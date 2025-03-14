What Is Microcementing? A Complete Guide to Designers' Favorite Ultra-Durable Material

If you’re a fan of the rustic, warm-neutral look, full of rich textures and minimalist styling, chances are you’re going to fall in love with microcementing. Even if the term sounds completely foreign to you, it's likely that you’ve already encountered the material without having realised it. But, if this happens to your first foray into the trend - welcome, and prepare to become obsessed.

It had become one of the most popular bathroom trends, thanks to its waterproof nature, but now you can find this finish popping up all over designer homes. At first glance this material could be mistaken for other popular textured wall coatings, like limewash, or Roman clay plaster. It offers the same softly diffused wash of color, with a mottled, textural finish to it. However, unlike these paints, microcement is a highly durable material, resistant to the stains and scratches that affect traditional paints.

So, if you’re looking to bring some more depth, and visual interest to your home, whether that be on the walls of your patio, or the floor of your bathroom, microcementing may be the perfect technique for you to experiment with.

What Is Microcement?

Microcement can be applied on floors, walls and ceilings for a cocooning effect (Image credit: Ohra Studio. Architects: Ohra Studio , Zlata Rybchenko)

The mottled pattern created by microcement appeals to our desire to create a space that seems effortlessly chic, an 'undone' style of decoration. But, what actually is microcement? "Microcement is a fine layer of render type product, originally based on Lyme render but now consisting of cement & polyment mix," explains architect, Alexandra Buchanan. "It is highly durable, has a very fine finish and is used to give the impression of a concrete type finish."

Steven Ford, from Microcement South East says, "It creates a smooth, durable, and versatile surface that can be applied to a variety of substrates, including floors, walls, countertops, bespoke joinery/ furnishings and ceilings."

This extremely thin coating typically consists of a cement powder, mixed with water based resins, additives and mineral pigments. It is applied in multiple layers, most commonly between three to four, until you are left with a 2-3mm coating on your desired surface.

As Alfie Pezzi, from Studio del Castillo, says, "It is water based, cementitious overlay system which combines stone and liquid polymer. It is hand applied at 2-3mm thick to floors, walls and joinery." This combination of ingredients makes for a material that is highly adaptable and durable, making it ideal for bringing in to a wide number of projects, especially those with a minimalist interior design style.

What Makes It Different From Normal Cement?

Thanks to it's waterproof nature, microcement is perfect for bathrooms (Image credit: Nuno Almendra. Architect: Menniz)

Microcement, as previously mentioned, is a cement-based product, that has been combined with various other ingredients to make a uniquely resistant coating that can be used on a number of different surfaces.

Cement is a binding substance, rarely used on its own, whereas microcement is more comparable to plasters, or paints. Cements practicality is largely due to its ability to set at an extremely fast rate, transforming from a liquid to a sturdy solid in only a few hours. "It differs from cement in texture and appearance, as a smoother, finer grain of finish," explains Alexandra. "It is mixed with a polymer to achieve this finish and is typically used in a thinner coating, sometimes with a mesh interlayer to provide strength and resistance to cracking."

The most popular use for cement is in making concrete. This product is similar in formula to microcement, made up of cement, water, and aggregates. However, unlike microcement, concrete is a porous and delicate substance, prone to hairline cracks and staining. It's unable to survive in various weather conditions, and is extremely heavy compared to the lightweight microcement. So while the concrete bath tub trend may look great, microcement is a great way to get the same look without the extreme weight of a concrete tub.

Architect, Gonçalo Diniz, explains, "The microcement composition allows it to be used as a waterproof finish whereas cement is a substrate/ levelling material." In finish, microcement is most similar to polished concrete. However, as Steven explains: "In comparison to microcement, polished concrete can only be applied to horizontal surfaces i.e. floors and/ or being cast using a mould or formwork and allowing it to set, such as countertops or basins."

Ana Gonzales Mazza, from Berd Studios says, "While traditional cement is used for structural purposes, microcement is purely a finishing material. It’s applied in thin layers (2-3 mm) over existing surfaces, making it lightweight yet highly durable. It also offers a broader range of finishes and colors compared to standard cement."

Where to Use Microcement

Microcement can be made in various different shades (Image credit: Isamu Sawa. Architects: Penny Del Castillo, Studio del Castillo, Better Bathrooms & Kitchens)

One of the most desirable aspects about this material is its adaptability. Unlike other substances, microcement can be applied to a broad spectrum of surfaces, making it an incredibly useful substance to have on hand. "Microcement can typically be applied over a range of substrates including concrete, tiles, compressed sheeting, plaster, villa board, brick, ply, laminate & MDF," explains Alfie, "It can be applied both internally and externally."

The rapid hardening nature of cement allows microcement to stick, and remain, onto most surfaces, meaning its a highly versatile material. While other similar finishes, like concrete, cannot be applied to pre-existing walls, microcement can easily coat any number of pre-existing surfaces. "We have used microcement on walls and floors where our clients don’t like the appearance of grout lines of tiles, for a seamless finish," says Alexandra.

Coating a room from ceiling to floor in microcement creates a sleek, almost Space-Age interior look, without feeling sterile or unwelcoming. "I have also used it on joinery," Alexandra adds, "like in our Kent project where we used it for custom vanities to create a large elongated basin and bench without any joins."

Gonçalo shares, "We prefer to use it as a single coating to all surfaces seamlessly within a space." He adds, "It's best in refurbishment projects due to its thin thickness and versatile use."

For designer Andrew Mikhael, bathrooms are by far his favorite place to play with this material, saying: "I love the solid walls in any color we want, and as a designer, not having to line up everything to tile patterns is a wonderful bonus."

Steven agrees, saying, "We find the most popular areas that our clients like to use microcement are predominantly in bathrooms/ wet rooms and residential flooring projects. There are so many benefits with this material, it’s incredibly easy to maintain, being seamless it gives you a greater sense of spaciousness, has a beautiful aesthetic with a range of colours to choose from and different types of finishes that can be a great way of creating a stand out feature such as fireplaces, media walls or even furnishings like dining tables."

What to Consider Before Using Microcement

Microcement best suits a simplistic, minimalist look (Image credit: Ohra Studio. Architects: Ohra Studio , Zlata Rybchenko)

Although it may be tempting to dive straight into redoing your entire home in this material, there are a few key elements to pay some consideration to before doing so.

Firstly, as Alexandra says, "Microcement isn’t inexpensive. It requires skilled contractors to apply the finish and ensure the seamless application."

Although it may look fool proof, you're always better off not taking the risk, and instead hiring a skilled professional to do the job for you. Andrew agrees, saying, "Find a great craftsman or woman who can do it. It isn't something to leave up to chance. You only want to do it once."

Additionally, although microcement is a highly versatile substance, there are a few spots in which you may run into problems. For example, Alexandra says, "I would suggest it wouldn’t be suitable for heavy traffic areas like stairs or externally."

Gonçalo says you should, "Avoid using microcement when the substrate is more likely to move i.e. timber elements." However, with these elements in mind, the rest of your home is ready to be transformed into a microcement, industrial interior design oasis.

"Today, microcement is a popular finish for clients who are looking for an innovative and high-quality floor, wall or joinery finish. What our clients love most about is its versatility, aesthetic and durability," explains Alfie.

We love how the experts have used this interior design trend across these projects, highlighting its ability to shine in a number of different setting.