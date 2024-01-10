I Asked Design Experts to Find the Best Storage Ottomans — This Affordable Edit Looks Luxe AND Helps You Declutter
A convenient footrest, storage area, seating solution, coffee table, and more, nothing maximizes space quite like a storage ottoman. Plus, learn the best spots to put them, according to experts
The best storage ottomans are more than just a style statement — they're a way to help you declutter, too. They work as a coffee table, a foot rest, and a place to store your stuff. They're an essential part of modern decor.
"Storage ottomans are one of man’s greatest inventions. Who doesn’t like a piece of furniture that not only looks stylish, but does double-duty as a side table, extra seating for guests, and hidden storage?," says Taos-based interior designer and professional organizer Nicole Cullum. It really is true — storage ottomans are a godsend.
Combining function and style, choosing a storage ottoman is always a win-win. However, if you need a little assistance, look no further than the following edit. Hand-selected from the best home decor stores, each of the following storage ottomans was either chosen by me or recommended by some of our favorite interior experts; rest assured that these are the best living room storage options around.
Expert-Approved Storage Ottomans
Best Storage Benches
Price: $175.99
Was: $249.99
The Sherpa fabric on this storage ottoman provides just the right amount of cozy comfort. Its ovular design and modern grooves make it the perfect all-around pick, suitable for placement at the foot of the bed, entryway, or living room. Currently on in the January furniture sales for under $200, it exudes an elevated look that belies its affordable price.
Price: $549
Was: $649
Embrace Scandinavian design with this streamlined bouclé bench and storage ottoman offering generous storage space. Ideal for a modern home, its padded cushion provides comfortable seating, while the small wooden side is perfect for placing a cup of coffee.
Price: $259.99
Was: $309.99
The hollow bottom of this modern storage ottoman creates the illusion of a larger room. Made of a eucalyptus wood frame, it features high-density sponge material for enduring comfort even during extended sitting sessions. A stylish and durable addition to your space.
Best Round Storage Ottomans
Price: $999
Venture beyond ottomans' prototypical plushness with this wooden coffee table. Its drum shape and linear carvings exude luxury, while the secret storage compartment provides a handy space for extra glassware, stylish coffee table books, and more.
Price: $899
Create a cozy and elevated storage-seating solution with the vanilla boucle and rich Terra Brown wood pairing in this ottoman. Perfect for adding warmth and style to your living space.
Best Space-Saving Storage Ottomans
Price: $184
Small but mighty, this unique storage ottoman features concentric grooves that make it an eye-catching addition to any room. Stylish and functional, it includes hidden rubber feet to prevent sliding when seated.
Price: $1,198
A splurge-worthy faux leather storage ottoman with a cinched base, this piece is absolutely stunning. Its silhouette makes for an elegant seating addition to a living room or home office.
Best Statement Storage Ottomans
Price: $998
For minimalists seeking a statement piece through texture, this rattan-over-mahogany storage trunk offers understatedly elegant yet earthy flair.
Price: $698
A distinctive conversation starter, this storage ottoman comes in a Tiger Ivory print and various upholstery options. Its sleek round design adds a touch of charm to any space.
Where should I position my storage ottoman?
Well, according to interior experts, the answer is — anywhere and everywhere! “I personally like to place storage ottomans as a pair in a living room opposite the sectional to create extra seating without taking up too much space. They also double as a great storage spot for extra blankets in the living room,” suggests interior decorator and owner of Viv & Tim Home, Vivianne Chow. But the versatility doesn’t stop there. “Storage ottomans are also great to use as a makeup vanity chair, under console tables, or in playrooms,” she adds. Rayana Schmitz at Firefinish Interiors recommends “placing them in versatile locations such as the living room for quick access to blankets or magazines, bedrooms to store extra linens, and even entryways to keep shoes or seasonal accessories neatly tucked away.”
Kendra Hagerman, CEO of the popular budget and lifestyle design blog Kendra Found It, has an unexpected favorite location: her closet! “I use it to store all my shoes so they don't get dusty and they stay out of the way. We live in a townhouse and we are super short on space, so this is a great way to maximize small spaces.” So, whether you're looking for extra seating, stylish storage, or a clever space-saving solution, it seems the storage ottoman has a place in every corner of your home.
