7 Scandinavian Bathroom Ideas That Will Make Your Space Feel Calming, Yet Totally Cool, All at the Same Time

When it comes to bathrooms, most of us crave a space that feels serene, calming, and tranquil. Few styles encapsulate that mood quite as well as Scandinavian bathroom ideas. Characterized by neutral tones, organic materials, and a minimalist approach, it's a look that's become synonymous with relaxation (which is why it simply belongs in the bathroom).

In our view, that should be reason enough to lean into Scandinavian design when it comes to designing a powder room, bathroom, or ensuite. If you still need convincing, the fact that it's also such an effortless style to incorporate should help. The core principles — simplicity, functionality, and a focus on nature — make it hard to step a foot wrong, even for the more unattuned interior designer.

Whether you're planning an entire bathroom reno or you're just looking for a few simple decor updates, let Scandinavian bathroom ideas underpin your moodboard. From tiling inspiration to unexpected materials that offer a cool, contemporary edge, here are seven Scandinavian bathroom ideas to pin for your next decorating project.

1. Wrap the Space in Simple White Tiles

White square tiles embody Scandi simplicity, plus they also make a timeless design choice. (Image credit: Henrik Walentin)

Simplicity is a key tenet when embracing a Scandinavian style, so keep your modern bathroom ideas pared-back. A simple square tile, for example, feels distinctly Scandi, plus it makes a timeless design choice that will age with grace.

It's exactly what home stylist Henrik Walentin opted for in his bathroom, wrapping 15x15 cm white tiles up the wall. It's a decision he says feels like a "classic Danish design choice", merging a crisp white color palette with the sleek, clean grout lines for a contemporary Scandi feel.

Henrik wanted to make sure his bathroom was imbued with personality and character, so splashes of color were essential. "Usually, Danes also have white ceilings, but using color to add personality is becoming more popular," he notes, referencing the upper portion of the walls and ceiling.

"The cabinets were cobalt blue before, but I sent them to a professional spray painter about 30 years ago and had them done in a light aqua color," he adds. "They still work in this room even though I always keep my eye on new things."

2. Merge Clean Lines, Warm Wood, and Black Accents

Looking for a contemporary iteration of Scandinavian bathroom ideas? Try warm wood tones punctuated by sleek black accents. (Image credit: Peak Visuals. Design: Elana Designs)

Nothing says 'Scandi-cool' quite like wood tones combined with decorating with black accents. In a bathroom, matte black hardware and ironmongery make the perfect contrast to natural wooden cabinetry. Add crisp, clean lines and symmetry, and you've got yourself a contemporary Scandinavian-style bathroom.

Take the space above, for example. Keen to create a crisp, contemporary bathroom, interior designer Elana Mendelson took inspiration from the modern Scandi style. "The natural oak vanity brings in a grounded element of hygge, while the black fixtures keep it clean, crisp, and current," she says. "The details are simple yet thoughtful for a beautiful, relaxing, and layered haven."

For a similar Scandinavian color palette, prioritize natural wooden joinery when planning your space, then add in some black accents to contrast with your white walls and vanity counter.

3. Stick to a Neutral Palette

It goes without saying, but neutrals are a non-negotiable in a classic Scandinavian bathroom design. (Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: Mark Michaels)

A neutral color scheme is a good place to start when designing a Scandinavian bathroom, but that extends beyond white. Off-whites, taupes, and greige colors make for a more nuanced space, reminiscent of a spa. They'll soften your space for a bathroom that feels less sterile and more relaxing.

Much of the time, these neutral tones don't need to be artificial; instead, they can be found in raw, organic materials. "This guest bathroom combines natural materials and thoughtful details to create a serene, spa-like atmosphere," says Mark Tremblay of Marc-Michaels Interior Design, referencing the space shown above. "Sleek marble tile wraps the floor and shower walls, while natural wood planks line the ceiling, bringing warmth and balance," he adds. The result is a warm, layered space that's instantly calming.

4. Introduce a Cool, Contemporary Edge

Sleek, modern materials add a dose of the unexpected to Scandinavian bathroom ideas. (Image credit: Einar Aslaksen. Design: Smau Arkitektur)

Organic materials and natural finishes might be the typical Scandinavian way, but for a contemporary edge, consider adding in some Scandi decor that feels more unexpected. In the bathroom above, designed by Bjarte Sandal, founder of Smau Architecture, a stainless steel vessel sink offsets the panelled walls and soft pink tiles.

