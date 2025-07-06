Where to Shop for Table Lamps — 10 Spots an Editor Swears By for Great Finds
This is where our editors, and the designers we love most, turn to when they're looking for table lamps, artful curations of modern style
In an era when the big light is dead, and when we all want task lighting to create warm, inviting homes, knowing where to get table lights from has never been more important.
And in the 20 years I've been a design journalist and editor, many of the brands below have been constant sources of inspiration, furnishing the homes we've put in Livingetc and my own, too.
Each year, I attend as many design launches as I can, and it's these 10 that stand out most for where to buy lighting that can sit on your side table, a sideboard, even a kitchen, embracing the latest lighting trends.
In this list, you'll find contemporary colors like terracotta and mustard, artful glazes, and designer shapes. And so, in no order other than alphabetical, here are the very best places to buy table lamps.
Livingetc's Executive Editor Pip Rich has 20 years experience as an interiors editor — and knows the best design brands around the world like the back of his hand.
1. Aram
Aram has long been a British institution - it's where I went when I was first starting out as a journalist and wanted to learn all about the classics of modern design. It's the home of established design houses, including Italian lighting brands such as Flos, Gubi, and Vitra, and what Aram has always done so well is provide an edit of these vast catalogues.
Each piece has been selected for its longevity and timelessness — some were first made 70 years ago and others were created this decade, but all have huge standout appeal.
2. H&M
No lighting guide would be complete without a nod to H&M, a brand who several designers have told me they reguarly use. I'm not surprised — its visual values fit well into the minimaluxe vibe that British designers do so well, and allow budgets to stretch even further. Particularly strong are the metal table lamps, in perfect, greyed-out yet sugary tones.
As well as its own affordable designs, it also retails modern lighting brands Houseof and Fifty Five South.
3. Heal's
Heal's has always been a good place to start for every room in the house, but its lighting department has been legendary. Taking over an Aladdin's cave on the ground floor of its cavernous London department store it has twinkled with treasures from big names like Tom Dixon and Lee Broom, while also designing on-trend table lamps itself.
A smart mix of big names and wonderful little finds.
Bare wood finishes are on the rise again as 'wood drenching' starts to take over from color drenching. If done well, it creates harmonious spaces (and doesn't look like a sauna). This lamp base is just the right tone.
4. Heathfield and Co
Each lamp at Heathfield and Co is handmade in the UK, and each design has a sense of charm imbued into it for this reason. Because it makes everything on site, this British lighting brand is able to adapt its style and adopt new approaches pretty swiftly — it was one of the first to embrace terracotta and olive when they started to be big color trends two years ago.
I've got the terracotta Fero, above, as my bedside lamp, on a dark walnut nightstand. A smart curation, there is something here for everyone.
5. LightsandLamps
Back in the glory days of the British high street, BHS used to be a stylist and design journalist's secret trove of lighting. It was affordable, desirable and boasted a mixture of styles.
Two of the people responsible for that offering launched LightsandLamps in 2020, a more refined offering but no less impressive, elevating the design sensibilities while keeping a really attractive price point. Brown marble, rattan, glass and elegance combine to form very right-for-now aesthetic.
6. Neptune
British crafts brand Neptune has come a long way since it was 'just' known as a fitted furniture and kitchen brand.
It has since branched out into furniture, soft accessories and, maybe most notably, lighting. As with its kitchens, Neptune brings a rustic charm to even the most urban homes, helping to build spaces that are familiar, comfortable, and elevated.
7. OKA
Highly decorative and verging on the classic, if you pair OKA lamps with warm colors and clear spaces then you have the makings of a very artful yet modern space.
As with everything OKA sells, the vibe is very grown up here — we've come a long way since H&M near the top of this list — but that's what makes it so special. Perfect for anyone with a reading room... or anyone who wishes they had one.
8. Pooky
There is so much character and personality to be found at Pooky. This is the brand who made printed and patterned fabric lampshades affordable, and who led the charge in making unusually shaped ceramic bases.
As such, it's the perfect spot to find that piece that to brighten a dark corner, packing a decor punch with its heavily decorative designs.
The Aurora is actually rechargeable — and you're asking how that's different from portable? It means that it has the sturdiness usually missing from portable lamps, but also doesn't need wires to be on. It can be kept in the middle of a coffee table without adding clutter — a huge design bonus.
9. Porta Romana
A trip to the Porta Romana showroom in Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, is always a highlight of London Design Week — or any week, for that matter.
This is where to go if you're looking for that one standout piece to completely overhaul a room, or you need a selection of breathtakingly beautiful lamps that manage to simply calm down the space they're in.
Designed by Viola Lanari, this is one of those rare pieces that — when it launched in 2019 - was able to make both Livingetc staffers and our colleagues on our sister brand Homes and Gardens gasp with delight. It has the marks of the maker our counterparts love, while also being made with such gleeful modernity that it speaks to our values, too. Timeless.
10. Visual Comfort
Founded in the USA, many of the American designers we interview and feature specify from Visual Comfort almost constantly. Its collab with design superstar Kelly Wearstler, above, has become particularly favoured, from the lozenge-shaped wall lights to the bobble-ridged table lamps. But look beyond these headline-grabbing stars and you'll find table lamps big, small, outlandish and quiet. Whatever you need, it's here.
As you can see, there's a wide breadth of offerings when it comes to styles of table lamps, and the price points they come at. While the most budget-friendly on the list is H&M Home, with table lamps retailing anywhere from £60+, the designer options are almost endless, and these are just a handful of our favorites.
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.