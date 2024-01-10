I Asked Design Experts to Find the Best Storage Ottomans — This Affordable Edit Looks Luxe AND Helps You Declutter

The best storage ottomans are more than just a style statement — they're a way to help you declutter, too. They work as a coffee table, a foot rest, and a place to store your stuff. They're an essential part of modern decor.

"Storage ottomans are one of man’s greatest inventions. Who doesn’t like a piece of furniture that not only looks stylish, but does double-duty as a side table, extra seating for guests, and hidden storage?," says Taos-based interior designer and professional organizer Nicole Cullum. It really is true — storage ottomans are a godsend.

Combining function and style, choosing a storage ottoman is always a win-win. However, if you need a little assistance, look no further than the following edit. Hand-selected from the best home decor stores, each of the following storage ottomans was either chosen by me or recommended by some of our favorite interior experts; rest assured that these are the best living room storage options around.

Expert-Approved Storage Ottomans

Best Storage Benches

Danelys Upholstered Fabric Storage Bench View at Wayfair Price: $175.99 Was: $249.99 The Sherpa fabric on this storage ottoman provides just the right amount of cozy comfort. Its ovular design and modern grooves make it the perfect all-around pick, suitable for placement at the foot of the bed, entryway, or living room. Currently on in the January furniture sales for under $200, it exudes an elevated look that belies its affordable price. Thari Everest Gray Oak Bench View at Article Price: $549 Was: $649 Embrace Scandinavian design with this streamlined bouclé bench and storage ottoman offering generous storage space. Ideal for a modern home, its padded cushion provides comfortable seating, while the small wooden side is perfect for placing a cup of coffee. Upholstered 3D Lamb Fleece Fabric Storage Bench View at Wayfair Price: $259.99 Was: $309.99 The hollow bottom of this modern storage ottoman creates the illusion of a larger room. Made of a eucalyptus wood frame, it features high-density sponge material for enduring comfort even during extended sitting sessions. A stylish and durable addition to your space.

Best Round Storage Ottomans

Coloma Round Storage Coffee Table View at Pottery Barn Price: $999 Venture beyond ottomans' prototypical plushness with this wooden coffee table. Its drum shape and linear carvings exude luxury, while the secret storage compartment provides a handy space for extra glassware, stylish coffee table books, and more. Ames Upholstered Storage Ottoman View at Pottery Barn Price: $899 Create a cozy and elevated storage-seating solution with the vanilla boucle and rich Terra Brown wood pairing in this ottoman. Perfect for adding warmth and style to your living space. Baller Wide Faux Leather Tufted Round Storage Ottoman View at Wayfair Price: $189.99 Sometimes, simplicity is key. This ottoman's clean-lined, black design makes it a versatile choice. Consider placing a tray on top to transform it into a chic coffee table.

Best Space-Saving Storage Ottomans

Helene Upholstered Storage Ottoman View at Joss & Main Price: $184 Small but mighty, this unique storage ottoman features concentric grooves that make it an eye-catching addition to any room. Stylish and functional, it includes hidden rubber feet to prevent sliding when seated. Churchill Storage Ottoman View at Wayfair Price: $1,198 A splurge-worthy faux leather storage ottoman with a cinched base, this piece is absolutely stunning. Its silhouette makes for an elegant seating addition to a living room or home office. Danianna Cylinder Storage Ottoman View at Perigold Price: $420 If the Wayfair storage bench caught your eye but space was an issue, this sculptural beauty is the perfect alternative. Serving as a footrest or a seat for one, it's available in ivory and oatmeal color varieties.

Best Statement Storage Ottomans

Balboa Rattan Storage Trunk View at Serena & Lily Price: $998 For minimalists seeking a statement piece through texture, this rattan-over-mahogany storage trunk offers understatedly elegant yet earthy flair. Kamila Storage Ottoman View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $698 A distinctive conversation starter, this storage ottoman comes in a Tiger Ivory print and various upholstery options. Its sleek round design adds a touch of charm to any space. Pollie Marigold Velvet Round Storage Ottoman View at Crate & Barrel Price: $399 Surprisingly spacious, the velvet interior of this storage ottoman in marigold hue is both unique and opulent. An ideal focal point for a living area or even a nursery, it seamlessly combines charm and functionality.