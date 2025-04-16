I'm Calling It — Chrome Decor Is the Most Influential Design Trend of 2025 for Rooms That Feel Effortlessly Cool
Have you been eyeing a chrome candle holder or side table to complete your room's look? This is your sign to embrace the shiny, chic material
As anyone who has just moved into a new home knows, decorating your space takes time. I've spent just under a year perfecting my new apartment, and still have plenty I want to do. To plan it all, I use Pinterest. And want to know what's made its way onto every moodboard I make? Chrome decor.
If you follow the latest interior design trends, you'll surely have noticed the growing popularity of chrome decor over the last year or so. If you're a true aesthete, you probably own your own piece of the shiny, sleek metal. But what is it about chrome decor that has captured our collective hearts of late? Especially when you consider it wasn't so long ago that we were all about brass.
Chrome decor's metallic sheen is reminiscent of retro styles (another hot trend right now), yet it's also fused with the idea of fashionable futurism. Maybe it's the move towards interiors that diverge from beige minimalism, or perhaps it's to do with the sudden demand for more industrial-leaning spaces. Maybe it's simply because while everyone was filling their homes with warm golds and patinaed brass, a certain set were out there, looking for something new. Whatever it is, the chrome decor trend has become inescapable.
Part of why the chrome decor trend feels so retro is because it's been around for decades now, cycling back every so often (as most timeless styles do).
It first came on the scene around the 20s and 30s, during the era of Art Deco interior design, when chrome-plating became more widely available, and styles centered around luxurious materials and industrial design.
We then saw its return with the rise of Mid-Century modern homes (the famous Wassily chair being a prime example), and then, with the emergence of Space Age interiors. And, of course, now its back again in 2025, and more stylish than ever.
So, why do we think chrome decor is back now? "Chrome has several advantages," says Guillaume Fantin, interior designer and co-founder of Paris-based design studio, Le Cann. "It easily matches various styles and materials, and its shine often contrasts beautifully with matte surfaces."
Chrome decor also fits in with the aesthetics of minimalism in interior design, but adds its own unique sparkle of personality. It's a material that stands out on its own, adding sophistication without needing additional elements. Dare I say, it's quiet luxury with a shiny twist?
"The reflective properties and interaction with light bring an extra dimension to the decor adding depth and dynamism to a space," adds Guilluame.
Guillaume Fantin is an interior designer and the co-founder of Le Cann, a studio that operates under the idea that simplicity of form is a guarantee of timelessness. Guillaume is known for creating minimal spaces, before energizing them with contemporary elements.
How to Style Chrome Decor in Interiors
While, yes, chrome can technically come in a variety of colorways, the cool-toned silver shade is the heartbeat of the current design movement. Whether you opt for a finish that is so shiny it's reflective, or a more muted metal, staying with silver is the ultimate guide to getting it right.
From there, "Chrome pairs well with other metals like brass or brushed stainless steel," says Guillaume. This combination creates visual complexity and avoids a monotonous look.
For example, pairing chrome lighting with brass accents and accessories can add richness and depth to the decor. "The key is to balance contrasts and textures for a harmonious result," says Guillaume.
For instance, wood and chrome make a wonderful pairing because the natural texture of the wood grounds the industrial feel of the chrome.
Now for the fun part: finding the perfect decor to bring your chromatic dreams to life. While there is definitely room in the chrome decor trend to try out a more 'drenched' design, starting off with a few pieces here and there will help you gauge how much or how little of the material you want to use in your space.
"We like to incorporate chrome in small touches, such as in hardware like door handles or faucets, lighting fixtures, or furniture accents," says Guillaume. "This approach adds a modern and elegant touch without overwhelming the space."
A chrome table lamp, candle holder, or side table will make your home ooze cool — it's just about finding what speaks to you. Below are several of the most stylish chrome decor pieces that have recently caught my eye.
This wall sconce from H&M is what I consider the perfect little touch of chrome. The rippled metal creates a hypnotic texture that I can only imagine gets better when there is a lit candle reflected on it. Place a couple of these beside your front door, or even an artwork.
I am absolutely obsessed with this style of light fixture. It feels inspired by retro design and immediately reminds me of a tabletop version of the floor-to-ceiling lamp by Residence Supply(another item on my chrome wishlist). This lamp will give your office space or bedroom that brutalist edge while still feeling full of personality. Place it on a warm wood table to keep the cozy aesthetic.
