Away Just Launched a 'The White Lotus' Collection That Will Immerse You in the Series' Paradisiac New Setting From Only $55

With the winter blues now at their peak, The White Lotus x Away travel collection couldn't have arrived at a better time. Of course, every self-professed devotee of the record-smashing HBO series will know the drop was planned to coincide with the release of its much-anticipated third season, which lands on the platform and sibling streaming service MAX on February 16.

But while the gloominess of the coldest months makes every summer escape a distant, unachievable mirage, the latest collaboration between co-founders Jen Rubio and Steph Korey's American luggage brand and director Mike White's The White Lotus puts a cinematic spin on travel essentials, reminding us that our next adventure may be only weeks away — or even convincing us to book impromptu journeys just to have an excuse to style one of their co-authored, sandy creations. Am I being excessive? Maybe, but what else can you expect from a series whose Season 2 finale alone had 4.1 million US viewers glued to their screens in one day, with 752 million minutes viewed amassed in just a week? Nothing less.

Filmed across multiple locations in Thailand, including the paradisiac Four Seasons Koh Samui, The Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, and Villa Jacinta in Choeng Mon, The White Lotus Season 3 is projected to retain the glitz and glam of its first two runs, set in Hawaii and Sicily, respectively. The exclusive essence of the luxury retreats portrayed in it and the indulgent, contagious energy of its story plots is what inspired The White Lotus x Away travel collection — a nine-piece drop of timelessly beautiful luggage and accessories to take with you on your forthcoming adventures.

Set in Thailand, The White Lotus Season 3 will see its protagonists reckon with country's natural wonders and spiritual practices — two aspects Away's limited-edition travel collection explores in its calming, sand-like color scheme (Image credit: Away)

Launching globally today, the collaboration consists of brand-new items specifically designed with The White Lotus Season 3 in mind, like the Resort Weekender and the Poolside Tote, and celebrated Away favorites such as the brand's multi-size hardside suitcases and ever-versatile Mini Everywhere Bag. Characterized by raffia-inspired textures, luxe Saffiano leather details, and a themed interior lining complete with a custom lotus flower print, the collection — whose neutral brown tones hint at Thailand's caramel beaches — gives die-hard fans of the series a tangible taste of what the new season will be like, and another reason to travel.

The White Lotus x Away drop marks a new chapter in the collaboration between the leading lifestyle brand and the HBO colossus. "Our products were organically featured in the first two seasons, and now, with season three, we're deepening that authentic connection with a dedicated collection that celebrates bold storytelling, elevated essentials, and meaningful travel experiences," Away's VP of Integrated Marketing, Christine Gallagher, said. "More than just a hit show, the series has become a cultural phenomenon, sparking new travel trends and conversations."

Similarly, the collection was developed for travelers who seek to elevate their journeys, "blending the transformative spirit of travel with the luxury and culture that define both The White Lotus and Away". With prices starting from just $55, The White Lotus x Away carry-ons, tote bags, and packing cubes might be the closest we can get to experiencing the series' electrifying atmospheres first-hand, at least until our next travels. So what are you waiting for? Discover our favorite buys below and shop the full line on Away's website or at your nearest flagship store.

The White Lotus x Away Travel Collection

How to Watch The White Lotus Season 3

The White Lotus Season 3 will premiere on HBO and Max on February 16 at 9 PM ET/PT, and will comprise eight episodes released weekly. In the United Kingdom, the series will be available to stream via Sky Atlantic or Now TV.

