It's party season, which means all the sparkly and shiny things have been heavy on my mind. Disco balls are a staple for ringing in the new year, but could 2026 be the year we decide to give this design detail a permanent spot in our homes? From mirrored walls to mirrored tiles, I'm convinced this might just be the best new interior design trend if you're looking to add a touch of shimmering style to a space.

"A disco ball is a joyful way to introduce movement, light, and a touch of art into a room," says interior designer Fawn Galli. The reflective surface creates an interesting visual impact that feels more layered and complex than a typical mirror or chrome detail. Sure, disco decor has adopted a more maximalist, playful label in the past; however, in contemporary settings, it can actually become an elevated addition.

It's all about how and where you use it. Perhaps a disco ball hanging over your charming breakfast nook for a little more pizazz? Or a disco-inspired mirrored tile wrapped around your kitchen island for a true accent moment? Mark my words, disco ball interiors are on the rise for 2026 — here's what you need to know.

How We are Seeing the Disco Ball Aesthetic in Interiors

Mirrored tiles can be used in a space in the same way as more conventional tiles. (Image credit: @modernismoo. Design: Angelika Fedorczuk @jasno.projekty and Karina Rulska )

By now, it's no secret that interior design has taken a tip or two from the designs of decades past — from 1960s Space Age design to 1970s-style glamour and even 1980s interior design trends like cheetah prints and glass blocks. Retro-glam is back. However, it's all about making these styles feel refined for contemporary times.

What does that mean for disco ball interiors? Well, not only are we seeing a revival of chrome decor moments and classic disco ball motifs (especially with this year's Christmas disco inspiration), but decorating with creative tiles has also become a staple in every 'cool' interior. Think custom tile moments that really make a statement. And what is a disco ball but a collage of mirrored tiles?

So while hanging a disco ball is definitely one way to energize a room, disco ball details don't have to be so literal. New York-based interior designer, Crystal Sinclair, says, "Whatever way you choose to use disco balls in interior design, you have to make it a statement!"

And her advice for styling disco ball interiors: "Always go a little larger and bolder than you think." Giving it a moment in the room to shine helps the design scheme feel more considered and refined. Being shy about a design choice like this can accidentally make it feel gaudy or too youthful; it's always better to embrace a disco ball decor moment with certainty and intention.

Balancing the mirrored disco ball island with other natural textures and colors creates a refined, modernized disco ball interior moment. (Image credit: @modernismoo. Angelika Fedorczuk and Karina Rulska )

You may want to plan your entire kitchen around a statement disco ball island (such as the one pictured above), or you may find that adding a disco ball tile detail was the finishing piece — just what the room needed. "Disco ball interiors can be both planned and unplanned," says Crystal.

The more important aspect is how you layer and balance a detail like this with the rest of your space.

How to Style Disco Ball Decor

The disco ball in this room acts as both an art piece and a way to reflect light around the room. (Image credit: Fawn Galli Interiors)

"A disco ball is a joyful way to introduce movement, light, and a touch of art into a room," explains Fawn Galli, who designed the room pictured above. To enhance this feeling, "Look for spaces with bright natural light to activate the disco ball's real magic; scattered sunlight and a constantly shifting atmosphere," she adds.

In the game room pictured above, Fawn says she "balanced the strong statement by doubling down on the playful magic. Pairing the disco ball with a prism glass table continued the visual thread instead of pulling away from it." The result feels confident, fun, and sophisticated.

However, you can also bring in more minimalist details to strike a stronger sense of contrast and balance in design. Crystal explains, "Solid colors and textures typically will work better in disco ball interiors than a busy pattern." A space can quickly become too busy with patterns. To achieve this, Crystal says, "Go either really bright, like white, or pretty dark with paint colors."

And make sure to pair it with more serious pieces. This will make your disco ball moment feel more elevated and elegant.

Have disco ball interiors inspired you to prep for the party season? It's time to get your New Year's Eve decorating ideas ready to ring in the new year.