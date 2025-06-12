H&M HOME Just Launched a Resort-Themed Collection Designed by a Hotel Design 'A-Lister'

Some of the memories I cherish most from my childhood were collected whilst spending time with my family, more often than not at an Italian seaside resort. No matter how many years have passed, there is something about those distant, sun-filled, hazy days that sticks with me just as much as sand grains would to the bottom of my feet after hours at the beach. Launching today, the Palm Heights x H&M HOME collection makes the magic of summer available to all through emotionally resonant decor and accessories crafted to inspire wanderlust, connection, and awe.

The brainchild of NYC-based, trailblazing creative director and designer Gabriella Khalil, the line draws from the nostalgia-soaked, tropical atmosphere of the luxury hotel she set up in Grand Cayman Island in 2019, Palm Heights, to embark people on a journey through time. "The resort can be the forum for memorable, joyous experiences, and our collection allows everyone to take that feeling away with them after they return home," she tells Livingetc.

A prime example of the enduring resonance of resort-core, the Palm Heights x H&M HOME collection wasn't exclusively crafted with actual hotel guests in mind. Instead, it extends the warmth, sumptuousness, and retro-fueled expression of craftsmanship that has made the tropical estate a favorite among A-listers — from cult actress Chloë Sevigny to supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski — and one of the best design hotels in the world, to everyone keen to get a slice.

Image 1 of 5 "The resort can be the forum for memorable, joyous experiences, and our collection allows everyone to take that feeling away with them after they return home." — Gabriella Khalil (Image credit: H&M HOME) "The glassware was a big one for me because what we do at Palm Heights is bring people together." — Gabriella Khalil (Image credit: H&M HOME) Palm Heights' founder and Creative Director Gabriella Khalil is the mind behind the Palm Heights x H&M HOME newly launched collection. (Image credit: H&M HOME) Nostalgic, stripy motifs and earthy tones abound in the line, which strives to amplify the feeling of Grand Cayman Island. (Image credit: H&M HOME) Stoneware is widely present, too, with sandy tones hinting at Palm Heights' tropical setting. (Image credit: H&M HOME)

Imbued with the same 1970s' aura of Khalil's Caribbean dream escape, each piece from the collaboration "marries the hotel's energy, style, and sense of escapism with our approach to creating affordable, modern design," says H&M HOME's Head of Design & Creative, Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg.

Whether through summery travel essentials, elevated board and beach games, or sculptural interior additions, the Palm Heights-themed collection captures "the feeling of being on holiday in your home," says the resort's creative director. It could be anything as simple as "a relaxing, beautiful moment in your bathroom, feeling fantastic in your robe, or having guests come over and creating memories around a table with special glassware," Khalil adds.

To most, Palm Heights is an exclusive holiday destination. At its core, though, she continues, it's about the people that make it. That's why glassware, the designer confesses, is her favorite aspect of this collaboration: because it exemplifies the duality of the Palm Heights x H&M HOME collection as a whole. The idea of having a drink together speaks to the convivial feel of the resort, while the warm, amber glow of the pieces makes the island's palette paperback. Joyful, sunny, and elegantly simple, "I hope this collection will capture Palm Heights' spirit, helping people to switch off, be present, and come together," Khalil says.

Browse the entire Palm Heights x H&M HOME Collection, or take your pick from our curated edit below.

Discover the Palm Heights x H&M HOME Collection



