Where Can I Buy Eco-Friendly Paint? 7 Brands Making Beautiful Colors That Don't Cost the Earth

Painting interiors used to be a very smelly process — but the nasty niff was a widely accepted consequence of a color transformation. Today though, many of us are all too aware that the unmistakable odor is often accompanied by a reduction in indoor air quality and other environmental factors, and as such, are seeking out where to buy eco-friendly paint instead.

Swapping to today’s minimal or low VOC (volatile organic compound) water-based paints reduces the chemical smell and any detriment to indoor air quality. But anyone who knows what eco paint is, knows that the environmental benefits go beyond that. Leading brands (such as the ones listed below) have implemented strategies to recycle paint, use recyclable packaging, and reduce energy use during manufacturing.

So, if you're looking for where to buy eco-friendly paint, we've done the research for you — asking the best paint brands what's in their paint and how they make it. Here's where to shop for the more sustainable wall finish.

Farrow & Ball

A dining room painted in Farrow & Ball's 'Faded Terracotta'. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Priced from: £33 for 0.75L

Farrow & Ball transitioned to using water as the solvent that prevents paint hardening in the tin across its entire range back in 2010. And the company recently reviewed the VOC content of its paints, finding ways to reduce them further so that all three emulsions are now ranked as having 'trace levels' with the remainder of the finishes rated as minimal or low VOC.

Gareth Hayfield, head of research and technical development, says the company’s aim it to create beautiful durable color using safe, sustainable raw materials. “A raw material is considered safe if it can be used by our colleagues during the manufacturing process and by our customers when decorating without causing harm — when handled appropriately of course,” he explains. “Raw materials need to be assessed from all aspects to be considered sustainable, from carbon footprint to pollution, from sourcing to end of life.”

Choose from 132 colors in its Signature Collection; there are a few other collections plus the Archive, too. As for finishes, there’s the most matte Dead Flat, two further types of emulsion, two eggshell finishes, gloss, exterior paints, and some specialist options.

Gareth Hayfield Social Links Navigation Head of Research and Technical Development, Farrow & Ball Gareth Hayfield has worked with Farrow & Ball for over 20 years. ​He has a degree in chemistry with environmental chemistry from the University of Wales and was drawn into a science career following five years in a retail role. He is responsible for the technical direction of paint and wallpaper, including raw material sourcing, new product development, quality control, legal compliance and technical information and was instrumental in pioneering the switch from solvent to water-based paint in 2010.

YesColours

A dining room painted in YesColours' 'Joyful Lilac'. (Image credit: YesColours)

Priced from: £28 for 1L

YesColours’ paint in a pouch stands out from the crowd, but it’s not just visually striking. “We’ve created Europe’s first recyclable paint pouch,” says Emma Bestley, creative director and co-founder.

She explains that the company is “tackling the paint waste issue at the start, rather than the end, and offering paint to our customers in waste-saving, fully recyclable packaging”.

The company’s paint is made in Britain reducing transport emissions and uses 99 percent UK-sourced ingredients, which, it says, gives tighter control over ethical and environmental standards across the supply chain.

All water-based, the low VOC paints come in 106 colors and in a matte emulsion, eggshell, as well as masonry finishes.

Lick

A living room painted in Lick's 'Blue 04'. (Image credit: Image Credit: @blueroommargate)

Priced from: £39 for 2.5L

The stylish tins from Lick all contain water-based paint with trace amounts of VOCs. The company’s eco-friendly policies also encompass using packaging that is recycled, recyclable, or compostable, while the tins, it says, are infinitely recyclable.

With 100 colors on offer, there’s a shade for every interior, while the option of matte or eggshell should prove a broad enough selection for most projects.

Lick’s also has an eco-friendly strategy to make paint in small batches. “Our made-to-order manufacturing approach helps minimize waste and water usage by producing only what’s needed, when it’s needed,” says Emily Rubner, head of portfolio and product innovation. “This not only reduces excess inventory and resource consumption, but also supports our ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing our environmental impact.”

Little Greene

A dining room painted in Little Greene's 'Bronze Red'. (Image credit: Image Credit: Little Greene)

Priced from: £30 for 1L

Little Greene manufactures all of its paints in its own UK factory, producing both water-based and oil-based paints (the latter using vegetable oils). Ingredients are sustainably sourced, and the paint is vegan.

Finishes include two matte choices, eggshell and satin, which have either trace or minimal VOC levels, while the company’s gloss is low in VOCs. There are 196 shades in the Colours of England collection, plus nine in the Sweet Treats collection.

It’s also worth checking out its upcycled minimal VOC paint, too. “Re:mix is a collection of leftover, unwanted, and returned paints, reformulated into a matte finish for interior walls and ceilings,” explains creative director Ruth Mottershead. “The upcycling of these waste paints prevents as much as 60,000 litres of mineral and organic raw materials from going to waste each year.”

Ruth Mottershead Social Links Navigation Creative Director, Little Greene Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene, joined her father David Mottershead and brother Ben Mottershead in the family business in 2011. She is responsible for creating concepts and ideas for upcoming paint and wallpaper collections and, in her time at the company, she’s experienced much positive change within the business, which has recently moved to a new, ergonomic and purpose-built Manchester headquarters.

Earthborn

A living room painted in Earthborn Paint's 'Rocky Horse'. (Image credit: Earthborn Paint)

Priced from: £60 for 2.5l Claypaint

Earthborn’s Claypaint has had EU Ecolabel accreditation — which indicates it meets environmental criteria in both ingredient selection and during manufacturing — for 20 years. As for its effect on indoor air quality, the paint has trace levels of VOCs. The finish is ultra matte while there are a total of 72 colors.

Other eco-friendly strategies from the brand include painting the swatches and color cards on FSC-certified paper, while the paint tins are made from 70 per cent recycled steel and are completely recyclable.

“Packaging is 100 percent recyclable, including the packaging chips, which are fully biodegradable and dissolve safely in water,” adds Bailey Williams, a color expert at the company.

Lakeland Paints

Priced from: £100.04 for 5L

Lakeland Paints uses natural ingredients in its paint wherever these exist. “The major components of our paints include water, powdered limestone, powdered marble, powdered kaolin, cellulose binder, pigments, resin binders (from natural gas), bentonite clay and zeolite clay,” says Ian West, manager and inventor at the company.

“Our resins are the same kind of ingredients as used in foods, medicines, and cosmetics,” he adds. Other eco-friendly measures include manufacturing in the UK, using 100 percent recyclable packaging, and recycling unused product.

Color choices are very broad with 372 on offer and there is also a huge range of finishes including matte, soft sheen, washable, eggshell, and gloss. The paints are all zero VOC, a statement which the company is obliged to qualify — you can find more details on its website.

Benjamin Moore

A living room painted in Benjamin Moore's 'Pale Moon'. (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Priced from: £20.75 for 0.94L

If your focus when you’re looking for where to buy eco-friendly paint is better indoor air quality, it’s good to know that the majority of Benjamin Moore paints sold in the UK (the company is a leading US manufacturer) are minimal or low VOC.

You’ll also be spoiled for choice with colors, as you can pick from over 3,500 shades and there are also six sheen levels for interiors: flat, matte, eggshell, satin, semi-gloss and satin/pearl.



What's clear is that these days, style doesn't have to come at the cost of sustainable interior design. We've never been more aware of the impact of what we choose for our homes has on our own health and that of the environment.

But why stop with just your walls? Discover all the latest sustainable material trends taking over the design world right now.