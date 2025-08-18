Hold Up, I've Just Spotted the Biggest Art Framing Trend Right Now in Søstrene Grene's New Season Collection — And It's Under £15

I've found so many trendy pieces in Søstrene Grene's AW range, but its wall decor picks up on an idea we've already been talking about which is my favorite

gallery wall with frames, mirrors and objects
(Image credit: Søstrene Grene)
Becca Cullum-Green's avatar
By
published
in Features

There are certain high street stores that are a one-stop shop when it comes to finding stylish pieces on a budget, and Søstrene Grene is definitely one of them. Every season, the brand succeeds in releasing a range of trend-led products that feel fresh and cool, but don't cost the earth.

For autumn/winter 2025, its latest collection isn’t at all what you’d expect for the season — it's light, airy, bright, and colorful: just the antidote you need to an impending turn in the weather.

There are a few heroes I've spotted in the new range: this wall shelf is perfect for embracing the coffee nook trend; this blue veneer wood side table that only costs £50, but looks like something that would cost hundreds from Hay; and this patterned tablecloth that looks like its been hand drawn on are all particular highlights. However, it's the wall art that's really caught my eye for following a big interior design trend.

blue block frame on gallery wall

(Image credit: Søstrene Grene)

The idea of color drench framing has become a huge trend in 2025. It’s the idea of choosing a frame and mount in the same color, and using it to more creatively frame smaller artworks. However, up until now, it's been more of a DIY job to get the look.

Søstrene Grene has released its own collection of color block frames that I think would be the star of the show in any gallery wall. These stylish frames are available in both red and blue, and the good news is that they retail for just £12.80. They come with a print inside but if you’d rather switch it for something that feels more personal to you, then that can easily be done.

Shop the Rest of the New Collection

It’s hard to believe that the new collection from Sostrene Grene doesn’t come hand in hand with designer price tags. Every item in the edit feels consciously thought through and could stand alone as a one-off piece, whether that be a footstool, candle holder or a decorative plate. Adopt a fresh take on autumn winter by picking up some of the best bits that they have to offer this season.

TOPICS
Becca Cullum-Green
Becca Cullum-Green
Freelance writer

Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.  