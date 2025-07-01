Your Zodiac Can Help You Decorate for Better Feng Shui — Here's How

When I'm not dreaming of the latest decor trend (chalk it up to the Livingetc effect) or looking at my Co-Star reading of the day, you will likely find me researching the best way to elevate the mood in a living space. As is my brilliant job as a home wellness writer.

And today, I've managed to bring three very special topics together with one stunning idea. Home decor for Feng Shui that caters to your zodiac sign. This blend of East and West ideologies sprinkled into design is the perfect way to make your home feel beautifully personal.

What will it be for you? Cocktail carts, canopy beds, or trinket shelves? Let's find out.

1. Capricorn: Cocktail Cart

Whether you're shaking up a cocktail or displaying your favorite glassware, a cocktail cart is the way to go. (Image credit: Milly Mead. Design: Sequence Studio)

22nd December to 19th January

"Capricorns are always striving for success," says Feng Shui expert Marie Diamond. And she explains that this trait includes putting on their best host hat in a comforting home atmosphere. So if you're a Capricorn, your Feng Shui zodiac decor pick is the diamond of hosting essentials — a cocktail cart. And you can always repurpose this versatile item to elevate tea time or even use it as a display stage, too.

Anthropologie Lennon Bar Cart Drinks Trolley £378 at Anthropologie (US) Color: Red Put your best drink forward with this fabulous Lennon Bar Cart Drinks Trolley from Anthropologie.

Marie Diamond Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Master Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon “The Secret”.

2. Aquarius: Contemporary Sculptures

There's nothing quite like a sculpture to anchor a space with opulence. (Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko. Design: Yana Molodykh)

20th January to 18th February

"Eclectic Aquarius is all about innovation and independence," says Marie. "And on that note, decorating with sculptures is ideal for aquarians." She recommends integrating a kinetic sculpture, sleek air purifier, alongside a white orchid plant in the West to enhance health and abundance with a mod twist. And to truly harness the power of your Feng Shui living room, she suggests adding electric blues or chrome finishes.

Fazeek Green Geo Bowl £230 at SSENSE Size: H25 x W20 x D20 cm Not quite a full-blown sculpture, but this Green Geo Bowl by Fazeek does bring out a sculptural silhouette. And it's small-space friendly, too.

3. Pisces: Canopy Bed

If you ask me, you're never too old for a canopy bed. (Image credit: Milo Brown. Design: Lonika Chande)

19th February to 20th March

"Pisces is the dreamer, and they need an escape," says Marie. "Gauzy canopy beds with soft fabrics and hanging crystals channel divine, floaty vibes." She also recommends adding sea-inspired colors like aquamarine, opal, and pearl in the West to enhance creativity and career flow. And what's best is these are some of the best colors for a good night's sleep. So if you're a Piscean looking to give your bedroom a spruce, a dreamy canopy bed might be the move.

Argos Habitat Akari 4 Poster Double Wooden Bed Frame £233 at Argos Color: Natural Start your canopy bed journey with this charming Habitat Akari 4 Poster Double Wooden Bed Frame. And pair it with this elegant Canopy Bed Scarf from Amazon.

4. Aries: Red Statement Chair

Like a red lip, this statement idea will give your home some oomph. (Image credit: Tom Dixon)

21st March to 19th April

If you're an Aries and you've been looking for a sign to experiment with color. This is your chance to decorate with red. "Bold, fearless Aries thrives in a space that exudes passion and power. A fiery red or crimson accent chair in the South of your living room energizes the room and gives Aries a throne to brainstorm world domination," says Marie. "Bonus Feng Shui points if it’s angular and modern. After all, Aries doesn't do frilly."

IKEA SOTENÄS Armchair £199 at IKEA Color: Hakebo Red Channel the unexpected red theory in your home with this eye-catching SOTENÄS Armchair from IKEA.

5. Taurus: Colorful Tufted Rug

There's nothing like stepping onto a cushy rug after a long day. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

20th April to 20th May

When it comes to selecting the perfect Feng Shui decor, Marie tells me that sensual Taureans are best accompanied by accessories that blend luxury and grounding comfort. "A plush tufted rug in earth tones softens any space and encourages abundant energy. Think yellow, beige, orange, or rose," she says. "Place your rugs in the Southwest area to enhance relationships, since Taureans adore cozy couple time."

Anthropologie Hand-Tufted Striped Vivianna Rug £88 at Anthropologie (US) Color: Dark Turquoise Style this Hand-Tufted Striped Vivianna Rug from Anthropologie in your living room for a space that feels super cozy and completely cool.

6. Gemini: Floating Trinket Shelves

Keep it functional, while keeping it totally cute. (Image credit: H&M)

21st May to 20th June

When it comes to Feng Shui decor for this zodiac, Marie finds that mini floating shelves for trinkets are ideal. "Gemini is the most outspoken of the zodiac, full of curiosity and duality. Install floating shelves in their creativity or wisdom area, the Northeast, to showcase books, quirky figurines, and conversation starters," she comments. "Keep things modular, especially since Gemini gets bored fast."

