7 Tips to Imbue the Scandi Philosophy of Miljövänlighet into Your Home — From Design to Decluttering and Beyond

The Scandinavian way of life is built on slow living, minimalistic beauty, and fostering a kind relationship with the natural environment. And to anyone in the know, the last of these three principles is referred to as miljövänlighet.

Literally translating to environmental friendliness, miljövänlighet might be one of my favorite parts of the Scandinavian lifestyle. And this concept extends beyond just design.

In a time where lacklustre fast fashion and blind trend jumping are the norm, miljövänlighet teaches us the value of taking a beat to smell the roses and savor the moments of life passing us by. So take a breath with me and let's immerse ourselves in the makings of this beautiful concept together.

1. Choose Natural, Sustainable Materials

Sustainable materials are the future of environmentally rooted homes that soothe. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Isabelle Cini. Architecture: Lorenzo Garizio)

Since miljövänlighet revolves around treating the environment with kindness, it's essential to choose natural, sustainable materials to design your home.

"Opt for materials such as wood, wool, jute, leather, and stone throughout your living space," says Aleksandra Cannock, founder of TAK Studio. "These natural elements are not only durable and beautiful but also have a lower environmental impact, reflecting the Scandinavian commitment to sustainability."

Whether you're leaning on Scandinavian design to inspire the interiors of your home or looking to live in a space that simply feels more grounded, eco materials are a rewarding choice, in style and substance.

Aleksandra Cannock Social Links Navigation Founder at TAK Studio Aleks Cannock is the founder of TAK, a boutique London-based architecture and interior design studio. TAK blends Scandinavian design principles, British sensibility, and a touch of playfulness to create spaces that are both functional and full of character. Before founding TAK, Aleks worked with leading practices in London and Stockholm, gaining experience in heritage restorations, innovative new builds, and ambitious residential projects. This diverse background allows TAK to find unique opportunities in every project, ensuring each space is beautifully designed and deeply personal.

2. Bring Nature Indoors Through Decor

Blur the lines between your indoor and outdoor spaces through design. (Image credit: Peter Molloy. Design: TAK Studio)

Another way to design your home around the principle of miljövänlighet is by blurring the lines between your indoor and outdoor environment.

"I recommend incorporating light woods, decorating with houseplants, and introducing natural textiles like linen and jute into your decor," says Aleks. "These choices not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of your space but also help improve indoor air quality and foster a calming, nature-inspired atmosphere."

You can tap into the beautiful burl wood decor trend, start an indoor garden, or even treat your outdoor nook to some rattan garden furniture to embrace the Scandi-lifestyle.

3. Let in Fresh Air and Natural Light

A sunkissed home with a wafting breeze breeds comfort. (Image credit: Peter Molloy. Design: TAK Studio)

Come spring, you will almost never find my windows closed and my blinds drawn. And as it happens, this is an important part of practicing environmental friendship.

"You should regularly open your windows to allow fresh air and sunlight to circulate," says Aleks. "This simple habit is fundamental in Scandinavian homes, promoting both physical health and a brighter, more inviting living environment."

So, if you're wondering when to skip window coverings, I'd say that the warmer seasons are the perfect time to let your home breathe and bathe in the sun.

4. Prioritize Quality Over Quantity

Save and invest in the real thing, instead of settling for less. (Image credit: Milly Mead. Design: Sequence Studio)

According to Aleks, another part of imbuing miljövänlighet into your home is to invest in well-crafted, long-lasting items that can be repaired rather than replaced.

"Choosing quality over quantity means your belongings will bring lasting joy and utility while also reducing waste and the need for frequent replacements," she adds. And with beautiful antiquities available for thrifting, there's no shortage of quality statement pieces to upstyle a space.

Similar to statement mirrors being the brooches of a home, ornament your abode with well-produced homeware that adds to the ambiance, instead of poorly-made accessories that depreciate interior value.

5. Embrace Döstädning or Swedish Death Cleaning

Cull the clutter and embrace minimalism in every space. (Image credit: David Straight. Design: Young+Richards)

When creating a clean living space that feels connected to the environment, there's no room for clutter. Not only will it cause interior chaos, but it will also take away from the rest of your efforts to adopt miljövänlighet into your home.

"In such cases, you can take decluttering to the next level by thoughtfully passing on or responsibly disposing of items you no longer need through Swedish death cleaning," says Aleks.

"As one of the best decluttering tips, this practice, also known as döstädning, not only frees up space but also encourages a more mindful approach to ownership and legacy."

6. Balance Old and New

Why pick a route when you can celebrate tradition and welcome modernism at the same time? (Image credit: Peter Molloy. Design: TAK Studio)

Aleks tells me that balancing the vibe of your home with a mix of old and new decor is also part of the miljövänlighet way of life. "Blend vintage or second-hand finds with modern pieces to create a unique, sustainable home," she notes.

"Many young Swedes now prefer shopping in second-hand stores, such as Stockholm’s Myrorna, for both clothing and interiors, reducing demand for new resources and supporting a circular economy."

However, if you find yourself outside the birthplace of this lifestyle, I recommend keeping up with vintage furniture trends (à la Livingetc, of course) and going modern retro in the name of style.

7. Practice Responsible Consumption and Recycling

Conscious consumption is the call of the hour, and miljövänlighet can aid in reducing your home's negative impact on the environment. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm. Stylist: Karin Bochnik)

Finally, miljövänlighet would be a moot point in the absence of conscious consumption. "Adopting the Swedish principle of lagom, meaning 'just enough', is a great way to guide your approach to buying, eating, and living," says Alek.

"Make use of recycling and waste separation systems whenever possible, and choose reusable products over single-use items. Sweden’s world-class recycling infrastructure sets an inspiring example of how user-friendly and effective these systems can be."

Acting with intention in every aspect of your life will automatically enhance your connection to the environment and allow you to enjoy the sheer brilliance of nature without an ounce of guilt.

After all, with all the Earth has given to us, it's about time we do our part to return the favor.

Nordic Nest Ferm Living Lounge Chair £268.90 at nordicnest.com Style: Blid, Cashmere Frame Ferm Living is one of my favorite brands at the moment, and this Desert Lounge Chair is part of the reason why. The textile seat, crafted entirely from PET yarn, produced from recycled plastic, is proof that sustainability can be stylish. Anthropologie Nkuku Dimalai Recycled Glass Table Lamp £135 at Anthropologie (US) Color: Brown Speaking of eco-conscious design brands, Nkuku is another gorgeous design house that knows what they're doing. This stunning Dimalai Table Lamp is made from recycled glass and features a rippled shade that injects personality with no effort. H&M Mango Wood Side Table £149.99 at H&M (US) Color: Beige There's something about this Mango Wood Side Table from H&M that immediately transports me to a Scandi-style living room. Dipped in a creamy beige hue and complete with bobbin-inspired feet, this piece doubles as an elegant piece of storage.

We're being reminded now more than ever before that every decision we make has a significant impact on the way we will live tomorrow. And Scandi philosophies like miljövänlighet serve as a reminder to embrace the slow life, give back to the environment, and curate a healthier home with no compromise on style.

And if you're wondering how to make your home feel more Scandinavian, the perfect first step is to familiarize yourself with the Scandinavian design brands making waves in the world of interiors.