Leather Size: 21.7 x 13.7 x 9 in Weight: 8.2 lbs Whenever I compile edits like this best carry-on luggage one, I always try to include at least an item that, while looking great and serving its purpose, was also crafted responsibly. This Paravel Aviator Carry-On Suitcase, composed of recycled polycarbonate and vegan leather, fits the description. Coming with a TSA-approved lock, it features interior compartments crafted with 15 post-consumer upcycled water bottles (save the oceans!), an equally sustainable, aircraft-grade aluminum handle, and 360° wheels that will make your trip burden and jam-free. The army green and beige vegan leather handles are a match made in heaven, suitable for any gender and season and beautifully marrying any outfit. Only weighing 8.2 lbs, this Paravel Aviator Carry-On is second only to AWAY's one for lightness, while also boasting a slightly craftier, characterful look. Inside, its built-in compression board and two smart pockets allow you to fit up to four days of clothes and two pairs of shoes, making this buy one of the roomiest carry-ons available. The Aviator Carry-On has 4.8 star review. See more carry-on luggage on Net-a-Porter. Best Hard Shell Sterling Pacific 40L Cabin Travel Case View at Sterling Pacific Price: $2,150 Material: Body: Aluminum. Handles: Italian Full-Grain Leather Size: 22.5 x 14 x 9 in Weight: 12.0 lbs As a huge fan of aluminum luggage, this Sterling Pacific 40L Cain Travel Case might seem like an obvious choice, but I am not the only one to think that its sleek, crafty look and outstanding performance deserve a spot in this list. With a 4.9 customer satisfaction rating, this timelessly elegant carry-on is made of hyper-resistant aluminum, making it as sturdy and reliable as it looks superb. Complete with Veneto-manufactured Italian full-grain leather handles and 360° wheels with metal caps, every detail of this Sterling Pacific best-seller has been curated to impress from both a style and a performance perspective. While it might not be the lightest model available on the market, customers have called it "a great piece of art", also reviewing it as "the best-constructed piece of luggage", thanks to its smooth, noise-less wheel action and portability. Traveling with a Sterling Pacific's case is like "rolling a heavy bag on clouds", proving it's worth both the price tag and the hype. See more Sterling Pacific products. Best Retro Globe-Trotter Centenary Carry-On Leather-Trimmed Suitcase View at Net-a-Porter Price: $2,145 Material: Vulcanized Fireboard and Leather Size: 20.5 x 14.6 x 7.5 in Weight: 9.3 lbs Packing up to three days' worth of clothing and cosmetics, the Globe-Trotter Centenary Carry-On Leather-Trimmed Suitcase, designed for the 100th anniversary since the launch of the brand's most iconic luggage, reinvents it for the contemporary wanderer. Crafted exclusively from Globe-Trotter's patented vulcanized fiberboard, known for its feather-light, yet durable essence, it stands out in a world of plastic-y-looking hard shell travel cases thanks to its retro-inspired look. Equipped with four standard wheels, it might be less maneuverable than models complete with 360 degree-rotating ones, but its compact design helps ensure your travels will be as smooth as you'd expect from a buy in this price range. Its carbon steel locks don't just provide extra security for when you're on the go, but also enrich the iconic feel of this carry-on luggage, acting as a 'jewel'-like insertion that brings in a touch of light. Design-heads with a love of vintage won't have an excuse not to give it a go this year. See more carry-on luggage on Net-a-Porter.

What to look for in great carry-on luggage?

Carry-on luggage comes in such a vast range of outer shell options and inner compartment setups that it can be hard to choose based on looks and reviews alone.

Criteria we considered, and which are a given in the quality pieces we selected, include: durability; lightweight construction; ease of movement; comfort when carrying (in the case of backpacks; which we've excluded from this edit for style reasons); strategic compression features; TSA locks; integrated USB-supported battery packs; size (most measure around 22 x 14 x 9in).