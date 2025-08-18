Hold Up, I've Just Spotted the Biggest Art Framing Trend Right Now in Søstrene Grene's New Season Collection — And It's Under £15

There are certain high street stores that are a one-stop shop when it comes to finding stylish pieces on a budget, and Søstrene Grene is definitely one of them. Every season, the brand succeeds in releasing a range of trend-led products that feel fresh and cool, but don't cost the earth.

For autumn/winter 2025, its latest collection isn’t at all what you’d expect for the season — it's light, airy, bright, and colorful: just the antidote you need to an impending turn in the weather.

There are a few heroes I've spotted in the new range: this wall shelf is perfect for embracing the coffee nook trend; this blue veneer wood side table that only costs £50, but looks like something that would cost hundreds from Hay; and this patterned tablecloth that looks like its been hand drawn on are all particular highlights. However, it's the wall art that's really caught my eye for following a big interior design trend.

(Image credit: Søstrene Grene)

The idea of color drench framing has become a huge trend in 2025. It’s the idea of choosing a frame and mount in the same color, and using it to more creatively frame smaller artworks. However, up until now, it's been more of a DIY job to get the look.

Søstrene Grene has released its own collection of color block frames that I think would be the star of the show in any gallery wall. These stylish frames are available in both red and blue, and the good news is that they retail for just £12.80. They come with a print inside but if you’d rather switch it for something that feels more personal to you, then that can easily be done.

Søstrene Grene Wooden Frame 45 X 45 £12.80 at sostrenegrene.com As well as this red frame, this idea comes in a cool dark blue, too.

Shop the Rest of the New Collection

Søstrene Grene Scalloped Mirror Sostrene Grene Scallops aren't going anywhere this autumn and this scalloped edge mirror is a style winner in our eyes. Display it in a hallway or bathroom to incorporate a rustic, natural material into your space. It's 42cm in length, so it's a good size for checking yourself before leaving the house. Søstrene Grene Bowl Sostrene Grene How chic is this footed bowl? It could easily pass as a designer piece with a hefty price tag but instead it costs just £4.24. Use it as part of your tablescape to store dips and condiments, or consider displaying it on your entranceway sideboard to store your keys and important items. Søstrene Grene Table Lamp Sostrene Grene Portable table lamps are the new in thing. They're super lightweight and can be moved from room to room without any hassle. This charming lamp has a base made out of FSC®-certified pinewood and boasts an elegant glass shade that feels chic and timeless. Søstrene Grene Deco Wall Plate Sostrene Grene A wall full of decorative plates is becoming the new gallery wall. They add a 3D element to your wall and it can be made entirely personal to you. This cherry painted plate is utterly adorable and would suit a colorful home. Søstrene Grene Pedestal Sostrene Grene Pedestals are used in luxury homes to display a special one-off piece, perhaps a sculpture or a large vase. But, did you know that they are now making their way into ordinary homes that have bundles of style? This one is made of FSC®-certified MDF covered in ash veneer and costs just £51.40! Søstrene Grene Vase Sostrene Grene You can never have too many vases. Especially, when they are as beautiful and as delicate as this one. The swirly pattern design and rounded details at the top make this vase feel unique and more expensive than it is. Due to it being a stoneware vase, you should expect there to be a slight variation with the color and pattern. Søstrene Grene Stool With Woven Seat Sostrene Grene The natural warm tones of this woven seat are ideal for autumn. It is made of FSC®-certified paper rope and was inspired by Danish design. This is the ideal seat to pull up if you need an extra space at the dining table, or perhaps in the corner of a bedroom or dressing area. Søstrene Grene Candleholder Sostrene Grene Planning your autumn/winter table already? Incorporate a pair of these gorgeous marble candleholders. They are so simple in their design but are very sleek and on trend. For a colorful twist, house a neon dinner candle in one of them for a beautiful contrast. Søstrene Grene Palm Leaf Deco Fan Sostrene Grene Another example of a decorative piece of homeware from their latest collection, this palm leaf deco fan will suit a rustic interior scheme that champions natural materials. It comes with a jute string attached, so you can easily hang it up wherever you'd like to. Søstrene Grene Wooden Frame 45 X 45 Sostrene Grene The simple yet effective design of this red picture frame is one of our favorites. The passepartout is quite large and takes up a lot of the frame, which creates a perfect little window for your treasured piece of artwork. Søstrene Grene Pouffe With Foot Sostrene Grene Footstools are a very useful piece of furniture to have around the house. They can sit in the corner of a living room not taking up much room but come in handy when you need an extra seat – the same goes for other living areas in the home. This lovely little pouffe comes in three different colorways, brown, red and green to suit your personal taste. Søstrene Grene Pendant Lamp Shade Sostrene Grene A rattan lampshade is a timeless piece in our opinion and this one retails for just £24.40. It's unique shape makes it feel like a one-off handmade piece and you can choose a colorful cable to pair it with to make it feel more contemporary.

It’s hard to believe that the new collection from Sostrene Grene doesn’t come hand in hand with designer price tags. Every item in the edit feels consciously thought through and could stand alone as a one-off piece, whether that be a footstool, candle holder or a decorative plate. Adopt a fresh take on autumn winter by picking up some of the best bits that they have to offer this season.