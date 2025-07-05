'Cats Always Have to Enter First', and 12 Other Housewarming Rituals From Around the World You've Probably Never Heard of

If there's one thing about me, it's that I will take any opportunity to celebrate with loved ones. And one of my favorite ways to do so is in the form of a housewarming party. I have yet to buy a forever home, but every time I move to a new place, the moment I sign the dotted line, I'm already thinking up a guest list and a theme.

I recently discovered the wabi-sabi beauty of a champagne-popping housewarming ritual, and ever since, I have been keen to explore the beautiful housewarming traditions that make memories all around the world.

So I decided to do a little research and reach out to some designers to hear more about the rituals that celebrate new homes that are so thoughtful that they have me questioning: should I move home, too? And while I couldn't quite cover every special celebration routine that exists, here's a list of some of my favorites — all exuding a joie de vivre that makes a simple house a storied home.

1. Italy: Bread, Salt and Shared Meals

Aside from beautiful Italian design trends, you can also take inspiration from their housewarming celebrations. And interior designer Camila Masi tells me that Italy's housewarming rituals are all about bread, salt, and shared plates.

"In many parts of Italy, it's customary to bring bread and salt to a new home," she notes. "Bread symbolises the hope that the household never knows hunger, and salt represents the richness of life and preservation."

2. Turkey: Incense, Nazar Boncuğu, and Coffee

"In Turkey, offering strong Turkish coffee with sweet treats like lokum, also known as Turkish delight, is a warm way to welcome friends and neighbors into your home," says Camilla. "It’s not just about hospitality, it’s about starting the next chapter with warmth and community."

She also explains that Turkish housewarmings include hanging the blue evil eye charm at the entrance of a new home to protect against bad energy. "It’s a common housewarming gift, too, and always handmade," she notes. So, if you're ever in attendance at a Turkish housewarming party, alongside a design-lover gift, also get them some traditional sweets or an evil eye charm, too.

3. Greece: Olive Branches, Wine, and Breaking Pomegranate

Interior designer Rachel Blindauer tells me that Greek tradition places emphasis on hospitality and abundance. "Guests may bring olive oil, wine, or bread, often with a nod to ancient customs," she notes.

"It's not uncommon for the home to be sprinkled with holy water or blessed by a priest, especially in religious households. The act of xenia, welcoming a guest with dignity and generosity, is carried through in the way homes are celebrated."

4. China: A Calligraphy Scroll, a Feast, and Shared Joy

"In Chinese culture, friends and family often host or attend a Qiáoqiān yàn (housewarming banquet) to bless the home. It’s common to gift a framed painting or calligraphy scroll, often inscribed with wishes for longevity, peace, or prosperity," says Rachel.

"The artwork is usually hung immediately, giving the space a sense of intentional permanence. These gatherings aren’t quiet affairs; they’re generous, celebratory, and filled with symbolism. Red envelopes, lucky fruits, and decorative plants like jade or money trees are all popular gifts."

5. Palestine: Burning Bukhoor, Reciting Prayers, and Traditional Plates

When it comes to Palestinian housewarming rituals, celebrating a new home typically involves a spiritual gathering where verses from the Quran are recited to bless the new home and ask for protection (barakah). Additionally, you'll also experience the burning of fragrant wood chips or incense to create a warm, welcoming environment and ward off the evil eye or bad energy.

Traditional dishes like maqluba, musakhan, or knafeh are also served since food is central to Palestinian hospitality. Many families will also donate to those in need or feed the poor to express gratitude and bring blessings to the new home.

6. Japan & Russia: Cats Enter First

Perhaps it's due to the proximity between these two countries, but they happen to share the same, and dare I say, adorable, housewarming ritual. And this practice is all about honoring cats.

"In both cultures, letting a cat be the first to cross the threshold is considered lucky," says Rachel. "In Russia, it’s a sign that the animal will absorb any lingering negativity. In Japan, cats, especially 'maneki-neko', are believed to invite fortune. While quirky, these traditions offer a playful, emotionally resonant start to life in a new home."

7. India: First Fire, Breaking a Coconut, and Sweets for Guests

As an Indian, I must admit that the cultural diaspora allows for an abundance of housewarming rituals. Especially since the traditions tend to vary across most states. However, one of the most common housewarming rituals is Griha Pravesh.

In my culture, this sacred ceremony calls on loved ones to come together to bless a new home. "A first fire is lit in the kitchen, and milk is boiled until it overflows, symbolizing prosperity," Rachel rightly points out. "And guests may bring sweets, copper vessels, or coconuts. Each representing different energies. It’s both ceremonial and celebratory."

8. Thailand: Odd Numbers and Holy Thread

Where this vibrant Asian country is concerned, housewarming rituals have deep meaning and intentional objectives. For one, you might experience a Khuan Ban Mai ceremony where Buddhist monks will bless the new home.

Typically, the monks will also tie a holy thread known as sai sin around the wrists of the family to bring them luck. The ideal housewarming also involves choosing the right date and time. This is decided based on astrology or numerology and is considered very important when moving in.

9. France: Chimney Hooks and Hearty Celebration

The French are known to celebrate life and have a good time. So it should come as no surprise that they enjoy a hearty celebration once they move into a new home. However, there's more to French housewarming rituals than just a good time.

A pendaison de crémaillère, also known as hanging of the chimney hook, is a tradition that's carried on throughout the country when celebrating a fresh space. And once the hook has been hung, they break bread with the people who have helped make the space a home.

10. Afghanistan: Reciting the Quran, Burning Espand and Traditional Feasts

If you're celebrating a housewarming ritual in an Afghan home, the day will likely begin with a recitation of the Quran. This is a common Islamic practice where verses from the Quran are recited to ward off any ill energy.

Next comes the burning of espand, or wild rue seeds. These dried seeds are burned in a small pot to release fragrant smoke and are believed to cleanse negative energy and protect from nazar (evil eye). And what would an Afghan celebration be without delectable dishes like kabuli pulao, mantu, sheer khurma, and green tea?

11. Philippines: Coins in Corners and Rice at the Door

In this archipelagic country in Southeast Asia, housewarmings are hosted with respect and an ode to heritage. Their housewarming rituals involve two meaningful practices that are believed to set a home up for success.

"Friends arriving at a new home often toss coins across the threshold or scatter rice for good fortune," Rachel explains. "While these may begin as personal rituals, guests often participate in the symbolism. And it’s not just about luck. It’s about anchoring financial and emotional abundance with the help of others."

12. Korea: Red Beans for Luck

In the East Asian peninsula of Korea, housewarming rituals involve spilling the beans — quite literally. Although commonly practiced in the more rural parts of Korea, this ritual is still carried on to this day.

If you're at a traditional Korean housewarming, you'll notice red beans scattered throughout the home. This is meant to cleanse your home of any bad spirits and attract positive energy instead. Especially since red is considered an auspicious color in many parts of Asia.

13. Around the World: Housewarming Party

And last but not least, we have housewarming parties. I consider this a housewarming ritual, and it can be hosted in plenty of different ways. From garden brunches to dinner parties, it's all about gathering in celebration.

Whether you're popping champagne, cooking up traditional foods, performing rituals true to your cultural landscape, or even just having a fun time with family and friends, a new home is definitely worth celebrating. So why not get your hosting hat on for the day?

