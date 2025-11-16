Interior Designer Suzy Hoodless's London Townhouse Exhibits a More Layered, Sophisticated, and Calming Atmosphere — Bringing a Refined Look to the Family Home

Interior designer Suzy Hoodless has embraced the finer, cozier things in life with this London townhouse, which finely showcases her work through layers of sophisticated colors and serene decor pieces.

Marking 25 years of her design studio, Suzy is known for her refreshing and refined approach to interior design as well as her taste in furniture pieces and furnishings across many projects. This project, however, is close to home for Suzy. In fact, it is her home. It's a space that embraces elegance and charm through its mature features, colors, textures, and transitional styling.

Feeling that it was time for a refresh in her London home, Suzy brought to life a more polished palette that signifies growth and beauty. "Fourteen years ago, we designed the house to be a joyful riot of bold hues, perfectly suited to the rhythm of young family life," Suzy Hoodless from Suzy Hoodless Studio tells me. "Now, it’s been reimagined as a refined yet welcoming space, with deeper tones and richer textures, creating a sense of calm sophistication."

The transformation, however, isn’t just aesthetic; Suzy says it reflects her evolution as a designer and as a person. "The refreshed design balances drama and warmth, creating a home that feels both grown-up and deeply personal."

The townhouse refresh took over a couple of months, giving Suzy enough time to update each room thoughtfully. "It wasn’t about starting from scratch; it was about building on what was already there and creating a home that continues to reflect who we are as we change."

Suzy Hoodless Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Suzy Hoodless established her studio in 2000, growing it into one of Britain’s most exciting design brands. Regularly featured on House & Garden’s list of the top 100 interior designers, the studio is known for creating characterful, timeless spaces that blend color and texture, modern and vintage elements. Suzy’s bespoke interiors reflect their owners’ personalities and feel naturally evolved, combining organization, comfort, and functionality. Her projects range from private homes to landmark public spaces and homewares for brands like The Rug Company and Osborne & Little. Describing her work as alchemy, Suzy mixes styles and eras with bold colour choices and unexpected touches. She draws inspiration from her clients and architecture, likening her creative process to a chef experimenting with ingredients to find the perfect recipe. Before her studio, Suzy was the inaugural Interiors Editor for Wallpaper* magazine, developing an eye for confident, timeless design.

The Inspiration

This home is drenched in color, texture and character. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Suzy Hoodless)

The home exhibits a personal touch of comfort for Suzy, from the living room ideas to the modern kitchen — each room inhabits its own character and charm.

The inspiration behind it all? "From evolution, both personal and familial," says Suzy. "As my children have grown, so too has the atmosphere of our home. What once was a vibrant, energetic space filled with bold colors has now evolved into something more layered, sophisticated, and calming."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The designer tells me it felt like the right time for a refresh, "I wanted the house to reflect this next chapter in our lives, to feel grounded yet full of character. It’s a reminder of how powerful color can be in shaping mood and emotion."

And as for each room, Suzy shares the intricate details behind it all.

The Living Room

A space that brings in a sense of calm. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Suzy Hoodless)

The sitting room has been delicately wrapped in a Suzy's Pines of Kernow wallpaper designed in collaboration with Adam Ellis Studio.

Its elegant detailing brings art into the space in the most natural way. And as Suzy puts it, it's a "richly textured design that anchors the space with depth and movement."

Vintage pieces and elements create a more lived in feel in the home. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Suzy Hoodless)

The backdrop of the rest of the room features vintage pieces that perfectly complement the home's modern-retro decor vibe used throughout the space.

Drawing in a contemporary feel with an antique twist, making this area of the home feel dramatic and inviting.

The use of dark color schemes in certain parts of the living room adds a theatrical feel to the overall atmosphere, making a bold statement.

The Kitchen

Contrast is everything in this space and it works so beautifully. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Suzy Hoodless)

With kitchen trends on the rise, Suzy's home captures a trendy yet homey feel. The dark tones of the kitchen cabinets and dining chairs add a subtle yet eye-catching contrast.

"In the kitchen, the cabinets and woodwork are painted in Papers & Paints Tyger Moth Black, paired with bright red J39 Mogensen chairs and Sandberg Ofelia curtain fabric for contrast and playfulness," shares Suzy.

The use of patterns, textures, and colors takes on different forms, but fits perfectly into the space, forming a flow and cohesive bond with the overall appearance of the kitchen.

Throughout the kitchen, open-shelving has been used to open up the space and create additional storage. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Suzy Hoodless)

Open shelving enhances the kitchen's overall look while creating an industrial feel in certain corners of the space.

So, if you're wondering if open kitchen shelves are still in style, the designer's kitchen is enough of a statement to give you the nod of approval.

You can do no wrong with a pop of color through elegant furniture pieces. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Suzy Hoodless)

In one corner of the kitchen, beside the dining table, the designer has also an additional storage idea. Ideal for displaying decorative pieces and storing away unwanted items.

Decorative pieces such as the colorful floor lamp continue to add character and charm to the kitchen's overall look, as does the subtle chrome decor detailing that is hard to miss.

The Cloakroom

This cloakroom. Need I say more? Just look at it. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Suzy Hoodless)

This cloakroom idea screams luxury.

Suzy tells me, "In the cloakroom WC, Rose Uniacke’s Thyme paint transforms the small space into an intimate jewel-box, showing how dramatic color can elevate even the most functional rooms."

The deep green hues beautifully wrap around the room with contrasting colors surrounding it. From its magnificent bathroom flooring to the wooden elements of the storage table and metal lighting fixtures.

What's not to love? The colors add drama and pizzazz even to the smallest of spaces.

The Designers Pick: The Bedroom

The bedroom has been created with the designer's love of color, texture and patterns. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Suzy Hoodless)

Of course, continuing the masterful journey of the designer's charismatic home, I asked Suzy what her favorite room is in the entire house.

"My bedroom," she tells me, with much excitement. "Painted in plaster pink, it’s my sanctuary — calming, comforting, and completely personal. A place to retreat, recharge, and reflect — my own little space within the home."

And it certainly is that. The patterns and colors add personality to the bedroom, with vibrant yet calming tones entering the space in different ways, from the use of bedding to the thoughtfully curated artwork.

There's much to see in this charming home.

Suzy's daughter's bedroom promoted productivity and calm at the same time. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Suzy Hoodless)

In contrast, her daughter's modern bedroom has been drenched in a sleek moss green color, with built-in storage units — transforming a loft conversion idea into something more.

The designer wanted her daughter to grow with the room, combining elements of practicality, calm, and productivity.

Like much of the rest of the home, this bedroom creates an appealing atmosphere through the bold use of color, furniture, and textures.

Unforgettable Hues

Color was certainly used thoughtfully in this home and it shows. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Suzy Hoodless)

Color is a big part of this home. It creates purpose, elegance, and draws out an individuality from the designer.

"Color is at the heart of this transformation," Suzy tells me. "Deep, sophisticated hues like aubergine, burgundy, and forest green run through the main living spaces, creating a cocooning sense of calm."

She continues, "These are balanced by softer tones — plaster pink in my bedroom and moss green in the loft bedroom — so that every room feels expressive yet soothing. Each shade was chosen for its emotional resonance, ensuring the home feels personal and purposeful."

Feeling Inspired? Shop the Look

When used right, color can make a lasting impact in a home. From airy textures to bright, bold hues, color can certainly be a special thing.

If you enjoyed reading this home tour, why not check out Nina Takesh's Beverly Hills Home for further inspo. Trust me, it's worth the read.