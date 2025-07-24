These Lessons in 'Emphasis' Might Be the Secret to Nailing a Statement Moment Without Throwing Off Your Whole Room

“In interior design, emphasis is all about creating a focal point,” explains designer Dan Lovatt. “It should be something that commands your attention for the right reason and draws the eye around the room.”

In essence, emphasis in interior design is a strategic way of ensuring viewers are focused on a specific feature or design component within a space. However, the trick is to do it in a way that feels subtle — to ensure the entire interior design scheme doesn’t feel overshadowed or dominated.

For instance, when considering a room with a striking marble fireplace with strong architectural features, placing too much color and pattern alongside such decorative elements could result in a space that feels jarring, with each component fighting to stand out. That’s why opting for a more neutral color scheme, or something more tonal, can actually help accentuate such inherent features within a space, celebrating them and allowing you to appreciate the beauty within them.

What is Emphasis in Interior Design?

For this laundry room, the eyes are drawn to the walls and then up with a whimsical circus stripe, explains designer Alex Alonso. (Image credit: Mr Alex Tate)

Speaking with Alex Alonso, the creative force behind US design studio, Mr Alex Tate, the designer shares how emphasis in interior design is about the hierarchy of design and focus.

“Every room has a natural focal point (good or bad) which may come from an architectural detail (such as large windows, an archway, high/low ceilings) or its shape (i.e., long, narrow, square),” he explains. “I like evaluating the space in its simplest form to establish whether we want to elevate that detail or work around it with the design. We may want to acknowledge that focal point and as such, complement it or downplay it altogether.”

For interior designer Dan Lovatt, it is about guiding the eye purposefully, so the room tells a story. “A well-placed focal point adds drama and interest, giving the space character and identity,” he explains.

Through creating a visual hierarchy, it also allows for contrast to occur within a space, be that amongst furniture pieces or to visually zone an area. Through this strategic approach, using emphasis in interior design results in a well-balanced environment while adding depth to a space.

Alex Alonso Social Links Navigation Founder, Creative Principal Alex Alonso is the founder and creative principal of Mr Alex Tate. After spending years working in the media and entertainment space, he switched to interior design, working to create spaces that celebrate storytelling. As a self-proclaimed maximalist, he has curated a signature style he calls “modern Victorian.”

How Do You Apply Emphasis in Interior Design?

For this bedroom, Alex Alonso went "heavy" on pattern, which in turn made it actually disappear into the space — drawing focus elsewhere. (Image credit: Mr Alex Tate)

“I often use contrast in scale of furnishings, a juxtaposition of texture, or painting an architectural detail in a darker shade or gloss finish to highlight its features,” says Dan. “Supersized artworks, high gloss finishes or ceramic lighting, and patterned upholstery can all be easily introduced to add emphasis in your furnishings if the room is lacking in architectural features.”

With Alex Alonso being a maximalist at heart, he utilizes layers to help create focal points within a space. “I like it when the eye travels around the room, left to right and up and down,” he says. “I start with either the lighting, the walls, or the floor as I don’t like to focus on the obvious elements within the room, such as furniture.”

In drawing the eye to more subtle and unexpected elements, such as the walls, ceiling, or a rug, for instance, he explains how it is a process of focusing on secondary elements first and then working your way into the center of the room.

“For example, for one of our projects, in the guest bedroom we went very heavy on the walls and drapery with the pattern that it became moot, but rather the eyes were then drawn up to the treatment on the ceiling that was less busy,” he describes.

Dan Lovatt Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Dan Lovatt is an interior designer and the founder of Lovatt Studio, a design firm based in North East, UK. Before opening his practice, Dan graduated with 1st class honours in Interior Design from Teesside University. He believes good design is about so much more than just pretty spaces, but creative solutions that help us to live and feel better.

What Are the Risks of Using Emphasis in Interior Design?

With high ceilings, it was important to ensure this dining space didn't feel vacuous/ "We focussed on drawing the eyes to the dining chairs in a bold color to keep the line of sight at eye level," explains Alex. "The sense of volume is there, but it isn't the main focus of the room." (Image credit: Mr Alex Tate)

Despite it feeling straightforward to place emphasis on certain features in a space, there is a right and wrong way to achieve the desired outcomes.

Being clear on the purpose behind it from the outset really helps. “While adding emphasis is powerful, overusing it can make a room feel chaotic or disjointed,” warns Dan Lovatt.

“Balance in interior design comes from restraint — allowing space to breathe, using neutral elements that support the focal point, and ensuring the eye has moments of rest," he adds. "If everything is competing for attention, nothing stands out and it can feel cluttered and overwhelming.”



So, when approaching your next project, begin the planning of a scheme by carefully deciding which features you want to celebrate and accentuate before adding color, pattern, or texture to do so.

Sometimes, it can even be as simple as the placing of an artwork or wall light to create the positive space needed to guide the eyes in the right direction.