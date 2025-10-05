18 Powder Rooms by Interior Designers That Are a Masterclass in Styling These Tiny Rooms, Whether You Want a Neutral Sanctuary or Something a Bit Wilder

Whether you call it a powder room or a cloakroom, this small space (also known as a half bathroom, as it contains just a sink and toilet) has the potential for a big impact, with minimal effort. Predominantly used by guests, a powder room provides the perfect opportunity to be daring with design.

I, for one, have a bold cloakroom that I absolutely love — a teal-hued floral wallpaper covers all four walls — which is the only room in my house that my husband has allowed me to use a color tone other than neutral on the walls. It's a space where you can truly express your personality without impacting the overall vibe of the home.

The experts know how to do this perfectly, so I've handpicked 18 of the most stylish powder room ideas from the homes of designers and architects in the Livingetc archives, which prove that small bathroom ideas need not be small in creativity and wow factor.

1. The Marble Masterpiece

Tour this holiday home in the Hamptons. (Image credit: Credit: Rikki Snyder. Styling: Frances Bailey. Design: Hilary Matt)

"Powder rooms are spaces where you can be wild and crazy and different — it’s like a little jewel box," says New York interior designer Hilary Matt, who designed this cloakroom in her vacation home in the Hamptons. "I found this beautiful slab of Cipollino that brought a bunch of different colors in, and I love the simplicity of making the sink out of it and then running the marble up the back wall."

2. Nature's Canvas

Tour this luxurious Greek home. (Image credit: Credit: Helen Cathcart. Styling: Sania Pell. Design: Cari Giannoulias)

"From the very start of the design, I envisioned a large window with a tree outside. Paired with a thoughtful balance of modern and traditional elements, it’s what makes me love this space," says designer Cari Giannoulias of the powder room idea in her Cretan holiday home. Nature is the star — the refined design of the space allowing you to be drawn to the beauty of the outdoors.

3. Colorful Limewash

Tour this characterful home in southern India. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

“In this home, every space is where design and emotion intertwine, offering a sanctuary that is both visually stunning and deeply personal,” says Farah Agarwal of Chestnut Storeys, who designed this powder room as part of a project in Coimbatore, in southern India. The cloakroom, like the three other bathrooms, features a distinct color scheme, and the vibrant orange limewash paint contrasts wonderfully with the green floating marble vanity.

4. Texture Play

Tour this multi-story home in Vancouver. (Image credit: Tina Kulic. Design: Atelier Fēn.)

The textured walls and marble bathroom vanity are the highlights of this cloakroom idea designed by Sha Wang of Atelier Fēn in a multi-story new build in Vancouver. With refined simplicity, the materials do all the talking, making for a minimalist bathroom idea of dreams.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Ombre Delight

Tour this metropolitan makeover in Texas. (Image credit: Clay Grier. Design: Ashby Collective)

Ombre walls add a subtle dimension to this powder room design by Annie Bacon of Ashby Collective. Annie strategically placed the light fixture at the lightest part of the gradient of the wallpaper: “It was fun to play off of that transition and keep everything harmonious,” she says. The space exudes warmth, with each piece carefully considered.

6. Pink Accents

Tour this colorful Dublin home. (Image credit: Ruth Maria Murphy. Design: Róisín Lafferty)

"I like working with pinks as they’re so hazy and soft and dreamy,” says designer Róisín Lafferty. "As long as you avoid any tones that are too sugary — they need a bit of dullness to them." The gray of the speckled stone is one of the top colors that go with pink in the accents surrounding this cloakroom in the semi-detached home Róisín designed in a Dublin suburb.

7. The Sculptural Sink

The powder room of Future Perfect's founder, David Alhadeff, which he designed within his "residential" gallery of a home in Hollywood, is an eccentrically wonderful display of creativity, elevated by Chris Wolston's artistry in the bronze Oro sink — talk about a statement piece! The floral wallpaper, contrasting with the geometric bathroom floor tiles, creates a collective feast for the eyes.

8. Electric Blue

Tour this playful Californian home. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Styling: Rosy Fridman. Design: Homework)

"We usually always try to go for maximal impact in a powder room," says Ben Work, co-founder with wife Susan of architectural design studio Homework, of their Edwardian-era modern home in San Francisco. "Here, we clad the walls in the most sultry bronze wallpaper and juxtaposed it with an electric blue concrete sink and a mirrored sconce to top it off," making for a striking bathroom color idea.

9. Backlit Onyx

Tour this cozy, minimalist home in Houston. (Image credit: Par Bengtsson. Design: Nina Magon Studio)

The backlit onyx stone wall of this powder room "creates a beautiful glow and adds a touch of luxury to the space," says designer Nina Magon of eponymous design studio, who designed it as part of a family home in Houston, Texas. "To complement this striking feature, we selected a chic wallpaper that enhances the overall elegance and ambiance of the room," explains Nina. "The combination of the illuminated onyx and the sophisticated wallpaper creates a refined and inviting atmosphere."

