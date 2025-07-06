I've Searched for Weeks for the Best Non-DIY Version of the Mug 'Cubby Shelf' — Here's Which I'm Finally Settled on Buying

I know I'm not alone when I say that I truly cannot imagine beginning my day without a cup of coffee. Cheezy cafe slogans aside, my morning coffee is as essential a step in my routine as brushing my teeth, and both make me a much more pleasant person to interact with. As an established part of my daily routine, I thought it only fair to create a dedicated spot to act out this morning ritual, enter: the coffee station. And I've just discovered a new addition to my setup that has completely changed the game.

Of course, every good coffee bar starts with the best coffee machine possible, but it's where you go from there that will dictate the overall feel of your coffee station. Nothing detracts from the vibe of a chic, modern kitchen quite like a messy jumble of mugs and cups cluttering up your space. What you need is a chic storage solution to keep your mug collection looking curated rather than cluttered, and no one does chic better than the Scandinavians.

The trend for these 'cubby' style coffee mug shelves has been all over the internet for months now, but there's one big problem.. most of them are DIYed. If, like me, you're a novice who wouldn't know where to start with a saw and hammer, it's a little harder to get in on the trend. However, I've spent more time than I'd care to admit looking for the best readymade options out there. Here's What I found.

Best overall Reclaimed Wood Shelf £135 at Rockett StGeorge What we're looking for to bring this coffee station trend to life is regular, even cubbies are a must. This design, the Tilo shelf from Bloomingville, isthe overall best one I could find online, although its price point is a little steep. Jysk Tolne Bamboo Wall Shelf £22.50 at jysk.co.uk For a more budget-friendly offering, this wall shelf from Jysk is made from bamboo. It's super lightweight and can hold up to 12 mugs. It's possible to stain it if you'd like a darker finish, but remember bamboo is a tiny bit harder to stain than normal timber.

The Coffee Station Mug Storage Trend

This built-in design offers the same look, but at a much higher price-point. (Image credit: Aaron Leitz. Design: Lucas Interior)

When designing a coffee bar or station, so much of the emphasis is placed on choosing the best coffee machine, leaving everything else to fall onto the back burner. But this approach can leave you with a lackluster design, with no designated space for all your mugs, cups, and everything in between.

Instead, they end up shoved into a drawer or jumbled up on a shelf, typically placed inconveniently and organized without any real logic or aesthetic purpose.

"As designers, several of our clients have a coffee station on their wish list," comments Debbie Featherstone, from ML Interiors Group. "With a dedicated space in the kitchen, or near the kitchen, a coffee station must be equipped with all the necessary elements to brew that perfect cup. Storage space for cups, refrigeration nearby, and a large enough counter space for prep work are the necessities."

This is why this cube mug organizer is quite so appealing to us. Not only does it free up space in your kitchen storage, but it acts as a distinct design feature in itself, especially for those of us with impressive mug collections. Instead of hiding away the vessels you've spent so long accumulating, this design style puts them on full display, elevating them to the status of artworks, worthy of appreciation.

"Displaying your cups vertically in cube shelving allows you to see all of your cute mugs and cups at once," says interior decorator Vivianne Chow.

The cubby-hole style storage acts as a cabinet of curiosities of sorts, allowing you to admire your full collection while also providing the opportunity for easy access, streamlining your coffee-making process.

Plus, despite the elevated, luxury look of this trend, it can be achieved on a budget, making it super accessible — what more could you want?

Vivianne Chow Co-founder of Viv & Tim Home Vivianne, and her husband Tim have made a career from their passion for all things interior design, offering advice to their loyal followers via their blog. Vivianne loves all things home decor and making spaces function to their fullest potential, while Timmy is the handyman and tech enthusiast continually decking the house out in smart home automation.

How to Style

Separate your espresso cups from your regular mugs for a more streamlined design. (Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Marie Flanigan Interiors )

As much as we love this style of organizer, to really take it to the next level, it's all about the personal touches you add. The color scheme and positioning of your mugs will dictate the final look of your display, so it's well worth taking some time to consider what look you're hoping to achieve with this design.

As our resident coffee nook lover and home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan says, "If you're an avid Livingetc reader, it's a safe bet that you have a beautiful collection of mugs and cups. But they're often rudely hidden away in cabinets. I find that anything can be decorative if styled correctly, and this display shelf idea is the perfect way to add personality to your coffee nook. My personal favorite way to fashion it? Maximize on cups but don't be afraid to stash a charming sugar jar, mini syrup dispensers, or even a jar of coffee pods on there, too."

The best thing about this trend is the freedom you have to adapt it to suit your style. As the design is so simple, with a sleek, neutral feel, it makes the perfect canvas for you to project your personality upon.

If you love a minimalist style, in line with the Scandi-style design of this product, Vivienne suggests, "'Choose varying neutral and earthy tones to achieve a modern vignette through your coffee cup display. Alternatively, you can use warm greys, beige, and white to create a pretty aesthetic and complete your coffee station design."

Or, for a more rustic, modern farmhouse kitchen feel, coffee expert Natalka Antoniuk says. "I love the artisan coffee shop vibe, and it's so easy to do that by keeping your cups at a higher level."

Or, if you prefer a more colorful, maximalist design style, consider adopting a relaxed and playful approach to your organization. Throw the rules out the window and instead follow whatever sparks joy, placing your coffee accessories however you see fit.

Natalka Antoniuk Marketing Manager at Barista & Co For almost four years now, Natalka has spent every day dedicated to spreading the word on how to make the best cup of coffee possible, so it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about our favorite morning beverage. Barista & Co are committed to educating us about the intricacies of coffee, with a huge variety of beans and accessories to buy from their website.

Shop the Look

Anthropologie Anna + Nina I Love You Mug £25 at Anthropologie (US) Simple, with a sentimental touch, we love this mug just as much as it loves you. It's hand-made and hand-painted, which makes it feel that bit more special. HAY Tinted Borosilicate-Glass French Press 1l £80 at Selfridges No Scandi coffee setup would be complete without at least one HAY accessory, and our pick is this tinted glass French Press. Jonathan Adler UK Mr. & Mrs. Muse Sugar Bowl £14.99 at Jonathan Adler US A display case like this is just screaming out for a slightly playful, tongue-in-cheek accessory, and no one does kitsch better than Jonathan Adler. This reversible sugar pot has a dual identity, with a bushy moustache on one side and pouty lips on the reverse.

If you're just starting to build your coffee bar, there are a few things to establish before moving on to mug storage. For example, have you figured out whether you prefer an espresso machine or a coffee maker yet? If you're looking for a good place to start, these are the things we believe no coffee nook is complete without.