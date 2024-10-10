5 Interior Design Trends Experts Are Predicting Will be Out of Style in 2025

It's that time of the year where we start to take stock of things, and think about what lies ahead. For our homes, it's a question of whether we will start the new year with a fresh look, and what interior design trends we'll be leaving behind.

But before you start worrying about the expense of a complete interior makeover, just remember one thing: your home needs to be a space that you love. Every year, designers strive to come up with new ideas to inspire, and that's the key — you can take what inspiration you want, and ignore the things you don't. Personal style is, after all, personal. Plus, these days, the most applauded interiors seem to be an eclectic mix of old and new.

But, to get you thinking, we asked the experts what interior design trends they think are beginning to date, and more importantly, what we should be replacing them with in 2025. Here's what they said.

1. Minimalist Schemes

Choose instead: bold prints and colors. (Image credit: Garrett Rowland, Design: Ghislaine Viñas)

This feels like it's been a long time coming. After years of ‘less is more,’ we’re starting to feel the need for more, well...everything really. More color, more texture, more playfulness. More character if you will. Maximalism is still in style and encouraging a mix of design elements that will make your home and expression of who you truly are.

"I think the trend with keeping houses too minimalistic with only colors of white and beige in combination with walnut is leaving us at last, and we will strive for more colourful and maximalist homes," says interior design expert Josephine Du Rietz, co-founder of Durietz Design & Development. "Mix up modern brands in a combination with beautiful antique furniture as that creates a more interesting space that will feel more personal."

Architect and interior designer Martha Franco echoes this sentiment, adding that minimalist interior design can sometimes feel cold, and not suitable for family living. "Adding personality and comfort it always a key element of home living," she adds. "Maximalism emphasizes the experience of a space through a curated mix of colors, patterns, and textures that reflect individual style."

She recommends instead playing with layered textures and patterns in your home. "Use bold wallpapers, vibrant artwork, and rich textiles to express the storyline you're creating," she says.

61% off Evangelista Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $252.99, Was: $652.80 Move away from minimalism and express your personality with bold shapes and colors.

2. Sharp Corners and Harsh Lines

Choose instead: soft curves. (Image credit: Kindly)

It's time to reconsider sharp edges, straight corners, and rectangular shapes in 2025. We're focussing on creating warm and welcoming homes, and the idea of modern architecture reflected through harsh lines is simply not the direction the world of design is headed in.

Interior designer Matthew Williamson add that instead, we'll be "embracing the gentle curves and soft forms that evoke a sense of serenity."

To do this, he recommends opting for curved surfaces with an organic, more natural look in your home. Think along the lines of 'spa-like' details and round-edged furniture (like the trending round chaise sofa). "Arched doorways, recessed niches, and softly lit alcoves will be used to craft spaces that feel like personal sanctuaries, where the architecture itself invites you to slow down and unwind," he adds.

Round Swivel Chair With Armrest View at Walmart Price: $131.59, Was: $154.09 Think curves only. This curved chair will create a softer aesthetic in your home.

3. Machine-made Materials

Choose instead: natural materials. (Image credit: Future)

With all the advances in technology and innovation in the design space, there's a desire for balance that is pulling us back towards things in their natural form. We want to feel more connected to nature, in all its organic, irregular, and imperfect glory, and bring it into our homes through more human-centric and softer designs.

Interior designer Sarah Latham of Latham Interiors says another trend to leave behind in 2024 is prefabricated materials. "A lot of times, nature creates something better despite the imperfections or changes over time," she notes. "For example, find a natural stone kitchen countertop of use raw brass plumbing fixtures."

Peter Spalding, an interior designer and owner of Portland-based furniture store Daniel House Club, says he hopes in 2025, that our homes start to look a bit more "domestic" again. He references a living room by celebrated designer Rose Tarlow that encapsulates the aesthetic; "where the vines grow from the outside in, as if one day the whole thing may be swept away by nature," he says.

Givens Terracotta Vase View at McGee & Co. Price: $188 Get inspired by natural materials and opt for accessories with a hand-made feel.

4. Open Floor Plans

Choose instead: separate rooms. (Image credit: Ema Peter. Design: Sophie Burke Design)

There are many benefits to an open floor plan, namely the sense of space it creates, but be honest: how many of us have spent hours researching the most stylish furniture to help zone a room into separate areas? It turns out we shouldn't ignore our need for separate spaces, and maybe (if you can) it's time to rethink the whole concept.

"Open spaces are not for everyone, especially for family living, as they compromise privacy and acoustics," explains designer Martha Franco. A home should provides spaces to gather and socialize, yes, but you also need plenty of areas with privacy.

Think about it. Do you really enjoy having your home office in plain sight of the kitchen, or trying to read a book within earshot of your kids as they watch TV?

"Flexible layouts with designated zones, achieved through furniture placement, rugs, and sliding doors, create more functional areas," Martha notes, adding that you can easily create defined zones while still maintaining a good flow throughout your layout. A quick trick is to ensure your color and material palette is consistent throughout, to tie it all together flawlessly.

6ft Room Divider in Honey View at Amazon Price: $329 There are renovation-free ways to zone a space, such as using a room divider.

5. Accent Walls

Choose instead: wallpaper a whole room, or a ceiling. (Image credit: Graham Brown)

If you've been wondering whether accent walls are out of style, according to interior designer Thea Bloch-Neal, founder of Curated by Thea Studio, they are. It's a trend that has been recycled and reinterpreted more times than we can count. You don't need to pull the gaze from one focused area of the room, but instead, let it travel through the space, for a more calming feel, where everything works in harmony.

"We're moving away from accent walls and embracing the idea of painting the entire room," explains Thea. Case in point: color drenching.

If you're looking for ways to make your room stand out, Thea recommends "wallpapering the whole room, or adding paneling and wallpaper to just half the wall for a stylish twist." If you're adamant on an accent wall, why not make it the ceiling?

If you want to introduce character to your home, be brave, and don't just stop at one accent wall. "The design trend for 2025 is all about intentionality — it's about embracing your choices and committing to them fully," Thea adds.

Tramonto Amber Wallpaper View at Graham Brown Price: $170 per roll It's time to leave accent walls in the past. Make a statement and pick a bold wallpaper to use on all walls.

Choose interior trends that show off your unique style. (Image credit: Ham Yard Hotel. Design: Kit Kemp)

Whether your choose to opt for a new trend in 2025, or simply stick to what you know and love, it's best to think of trends as a gateway for inspiration and new ways to interact with your home.

As Martha says, "trends come and go, but what remains is a durable and timeless design rooted in the principles of each space. Design should reflect the storyline created around you, the characteristics of the space, and its functionality."

One thing that all the designers we spoke with agreed on was that your personal space shouldn't be a mere reaction to you and your lifestyle, but a thoughtfully curated response that enhances it, and showcases your unique taste.