What Actually Is Super Matte Paint? This Trending Finish Is What All the Brands Are Launching — Here's What It Means

So you've ordered samples, swatch-tested, and landed on the perfect color for your renovation project, but as you go to add the gallon to your online shopping cart, a new option arises: a choice between what seems like one hundred different finishes. Which should you choose? And what on earth is 'super matte'?

While Farrow & Ball has had a 'Dead Flat' finish in their catalog for a while now, Lick has just launched its own 'Supreme Ultra Flat Matt,' which got me thinking. What does that actually mean? And why and when would I want to go for a paint finish like this?

So, to better understand the nuances of an ultra matte vs standard matte finish, I went straight to the source — the paint brands that stock them. Here's what they explained.

Using ultra matte paints in your space will instantly bring a soft yet sophisticated aesthetic. (Image credit: Smac Studio)

Where the difference between matte vs gloss paint is rather obvious, it's harder to imagine that a matte paint can get even more matte. As it turns out, designers and homeowners are hailing this ultra-matte flat finish in a league of its own.

"What I absolutely love about Supreme Ultra Flat Matt is that it's the flattest matte we’ve ever created, and it gives walls this beautiful, ultra-smooth, almost velvety look," explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick, of the brand's latest launch. "It feels incredibly high-end and modern."

And it all comes down to the formulation. These finishes are often made with high-performance ingredients that not only create a gorgeous, super-flat finish but also give it exceptional durability. "Our Supreme Ultra Flat Matte finish has what the industry calls a Class 1 Scrub Rating," explains Tash. "It resists scuffs, marks, and even has incredible stain resistance, which is rare for something so matte."

While it appears delicate and soft on the wall, it performs as one of the most durable paint finishes, perfect for anyone seeking both form and function.

Tash Bradley Social Links Navigation Paint Expert Tash Bradley is the director of interior design and curator of Lick’s collection of 100 pigment-rich paint colors. Tash has given color consultations on over 6,000 projects across the UK, EU, and US, giving homeowners the color confidence they need to transform their homes. Leveraging her expertise in color psychology and theory, Tash helps people find the colors that will positively impact not only their personal spaces but also their lifestyle and well-being, and has also authored a book, Master the Art of Colour.

Farrow & Ball has a beautiful range of 'dead flat' paints perfect for creating a seamlessly color-drenched room. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

When it comes to styling, ultra matte paint offers something that elevates the everyday wall. Whether you're in a period property or a new build, this finish transforms a room instantly. "For us, it was about creating something luxurious yet accessible, and honestly, the way it diffuses light is just stunning," says Tash.

So, where should you use this finish? Anywhere you want to dial up the sophistication. "I recommend it for living rooms, bedrooms, home offices, or any space you want a calm, elevated feel," says Tash.

Ultra matte paint has become the new standard for color-drenching moments because it can be applied on any surface. Plus, the final look is softer and more muted than other paints, ideal for a space that will be drenched in a bold shade.

However, it's also ideal for ceilings, feature walls, and as a paint finish for trim, because it hides imperfections beautifully. "It’s not just a paint, it’s an interior design tool in itself," says Tash.

Something about a finish that is durable yet soft, works for the everyday yet still feels refined, makes painting a room less intimidating.