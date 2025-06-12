H&M HOME Just Launched a Resort-Themed Collection Designed by a Hotel Design 'A-Lister'

The brainchild of trailblazing creative director Gabriella Khalil, founder of celebrity favorite beach estate Palm Heights, the retro-fueled line is "joyful, sunny, and elegantly simple"

Two stripy sun loungers, one brown and cream, one yellow and cream, are placed on a sandy beach out in natural light next to a round coffee table topped with an orangey cocktail.
(Image credit: H&M HOME)
Gilda Bruno's avatar
By
published
in Features

Some of the memories I cherish most from my childhood were collected whilst spending time with my family, more often than not at an Italian seaside resort. No matter how many years have passed, there is something about those distant, sun-filled, hazy days that sticks with me just as much as sand grains would to the bottom of my feet after hours at the beach. Launching today, the Palm Heights x H&M HOME collection makes the magic of summer available to all through emotionally resonant decor and accessories crafted to inspire wanderlust, connection, and awe.

The brainchild of NYC-based, trailblazing creative director and designer Gabriella Khalil, the line draws from the nostalgia-soaked, tropical atmosphere of the luxury hotel she set up in Grand Cayman Island in 2019, Palm Heights, to embark people on a journey through time. "The resort can be the forum for memorable, joyous experiences, and our collection allows everyone to take that feeling away with them after they return home," she tells Livingetc.

A prime example of the enduring resonance of resort-core, the Palm Heights x H&M HOME collection wasn't exclusively crafted with actual hotel guests in mind. Instead, it extends the warmth, sumptuousness, and retro-fueled expression of craftsmanship that has made the tropical estate a favorite among A-listers — from cult actress Chloë Sevigny to supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski — and one of the best design hotels in the world, to everyone keen to get a slice.

Image 1 of 5
A resort-inspired home and loungewear collection features bright tones of yellow inspired by summer's warmth, wooden notes, and a stripy essence.
"The resort can be the forum for memorable, joyous experiences, and our collection allows everyone to take that feeling away with them after they return home." — Gabriella Khalil (Image credit: H&M HOME)

Imbued with the same 1970s' aura of Khalil's Caribbean dream escape, each piece from the collaboration "marries the hotel's energy, style, and sense of escapism with our approach to creating affordable, modern design," says H&M HOME's Head of Design & Creative, Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg.

Whether through summery travel essentials, elevated board and beach games, or sculptural interior additions, the Palm Heights-themed collection captures "the feeling of being on holiday in your home," says the resort's creative director. It could be anything as simple as "a relaxing, beautiful moment in your bathroom, feeling fantastic in your robe, or having guests come over and creating memories around a table with special glassware," Khalil adds.

To most, Palm Heights is an exclusive holiday destination. At its core, though, she continues, it's about the people that make it. That's why glassware, the designer confesses, is her favorite aspect of this collaboration: because it exemplifies the duality of the Palm Heights x H&M HOME collection as a whole. The idea of having a drink together speaks to the convivial feel of the resort, while the warm, amber glow of the pieces makes the island's palette paperback. Joyful, sunny, and elegantly simple, "I hope this collection will capture Palm Heights' spirit, helping people to switch off, be present, and come together," Khalil says.

Browse the entire Palm Heights x H&M HOME Collection, or take your pick from our curated edit below.

Discover the Palm Heights x H&M HOME Collection

Striped Cotton Terry Dressing Gown
H&M HOME
Striped Cotton Terry Dressing Gown

Also available in yellow, this Palm Heights x H&M HOME dressing gown will have you linger in the feeling of a relaxing day at a luxury spa without the need to even leave your house.

Woven Handheld Fan
H&M HOME
Woven Handheld Fan

The perfect companion to hot summer days, this essentially stylish woven handfeld fan will complement your outfits throughout the season, marrying aesthetics with functionality.

Patterned Cotton Terry Beach Towel
H&M HOME
Patterned Cotton Terry Beach Towel

Heading to the beach this summer? So are we. Compact, sophisticated, and timelessly beautiful, this Palm Heights x H&M HOME beach towel will make sure you aren't caught unprepared.

A orange-shaded glass pitcher with a retro feel.
H&M HOME
Glass Pitcher

Glassware is trending, but Palm Heights-inspired serveware? Well, you know the answer. This amber-toned pitcher is the nostalgic accessory missing from your next summer tablescape.

Large Sandstone Candle Holder
H&M HOME
Large Sandstone Candle Holder

Inspired by the glamorous style of the 1970s, this large sandstone candleholder brings elevates the rawness and beauty of nature through its boldly geometric silhouette.

A scent diffuser in amber glass with black diffusing sticks sits to the right of a yellow, rectangular box that reads "Palm Heights H&M Home".
H&M HOME
Palm Heights Reed Diffuser

Packed with the soul-lifting scent of sun-ripened plums and tropical tonka beans, cedarwood and tobacco leaves, this Palm Heights x H&M HOME scent diffuser unleashes the vibrancy of the Caribbean into your home.

Wooden Beach Tennis Set
H&M HOME
Wooden Beach Tennis Set

Is it even summer without a game of beach tennis? I don't know about you, but I don't think so. Pack your Palm Heights x H&M HOME wooden beach tennis set for playful days that won't go forgotten.

2-Pack Piping-Detail Cushion Covers
H&M HOME
2-Pack Piping-Detail Cushion Covers

Gabriella Khalil's stripy extravaganza makes the plushness of Palm Heights' furnishings instantly collectible, and these stunningly craftedcotton sateen cushion covers are too good to miss out on.

Wooden Backgammon Set
H&M HOME
Wooden Backgammon Set

Backgammon sets, it turns out, are the most coveted home accessory of the season. This Palm Heights-themed one renders the joyfulness and radiance of the Caribbean resort in a portable decor addition.


Not a sandy beach type of person? Don't you worry. If you ever find yourself short of travel inspiration, just know you can count on us for an instant fill-up. From the best Airbnb alternatives for self-professed design obsessives to the leading cultural events of the year, we keep the pulse on the most anticipated events, hotel openings, and brand collaborations so you don't have to.

Whether you are struggling to find the best hotels in Venice or feel tempted by the prospect of a rural detox at one of the most stylish farm stays in the UK, the answer you are looking for is just one click away.

Gilda Bruno
Gilda Bruno
Lifestyle Editor

Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the SunThe British Journal of PhotographyDAZEDDocument JournalElephantThe FaceFamily StyleFoamIl Giornale dell’ArteHUCKHungeri-DPAPERRe-EditionVICEVogue Italia, and WePresent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