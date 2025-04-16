I'm Calling It — Chrome Decor Is the Most Influential Design Trend of 2025 for Rooms That Feel Effortlessly Cool

As anyone who has just moved into a new home knows, decorating your space takes time. I've spent just under a year perfecting my new apartment, and still have plenty I want to do. To plan it all, I use Pinterest. And want to know what's made its way onto every moodboard I make? Chrome decor.

If you follow the latest interior design trends, you'll surely have noticed the growing popularity of chrome decor over the last year or so. If you're a true aesthete, you probably own your own piece of the shiny, sleek metal. But what is it about chrome decor that has captured our collective hearts of late? Especially when you consider it wasn't so long ago that we were all about brass.

Chrome decor's metallic sheen is reminiscent of retro styles (another hot trend right now), yet it's also fused with the idea of fashionable futurism. Maybe it's the move towards interiors that diverge from beige minimalism, or perhaps it's to do with the sudden demand for more industrial-leaning spaces. Maybe it's simply because while everyone was filling their homes with warm golds and patinaed brass, a certain set were out there, looking for something new. Whatever it is, the chrome decor trend has become inescapable.

Chrome is used in it's most minimalist form here for a look that is refined, yet visually interesting. (Image credit: Le Cann)

Part of why the chrome decor trend feels so retro is because it's been around for decades now, cycling back every so often (as most timeless styles do).

It first came on the scene around the 20s and 30s, during the era of Art Deco interior design, when chrome-plating became more widely available, and styles centered around luxurious materials and industrial design.

We then saw its return with the rise of Mid-Century modern homes (the famous Wassily chair being a prime example), and then, with the emergence of Space Age interiors. And, of course, now its back again in 2025, and more stylish than ever.

Though there is a chrome coffee table, room divider, and door frame in this living room, it doesn't feel like too much. The other textures help balance the chrome. (Image credit: Jake Curtis. Styling: Hannah Franklin.)

So, why do we think chrome decor is back now? "Chrome has several advantages," says Guillaume Fantin, interior designer and co-founder of Paris-based design studio, Le Cann. "It easily matches various styles and materials, and its shine often contrasts beautifully with matte surfaces."

Chrome decor also fits in with the aesthetics of minimalism in interior design, but adds its own unique sparkle of personality. It's a material that stands out on its own, adding sophistication without needing additional elements. Dare I say, it's quiet luxury with a shiny twist?

"The reflective properties and interaction with light bring an extra dimension to the decor adding depth and dynamism to a space," adds Guilluame.

Guillaume Fantin Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Guillaume Fantin is an interior designer and the co-founder of Le Cann, a studio that operates under the idea that simplicity of form is a guarantee of timelessness. Guillaume is known for creating minimal spaces, before energizing them with contemporary elements.

How to Style Chrome Decor in Interiors

Image 1 of 2 Here the chrome home bar adds an unexpected element to an otherwise minimal space. The reflective surface bounces warmth around the room despite chrome's cool tones. (Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Le Cann) (Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Le Cann)

While, yes, chrome can technically come in a variety of colorways, the cool-toned silver shade is the heartbeat of the current design movement. Whether you opt for a finish that is so shiny it's reflective, or a more muted metal, staying with silver is the ultimate guide to getting it right.

From there, "Chrome pairs well with other metals like brass or brushed stainless steel," says Guillaume. This combination creates visual complexity and avoids a monotonous look.

For example, pairing chrome lighting with brass accents and accessories can add richness and depth to the decor. "The key is to balance contrasts and textures for a harmonious result," says Guillaume.

For instance, wood and chrome make a wonderful pairing because the natural texture of the wood grounds the industrial feel of the chrome.

This design utilizes chromes fantastical side by making it the centerpiece of this Space Age-inspired dining room. (Image credit: Joshua McHugh. Design: Hines Collective)

Now for the fun part: finding the perfect decor to bring your chromatic dreams to life. While there is definitely room in the chrome decor trend to try out a more 'drenched' design, starting off with a few pieces here and there will help you gauge how much or how little of the material you want to use in your space.

"We like to incorporate chrome in small touches, such as in hardware like door handles or faucets, lighting fixtures, or furniture accents," says Guillaume. "This approach adds a modern and elegant touch without overwhelming the space."

A chrome table lamp, candle holder, or side table will make your home ooze cool — it's just about finding what speaks to you. Below are several of the most stylish chrome decor pieces that have recently caught my eye.

This chic table lamp offers just the right amount of chrome to elevate a home office. (Image credit: Soho Home)

There are plenty of dated interior design trends to leave in the past, but in 2025 chrome is not one of them.