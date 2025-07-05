My Friends Keep Asking Me If Curtain Tie-Backs Are Old-Fashioned — Here's How I Explain the Best Options for Windows in 2025

When it comes to modern interiors, the once-beloved curtain tie-back may seem a bit of a relic of the past, feeling outdated and adding unnecessary clutter to a space that values simplicity. However, like many design elements, the question of whether something is truly “old-fashioned” is not so finite.

The appeal of curtain tie-backs, particularly in more traditional or formal settings, lies in their ability to elevate a room. They add structure to a drapery, and when executed properly, can evoke the charm of old-world interiors, contributing to a sense of “old money” elegance. But as homes trend towards lighter, airier spaces with a focus on minimal decor, the volume of tie-backs can begin to take over.

Despite this tension, the rising interest in vintage styles shows that curtain tie-backs aren’t entirely gone, and may actually raise their head again as a curtain trend. However, it’s important to understand that not every style or form of tie-back will fit seamlessly in modern homes. So, are curtain tie-backs old-fashioned? In many instances, yes—but there’s a way to use them without compromising the freshness of a modern space. Understanding when, where, and how to introduce them is key to deciding whether this classic detail is a worthy addition to your windows.

How to Use Tie-Backs in a Modern Way

Going more dramatic with a tie-back can make them feel more dynamic and modern. (Image credit: J.L. Jordan Photography. Design: Bethany Adams Interiors)

If you’ve decided that curtain tie-backs are the right fit for your home but still want to avoid an overly traditional or dated look, there are ways to make them feel fresh and relevant in modern interiors. The key is to balance the classic charm of tie-backs with the aesthetics of contemporary design.

"Tie-backs are incredibly versatile. While ornate, tasseled styles may evoke a more vintage feel, there are also sleek, minimal designs in metal, rope, or fabric that complement contemporary spaces beautifully," says Yvonne Keal, product expert at Hillarys. "In fact, we’re seeing a renewed interest in tie-backs, especially as the “old money” aesthetic — characterized by understated elegance and timeless design—makes a comeback."

Another modern twist is to choose tie-backs that match or blend into your curtain ideas. “This technique avoids the heavy contrast that often comes with traditional tie-backs, making the element feel more integrated into the overall design,” continues Yvonne. "A soft silk tie-back on a similar-toned sheer curtain, for instance, can provide the necessary function without drawing too much attention to the hardware. This method keeps things light and airy, in keeping with the minimalist tendencies of modern spaces.”

What to Use Instead of Tie-Backs

Bold colors make curtain holdbacks feel more contemporary. (Image credit: Daniela Gottschalk/Tinzeltown)

If, on the other hand, you’ve decided that curtain tie-backs aren’t the right choice, there are plenty of alternatives that can achieve a similar effect. "First and foremost, consider using simple curtain holdbacks,” says interior designer Joshua Smith. “These tend to be more understated than traditional tie-backs and a practical option to gather curtains neatly without the ornate finish.” Contemporary holdbacks come in a range of minimalist styles—think matte metal finishes such as the Full Stop Chrome Stainless Steel Curtain Holdbacks from Wayfair or geometric shapes—that are both functional and stylish.

Another modern alternative is using magnetic curtain ties from Amazon, which are increasingly popular for their clean, uncluttered look. "These ties are often paired with lightweight, flowy curtains and offer an effortless solution to draw drapes back without the complexity of a tie-back," continues Joshua. "Magnetic ties are especially great for spaces where you want to maintain the soft, casual feel of the room but still need a way to keep curtains out of the way. This make them an ideal option for rooms with more relaxed, modern window treatments.”

For those wanting a more artistic touch, fabric loops or even simple ribbon-style ties can be a great choice. These alternatives feel more in line with modern and contemporary while still providing a decorative element. Using these in a neutral colour scheme can add just the right touch of texture without overwhelming the space. When done right, these alternatives can maintain the sophisticated feeling of a traditional tie-back, while making it feel fresh and relevant.

In the end, whether curtain tie-backs are old-fashioned really depends on how you approach them. Whilst curtain tie-backs should not be automatically dismissed for modern interiors, there needs to be thought behind their execution.

So, are curtain tie-backs old fashioned? They’re a design detail that can be tailored to any interior, and with the resurgence of classic styles, they’re definitely having a moment again.