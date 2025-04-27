Mark My Words — RIMOWA's New Retro-Chic Luggage Colors Will Be the Jet Set's Big Style Signifier This Summer
Launched this week, the Granada & Verde Collection expands on the bustling-with-life energy of your next destination, making your travel essentials an integral part of the journey
Few brands are more synonymous with impeccable, trend-setting design than the Cologne-based RIMOWA. It isn't a coincidence if artists, fashionistas, and celebrities worldwide have picked the lifestyle colossus, founded in 1898 by Paul Morszeck as a saddlery workshop and later grown into a cult custom-made suitcase manufacturer, as their go-to house for all things travel essentials. Primarily known for its lightweight, sleek aluminum suitcases, the unsung protagonists of countless art, couture, and design weeks globally, RIMOWA is to style obsessives what Ferrari is to lovers of racing cars.
Since 2017, the brand has been continuously pushing the boundaries of mobility through spectacularly crafted accessories that strike the balance between elegance, function, and longevity. Unveiled on April 24, the new RIMOWA Granada & Verde Collection, inspired by the vibrancy of nature and the way it shapes our greatest adventures, "captures the essence of travel, where every moment is a celebration of life itself".
Marking the release of the collection, which sees 11 of RIMOWA's all-time bestsellers, from the Essential Cabin and Check-In L cases to the iconic, portable Cross Body Bag, the beautifully practical Toiletry Pouch Trifold, and the Sliding Tote reinvented for the occasion, with Mexico-themed, color-coded stickers and charms to customize them as you like, is a cinematic Wes Anderson-esque campaign that has us daydream about the journey that will lead up to our next exploration. Because, as the house puts it, "it's not just about the destination — it's also about how you get there."
Don't get caught unprepared: take your pick from our favorite designs from the RIMOWA Granada & Verde Collection or discover it in full in store or on the brand's official site.
The RIMOWA Granada & Verde Collection — 6 Must-Haves
The most versatile of RIMOWA's suitcases and one of the best carry-on luggage options for style-conscious travelers, the Granada & Verde Essential Cabin is spacious enough to pack for a quick escape, light enough not to slow you down along the way, and eye-catching enough to turn heads at the airport.
Material: Polycarbonate
Size: 55 x 39 x 20 cm
Weight: 3.1 kg
Travelers wanting to get the RIMOWA look without having to carry excessive weight around will find in this Cross Body Bag the answer for an effortlessly stylish vacation. Perfect to keep all of your documents and most precious belongings in one, tidy place, it makes sure you get anywhere you need to without unpleasant surprises while imbuing you with extra character.
Material: Polycarbonate
Size: 12.95 x 21.59 x 7.11 cm
Weight: 0.635 kg
For those that the more space, the merrier, RIMOWA's Essential Trunk Plus leaves you with no other choice than packing all of your favorite stuff. Still impressively light while incredibly capacious, it is the ideal ally for long(er)-term getaways and transatlantic explorations.
Material: Polycarbonate
Size: 80 × 41 × 37 cm
Weight: 5.4 kg
If there's one thing that gets on my nerves whenever on the move, it's not having a well-organized, easily browsable bag with all of my beauty essentials and must-have belongings. Compact and beautiful, this RIMOWA Toiletry Pouch Trifold keeps anxiety away by maintaining all of your skin routine items together in the same place.
Material: Recycled Nylon
Size: 22.1 x 26.4 x 8.9 cm
Weight: 0.601 kg
Hands-down one of the coolest luggage tags I have come across in a while, this whimsical accessory from the RIMOWA Granada & Verde Collection isn't just immediately recognizable, but also playful and sturdy, ensuring your bags don't get lost while bringing some fun into the itinerary.
Material: Outside: Leather. Finish: Shiny Palladium
Size: 20.57 x 14.48 cm
Who goes anywhere without taking at least one tote bag with them nowadays? Well, exactly. Needless to say, RIMOWA's take on the omnipresent item elevates the everyday essential to sculptural luxury. Crafted in Italy from highly resistant materials, it is as stylish as it is iconic, practical, and noticeable.
Material: Regenerated Nylon & Genuine Leather
Size: 35.6 x 39.6 x 15.0 cm
Weight: 0.95 kg
Looking for more packing inspiration besides the RIMOWA Granada & Verde Collection? Keep the HBO hit series' tropical atmosphere with you wherever you go with The White Lotus x AWAY Travel Collection, or find out what our favorite designers never leave behind when traveling with our monthly series, Can't Leave Without.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