10. Pretty Palettes

Tour this eclectic Arkansas home. (Image credit: Rett Peek Design: Meet West Studio)

"The colors remind us of the tones of sunset, and we love the pairing of the deep oxblood and magenta tones of the abstract poppies against the dreamy peach and blue tones of the field," says Whitney Romanoff, principal designer at Meet West Studio, who partnered with Porter Teleo to create a custom colorway of their Petales handpainted wallpaper pattern. The gold accents and vintage 1960s Italian fluted oak commode add to the luxurious quality of this powder room idea.

11. Classic Elegance

Tour this redesigned Connecticut home. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Kristin Fine, The 1818 Collective. Story production: Karine Monie )

This cloakroom idea, designed by Kristin Fine, co-founder of The 1818 Collective, is classic elegance at its finest. Kristin designed this space (and home) for her clients while she was still living in it, after the buyers of the home she was selling asked her to redesign it for them. "Each client comes with their own version of their favorites, and it’s my job to integrate and look through their lens when creating their spaces." Which is exactly what she did with this powder room, and the rest of the home.

12. Porthole Magic

Tour this art gallery of a home in LA. (Image credit: Neue Focus. Developer/Construction: JD Irpino, Louis & Rose. Architecture: OJT)

"We used approximately five slabs to achieve this room," says designer JD Irpino, principal at Louis & Rose, of the powder room in his home. "We wanted something dramatic, dark, and moody. We believe powder rooms should be the showstopper of the home, if you will, so a place that almost shocks you," he says. The slabs of Calacatta Viola marble from Italy contrast wonderfully with the grasscloth wallpaper, creating a textural delight.

13. Velvet Heaven

Tour this Manhattan loft with wow factor. (Image credit: Photography: Ilir Rizaj. Construction: Complete Construction NY)

"This was one of the most used bathrooms in the space, and we wanted to make something different that hadn't been done before," says Praq Rado, president of Complete Construction NY, who managed the renovations of the former Tiffany & Company headquarters into a loft apartment. "It's a great feeling to be surrounded by the velvet-textured wallpaper," Praq adds. "It's calming yet muscular, and the elegant aesthetic is really appealing. Plus, we were relieved to know that the wallpaper is durable enough for long-term use."

14. Pattern Clashing

Tour this 70s style home in Austin. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Sara Story)

Designer Sara Story of Sara Story Design embraced interesting color and material combinations as well as pattern clashing in this powder room idea, designed as part of a 70s-style home project in Austin, Texas. She used neutrals to form the base: "Most spaces have some pattern mixed with some more neutral colors," she explains. "I like there to be a showstopper but not to compete with each other," making for a grounded, yet uniquely interesting design.

15. Floral Wallpaper

"This room is all about fashion and fun, so we chose a wallpaper we love and grounded it with timeless marble and statement brassware," says designer Robert Novogratz of the powder room he designed with his wife, Cortney, in their iconic Manhattan home. The sink and taps are from The Water Monopoly, and the playful and elegant wallpaper is from Gucci, which is the star of the show in this space.

16. Ombre 2.0

Tour this modern home in Austin. (Image credit: Clay Grier. Design: Ashby Collective)

"I wanted to add personality and character," says Cori Pfaff, designer for Ashby Collective of her cloakroom idea for this modern home in Austin, Texas. The blue plaster treatment adds a great deal of character to the space as well as a serene, calming feel. I love how you're drawn to the artwork on the wall and the carefully selected stems in the vase, that offer a beautiful, contrasting pop of red.

17. The Statement Mirror

Tour this unique Napa Valley home. (Image credit: John Merkl. Studio credit K Interiors)

This is the one that made me double-take. "We used a crocodile skin pattern on the wall, done all in paint by the incredible team at Caroline Lizzaraga," says Kristen Pena, founder of K Interiors, who designed the space. "The client sourced this piece of artwork herself." It certainly grabs your attention! The dark-toned walls create a moody vibe in the cloakroom, along with an air of sophisticated elegance.

18. Artistic Sketches

Tour this elegant London apartment. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design by Maddux Creative)

The playful, almost child-like sketches on the walls and cabinets of this powder room work as a lovely contrast to the somewhat 'grown-up' material of the deeply-veined marble countertop and basin. Designed by Jo leGleud and Scott Maddux, co-founders of Maddux Creative, as part of a refined, yet relaxed London apartment project. "The idea was to create a home that was relaxing yet fresh, with nothing too overpowering, yet nothing too bland," says Jo.

Stylish Powder Room Accessories

Ready for some more inspiration? We take a look at the latest modern bathroom trends for 2025 that are bolder than ever.