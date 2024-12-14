5 Ways to Decorate with Bobbin Details in Your Home — From the Walls to Your Furniture, and Doors, Too

When it comes to decorating your interiors, adding all the dainty details is what transforms a house into a home. While I have always been a fan of bobbin detailing, it seems this little round decorative accent is having its moment in interior design. From bobbin decor to bobbin-trimmed rooms, there is no idea too out-of-the-box when it comes to subtly elevating your home.

When I first started rounding up all the ways to decorate with this spherical detail, I was surprised to learn just how many playful opportunities there were to incorporate this interior design trend in your home. Interior designer Hannah Prescott from Diamond Interiors says "Bobbin detailing has this wonderful way of bringing craftsmanship and tradition into our homes. It dates back to the 17th century when artisans used factory offcuts to create elegant yet practical furniture."

Today, its comeback reflects a desire for pieces that make a statement while blending nostalgic touches with a contemporary twist. Bobbin designs add so much character and warmth to a room, making any space feel full of charm. So, read on to discover all the different ways to design the decorative detail.

1. Bobbin Ceiling Trim

(Image credit: Studio Spiteri, Mary Wadsworth)

Let's start at the top. When I first mentioned bobbin detailing to the team here at Livingetc, our global brand director Sarah Spiteri, immediately thought of a hand-painted trim she incorporated into her very own design. That's right, in the bedroom shown above, Sarah took bobbin molding straight to the ceiling.

"We have designed a bespoke bobbin cornice that we have now used in two different residential projects," she told me. "It adds a really fun twist to a — a playful finishing touch that elevates the room scheme. We've used it both in white to match the ceiling and also an accent color."

While this look was custom, there are plenty of bobbin moulding options on Etsy that could help you achieve a similar look for less in your own space.

2. Bobbin Wall Molding

(Image credit: Brit Arnesen)

Brit Arnesen, an interior stylist and content creator, may just be the queen of incorporating bobbin detailing. Known for her whimsical interior projects, she recently shared a video on Instagram of an easy bobbin molding DIY hack she did in her living room, and the results were subtle yet stunning.

"I wanted to add some detail to the walls with molding but didn’t want to go the traditional route," she explains. "I’d had the idea of using bobbin molding somewhere in the house in my head for a while, but it’s not something that’s typically done in the US, so it’s not like I could just go buy some locally."

Brit knew if she was going to do it, she would have to make it herself. "I was initially inspired by the bobbin moulding you see on picture frames and eventually realized it’s something that’s used often as wall moulding in the UK. With a level and wooden half balls [from Amazon], I got to work," she explained. While time consuming, it's safe to say the effort was worth it.

A post shared by Brit Arnesen (@britdotdesign) A photo posted by on

3. Bobbin Furniture

(Image credit: Williams Sonoma)

Bobbin detailed furniture is one of the original (and chicest) ways to incorporate this playful trend in your home. The look especially stands out on wooden furniture or as smaller pieces like side tables, accent chairs, and stools. Or, if you have a crafty thumb, bobbin-trimmed furniture is a relatively easy DIY. (I covered a particularly chic IKEA nightstand bobbin DIY recently.)

Brit says she's added bobbin details to lots of pieces of furniture in the past. She recommends "definitely trying to paint it before installing it, if possible — preferably with a sprayer. I had to use a brush after my furniture was complete and it took me forever!"

Pick a color in your palette and paint or stain your bobbin furniture to match for a coordinated look. Brit says that details like this "would also look good painted in a contrasting color to make an unexpected moment of color in the room.

4. Bobbin-Framed Doorways

This idea is very similar to bobbin molding and ceiling trims, in both technique and style. We have seen brightly painted door frames and clever door trim ideas emerge over the past year, but lining your entrance with a bobbin trim is a stylish way to show your interior design side. However, there are a few tips to ensure your bobbin doorway stays chic.

Amy Granger of Scandinavian Designs says, "To make it work in any style, balance it with other design elements, like clean lines or natural materials, so it doesn't feel out of place. A good tip is to keep it minimal and use it on smaller pieces or as accent details to keep things fresh. Neutral tones or wood finishes help it fit seamlessly into different looks." You want your bobbin details to shine in their own spotlight instead of overpowering a room.

Speaking of doors more specifically, though, there is no need to limit bobbin details to just trim ideas. "Bobbin-style carvings on cabinet doors or trims can add depth and dimension to kitchens or living rooms," says Hannah Prescott. "Try painted finishes to modernize these elements while keeping their heritage appeal."

5. Bobbin Lamps

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

There are many creative ways to bring bobbins into your decor — bobbin-trimmed picture frames, mirrors, headboards... the list goes on. "Smaller accessories such as bobbin-framed mirrors or lamps are an easy way to incorporate this trend into a space," says Hannah. "They add charm and sophistication without overpowering the overall design."

However, one bobbin detail that designers (and myself) love is through an accent lamp. The best table lamps will provide a moment of mood lighting while simultaneously bringing indisputable style. Though lamps may not reflect bobbin detailing in the traditional sense, an accent lamp with a base of stacked round balls is the perfect way to implement personality into any room.

"I feel like you can’t go wrong with it! It makes anything you add it to — whether that be walls, furniture, or frames — extra special and interesting to look at. I think it fits nicely in most styles of homes too," says Brit.

Bobbin detailing is the design trend that rounds out a playfully chic home.