"Rooted in Scandinavian clarity, the design balances soft ceramics and warm pine with the precision of steel — calm, tactile, and quietly alive," says Bjarte. We love how the cool, sleek sink echoes the cabinet mirror above, adding a modern edge that feels unexpected yet works so effectively.

5. Use Organic Textures

Keep your Scandinavian bathroom ideas feeling natural with raw wood and stone finishes. (Image credit: Emily Redfield. Design: Mark Michaels)

Texture is another key component of the Scandinavian style. In a living room or bedroom, this might mean beautiful bouclé upholstery or rattan furniture, but for obvious reasons, soft textures don't work as well with Scandinavian bathroom ideas. Instead, capitalize on the raw textures of organic materials — think concrete basins, honed travertine, or raw plaster.

Textural design was integral to the serene powder room idea above, designed by the team at Marc-Michaels. "A honed quartz countertop in a soft pebble hue makes a statement with its waterfall edge and sculptural vessel sink," says Mark. "Organic textures bring warmth to the space, from the oak vanity to the grass cloth wallcovering by Donghia, while overhead, a natural selenite pendant from John Richard adds a grounding presence."

6. Mix Cool and Warm Tones

For a comforting Scandi space, off-set cool metals with beautiful beige tones. (Image credit: Einar Aslaksen. Design: Smau Arkitektur)

Don't feel like you need to commit to an entirely warm or cool palette when designing a Scandinavian bathroom. In fact, some of the best Scandi-inspired spaces use warm and cool tones side by side. In the powder room above, the warm clay-tone tiles soften the cool, silvery steel of the vanity and sink, creating an effective, more nuanced palette.

"The design is inspired by Scandinavian sensibilities," says Bjarte. "Clean lines, honest materials, and a mix of cool steel and warm tile — like a motorcycle, cruising along the sandy shores of the Norwegian coastline."

This mix of warm and cool can also be interpreted more overtly if you want to embrace the Scandinavian coastal trend — imagine cool blues and teals contrasted with sandy tones.

7. Embrace Raw Materials

Limewash walls, raw plaster finishes, and natural brass hardware give this Scandi-inspired bathroom an artisanal feel. (Image credit: Mike Divello. Design: Urbanology)

Scandinavian bathroom ideas often champion artisanal design elements and spotlight heritage craftsmanship. These don't need to be strictly 'Scandi' to communicate the same handcrafted feel, either. For example, this might translate to limewash walls, hand-finished joinery, or bespoke tiling.

It's something Ginger Curtis of Urbanology designs wanted to prioritize in the Texas ranch home seen above. "The space embraces a serene palette and tactile richness that invites calm," she says. "At its heart is a sink and shower set handcrafted by a father-son artisan team in Vermont — raw, natural brass that speaks an understated beauty. The plaster walls reflect light in a way that feels both grounded and ethereal, and overhead, a warm wood ceiling adds a sense of cocooning comfort — a counterbalance to the cool, minimal materials."

The bathroom also uses European micro concrete throughout, applied by one of only two US-qualified artisans. "It brings a seamless, sculptural quality to the built-ins and shower," says Ginger. "Every element in this space is deeply considered, quiet yet commanding. A perfect reflection of intentional design that honors craftsmanship, texture, and timeless beauty."

FAQs

What Is a Nordic Bath?

If there's one thing our Nordic and Scandinavian cousins do well, it's wellness. The Nordic bath, otherwise known as a Scandinavian bath, is an outdoor spa traditionally made of wood and heated with a wood fire. (Think of it as a more natural variation of a hot tub without jets or electric heating.)

This hot bath is traditionally followed by a cold plunge or shower — the belief being that alternating between hot and cold water immersion can rejuvenate the body.

If you have the space, positioning a Nordic bath near the entrance to your bathroom could be a game-changing Scandinavian bathroom idea.



Few design aesthetics feel as naturally aligned to the bathroom as Scandinavian style. From your wall color to your tile, it's a place where simplicity and functionality converge in perfect harmony, resulting in a calming, tranquil design that feels effortlessly chic.

To really lean into Scandinavian bathroom ideas, be inspired by the ideas above and prioritize natural materials, raw textures, and a neutral color palette. The rest is up to you. Whether you want a traditional minimalist spa-like bathroom or a bolder iteration of Scandinavian maximalism, let this classic style pave the way for your next bathroom project.