If you really want to dive into the chrome decor trend, this candle stick holder is a must. The geometric shapes reflect the industrial quality of chrome, yet it hints at the traditional style of silver candelabra. And who doesn't love a decor piece that feels more like a piece of art?
As the love for chrome in interiors raves on, I must say, the bigger and bolder you go the better. It is like the 'one amazing thing theory' suggests; when you incorporate an unexpected element in a space, the room is instantly elevated. Something about your living room feel off? Replace your standard wooden side table for a contemporary chrome look — the result is unbeatable style.
Did someone say castlecore? The plated aluminum drip design takes me to candlelit dinners in grand palace ballrooms. I know, I know, this Pols Potten candle holder on Selfridges is pretty much the perfect piece. It's art and decor all in one, and though it's a statement piece on its own, you can easily style this candle holder with a combination of other decor items. Silver is a neutral in my book.
I couldn't talk about chrome decor without mentioning the iconic Plopp stool by Zieta. All of the coolest interiors are sporting some kind of deflated decor, and Zeita is championing the style with its inventive designs. And if you love the style you are in luck; the brand offers everything from wall hangings to dining chairs and tables.
I recently went to the H&M Home store rebrand in London, and this chair immediately caught my eye. A good way to do chrome when you aren't sure you want to go all in is to incorporate it through hardware details. Furniture like this will be a timeless piece to add to your collection and can blend harmoniously in many different rooms and with many different interior design styles.
The more confident of a statement you make with chrome, the more the look will come together. Though it may be hard to pull a complete renovation and apply a chrome wallpaper trend or door frame, something like this metal wall shelf from Ferm Living is the perfect happy medium. The shelves act as extra storage, while the metal back will create a curated chrome moment.
Last but most certainly not least, the chrome mushroom lamp. A mushroom lamp feels like the origin of the chrome phenomenon in interior design. Lately, styles have shifted towards retro and 70s-inspired design, and this table lamp is covers both vintage styles and sleek chrome interiors. This is a piece that immediately moved off of my wish list and into my living room.
There are plenty of dated interior design trends to leave in the past, but in 2025 chrome is not one of them.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
10 Decluttering Challenges to Have on Your Radar This Year — For a Tidier, More Mindful Home
If you're interested in transforming your home for the better, here are 10 decluttering challenges I recommend for a professionally tidy space.
By Amiya Baratan
-
My 10 Favorite Designs at Milan Design Week 2025 — Out of the Hundreds of Pieces I Saw
There is a new elegance, color, and shape being shown in Milan this week, and these are the pieces that caught my eye
By Pip Rich
-
Straight from Salone: 5 Emerging Trends I Found in Milan That'll Shape Interiors for the Year Ahead
From reflective silver to fluidity, here's my perspective on the key themes and new moods coming through from Milan Design Week
By Sarah Spiteri
-
The 'Red Table Trick' Is the Easiest and Most Expensive-Looking Trend to Hit 2025 So Far
A red dining table makes a seriously stylish statement; the beloved pop of red trend just got an bold and expensive-looking upgrade
By Olivia Wolfe
-
Cork Is the Cool, Sustainable, and Surprisingly Chic Material We Can't Stop Furnishing With Right Now
In honor of Earth Month, we’re toasting to cork... furniture, that is
By Julia Demer
-
The Coquette Aesthetic Is Still Going Strong in Homes in 2025 — But Now It's Charming, Whimsical, and Has Modern Flair
A designer weighs in on how you can make the classic coquette trend feel modern while still retaining its whimsical elegance
By Devin Toolen
-
Spotted in the Coolest Bathrooms of the Moment — This Colorful-but-Divisive Trend Is the Idea You'll Either Love or Hate
See you later, sterile white. This playful plumbing trend is bringing color back to our bathrooms in an utterly unexpected way
By Olivia Wolfe
-
The Biggest Outdoor Furniture Trends for 2025 Embrace the Natural World, White Lotus, and a Touch of Whimsy
Sofas as plush as your living room’s, tables fit for a five-star resort, and materials straight from nature — here’s how outdoor living is evolving this year
By Julia Demer
-
The "One Amazing Thing" Theory Could Just Be the Secret to Making Your Decorating Budget Go Further (While Making More Impact)
What if we told you designers had found a way to control a project's spend even while elevating the final result? This new trend does just that
By Pip Rich
-
Carpets Used to Give Me the Ick, but This Bold New Style Makes Me Think They're the Next 70s Design Detail Due for a Revival
I've always had visions of ripping up wall-to-wall carpets, but now I'm thinking about actually installing them — what gives?
By Emma Breislin