H&M 2-Pack Metal Wall Shelves £59.99 at H&M (US) Color: White I love the simplistic elegance of H&M's 2-Pack Metal Wall Shelves. My pro-tip is to color-match it to your wall for a feature that feels bespoke.

7. Cancer: Moon-Shaped Wall Mirror

A rounded mirror will improve the Feng Shui of your home and make your room look bigger, too. (Image credit: Milly Mead. Design: Sequence Studio)

21st June to 22nd July

Where Cancers are concerned, Marie tells me that this zodiac is ruled by the moon and drawn to emotional harmony. "Cancer's perfect Feng Shui decor item is definitely a moon-shaped or round Feng Shui mirror, representing the metal element," she says. "When placed in the Northwest enhances emotional reflection and flow. Bonus points for silver frames or soft lighting around it for lunar vibes."

Habitat White Beaded Round Wall Mirror £80 at Habitat UK Size: 70 x 70 cm The bobbin detail trend is in stylish homes everywhere, and this White Beaded Round Wall Mirror from Habitat fashions it in a fun way.

8. Leo: Gold Framed Gallery Wall

A glamorous gallery wall is incomplete in the absence of intricate gold frames. (Image credit: Yevhenii Avramenko. Design: Yana Molodykh)

23rd July to 22nd August

If your zodiac sign is a Leo, Marie explains that you need a home that truly celebrates you and your creative flair. "From a Feng Shui point of view, a beautiful gallery wall featuring gold or sunburst frames placed in the South activates fame and recognition energy," she notes. "You can also feature a mix of personal photos and bold art in your living room that makes guests wow at your gallery."

Amazon Mini Vintage Resin Picture Frames £11.39 at Amazon UK Color: Gold Picture these Mini Vintage Resin Picture Frames on a deliciously deep-colored wall. And if you want to make it functional, take on this Hidden Storage DIY project for a stunning wall-bound gallery.

9. Virgo: Glowy Table Lamps

Calm your home and your mind with the flip of a switch on a warm, glowy lamp. (Image credit: Pooky)

23rd August to 22nd September

Marie tells me that Virgos love functionality with a serene aesthetic. And as a September-born Virgo through and through, I must admit that she is absolutely spot on. "I recommend decorating with minimalist table lamps that offer soft, warm light. This is perfect for enhancing health energy in the East," she suggests. "And you can layer in natural linen or ceramic bases to reflect Virgo’s earthy, nurturing side."

Urban Outfitters Kodhi Table Lamp £39 at Urban Outfitters (US) Color: Pink Calling all Virgos, this Kodhi Table Lamp from Urban Outfitters is a beautiful, glowy addition to any dim space. And it comes in a range of other pretty color combinations, too.

10. Libra: Rose Quartz Decor

Bring in the crystals, or at least some crystal-coded decor for a Feng Shui boost. (Image credit: Net-A-Porter)

23rd September to 22nd October

When it comes to zodiac flowers for Libra, roses are the romantic blooms tied to this sign. So it should come as no surprise that rose quartz decor is their Feng Shui feature, too. "Harmony is everything to Libra. Feng Shui them up with balanced armchairs, matching pillows, and rose quartz decor placed in pairs in the Southwest," she says. "Opt for light pinks, creams, and gentle blues to elevate Libra’s signature aesthetic."

Natalia Criado Teiera Silver-Plated and Rose Quartz Teapot £660 at NET-A-PORTER Color: Silver I am a Virgo, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't obsessed with this uber-cool Natalia Criado Teiera Silver-Plated and Rose Quartz Teapot from Net-A-Porter.

11. Scorpio: Stylish Covert Storage Stool

Storage can be chic and upholstered ottomans are the only way to do it. (Image credit: Dunelm)

23rd October to 21st November

According to Marie, Scorpios love a touch of mystery. "If you're looking to tap into Feng Shui through your zodiac, I recommend using stylish concealed storage, like ottomans or built-in bookshelves, to keep your private treasures secret," she says. "You can also accessorize with an amethyst crystal lamp or a dramatic floor light with dimmer settings. Focus on the Northwest for support from helpful people."

Dunelm Nylah Boucle Fleck Storage Footstool £59 at Dunelm Color: Beige Maximize on storage without losing any style points with this timeless Nylah Boucle Fleck Storage Footstool from Dunelm.

12. Sagittarius: Chic Room Divider

A form of the past with a design for now, these dividers will never go out of style. (Image credit: Jake Curtis)

22nd November to 21st December

"Global Sagittarius needs constant inspiration," says Marie. And if we had to select one sleek piece of Feng Shui decor for this thrifty zodiac, it would have to be room dividers. These retro-style functional room separators are now being used to upstyle living spaces and conceal eyesores. "Take your living space to the next level with candles or incense burners," she says. "This will uplift energy and invite philosophical musings."

World Menagerie Novello Wooden Bamboo Room Divider £143.99 at Wayfair UK Color: Gold / Beige I've been seeing room dividers everywhere. And this Novello Wooden Bamboo Room Divider by World Menagerie is one of my favorite grounding styles of the moment.

Once you're done taking care of the look of your space, it's time to satisfy the rest of your senses. And why not continue on the zodiac route by perfuming your home with spring scents based on your star sign?