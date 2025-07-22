Where to Buy Bathroom Lighting That Actually Looks Good — IP44 Rated Designs That You'd Be Happy With in Any Room

There aren't quite as many good bathroom stockists as you might imagine. Bathroom lighting is hard to get right — there are issues with condensation and electrics — and many of our favorite places either don't bother or only have a very limited selection.

But over the course of my career as a design editor, I've worked out where to buy bathroom lighting, from affordable and stylish to slightly less affordable but breathtakingly beautiful. It's a short but perfectly-formed list of places I'm happy to recommend, each of which put bathroom lighting ideas center stage in a room where it's so often an afterthought.

Presented in no order other than alphabetical, these IP-rated lights are all bathroom-safe and very on-trend (not two phrases that go together as often as you'd hope).

Corston

The Claremont design is the timeless sort of style Corston is known for. (Image credit: Corston)

Already a go-to for switches and sockets, you might not have realized that Wiltshire-based Corston also does a well-edited and well-curated line in bathroom lighting. And just like the switches — simple but elevated plates in a variety of warm metals — these IP-rated lights are smart and understated, the ideal finishing touch.

Corston Claremont Wall Light View at Corston Because of how slim it is, this reeded glass light works well in a small bathroom - it's not hard to fit one either side of a mirror above a vanity. Corston Richmond Medium Wall Light View at Corston Downlights are always desirable in a bathroom - they're more flattering than when a beam is aimed right at you. Or worse, from overhead. Added bonus, this brass takes on a charming aged patina. Corston Claremont Medium Wall Light View at Corston Playing on the Art Deco interior design rules of symmetry and opulence, the two-headed Claremont is just as streamlined as the single version, but as a more classic appeal that works in contemporary and characterful bathrooms alike.

Davey Lighting

These pillar lights are one of Davey Lighting's most iconic pieces. (Image credit: Davey Lighting)

When it comes to making a splash with bathroom lighting it's hard to beat the quality of the design at Davey Lighting. A British brand, owned by the super-knowledgeable parent brand Original BTC, and with all its factories and parts made in the UK, the focus here is on true crafstmanship. Pieces that are made to last.

Davey Lighting Octo 1 Wall Light View at Davey Lighting Made from brass, this impressive geometric wall light comes in either a sandblasted or weathered brass finish. The glow it casts from its one-sided opening is very flattering. Davey Lighting Hampton Pendant View at Davey Lighting In a style you might be more used to seeing over a kitchen island, the Hampton pendant would be impressive if hung over a bath. The opal glass casing makes it very soothing to soak under. Davey Lighting Bulkhead Light View at Davey Lighting Looking at this light, which wouldn't be out of place on a submarine, perhaps, it's easy to believe Davey Lighting started in a shipyard. The crosshatch design evokes that seen in a mariner's quarters, and lends an intriguing industrial edge.

Heathfield and Co

Heathfield & Co's Lena globe light has a soft ivory crackle finish. (Image credit: Heathfield and Co)

Definitely not the most affordable bathroom lighting brand in this list, but easily the most consistently elevated. Heathfield and Co takes the artistry of marble and pairs it with foxed finishes for a collection that is well worth dreaming about.

Heathfield & Co Nula Horizontal Pendant £1,255 at heathfield.co.uk Three lengths of the alabaster stone are connected to create a horizontal beam of light that you could hang at one end of the bathroom to wow all who entered. The marbled surface acts like a shade, dappling the light it emits. Heathfield & Co Lena Globe Wall Light View at Heathfield and Co A work of art - truly. It's the asymmetry of the three balls instead of four that works so well here. Frosted glass, and a soft crackled finish lead to the question: is this the perfect bathroom light? Heathfield & Co Talia Triple Wall Light View at Heathfield and Co The speckled finish allows for an aged effect, catching the light and softening the glow from the bulbs. This is quite a magical design, as elegant as it is elongated.

Lights&Lamps

Lights&Lamps has bathroom lighting that doesn't look like bathroom lighting. (Image credit: Lights&Lamps)

Lights&Lamps stormed onto the lighting scene five years ago with a host of really keenly priced and even more keenly designed lights. The vibe is modern and elegant — the brand's use of affordable marble is unmatched. Its bathroom offering is small yet mighty — just a handful of key pieces that would work in a variety of settings.

Lights&Lamps Silio - 3 Light Aged Brass and Opal Flush View at Lights&Lamps It's not often you see three-arm lights for bathrooms, which tend to favour more compact designs. But if you have the space (and actually, because this is so flush you need less than you think) then going bigger is always better - providing you with hotel bathroom energy. Lights&Lamps Silio - 1 Light Brushed Brass and Opal Pendant View at Lights&Lamps In the way that pendant lights either side of a bed look incredibly chic, so do bathroom pendant lights flanking a vanity mirror. And the Silio's opal glass dome is a perfect way to alleviate the harsher task lighting you might choose for this space. Lights&Lamps Coro - 3 Light Aged Brass and Opal Ceiling / Wall View at Lights&Lamps Taking the magic of those old rows of bulbs that would surround a mirror backstage at a theatre and updating that glamour for home, this stick of three lights is very contemporary. Use either side of the mirror and be your very own main character.

Mullan Lighting

(Image credit: Mullan Lighting)

The world of bathroom lighting is fairly homogenized — we're talking brass and glass on the whole, chosen for their durability. So Mullan Lighting's individuality should be celebrated, and it's here you'll find a beauty in the unexpected, a smoothness in the rough edges. A trove of unique pieces.

Mullan Kirhii Pendant Light View at Mullan Lighting The decor trend for scalloped edges is going nowhere; designers love it as it's a subtle way to bring detail to every corner. This ceramic pendant, also available in other colors, is a good example of why the look works. Put simply, it's pretty. Mullan Rivale Wall Light View at Mullan Lighting More waved edges, this time with an irregular pattern to the red iron finish. It's rare to see something so unlike everything else when it comes to bathroom lighting, but this perfectly imperfect take is intriguing. Mullan Kingii Dome Pendant Light View at Mullan Lighting No scallops here, but no less interesting a design as the cracked frame and hand-daubed paint effect take the art of wabi sabi to new heights, celebrating texture and irregularities.

Pooky

Pooky has a wide range of IP44-rated lights for bathroom use. (Image credit: Pooky)

Just like with Pooky's lampshade offerings, there is a wealth of choice here. Mostly because of the lampshades — it's the swooped necks and wall fittings that Pooky has developed to be IP-rated, and you can customize with whatever color and style works best. And as ever, Pooky's ability to give brass just the right color — not too yellow, not too dark — is unmatched.

Pooky Mulberry Flush Light View at Pooky It's the alabaster diffuser that makes this grand-yet-compact light so suitable for a bathroom — its light is so soft and relaxing. The fact that the brass has an antique effect is an aesthetic bonus. Pooky IP44 Swan Neck Wall Fitting View at Pooky It's the fitting that's bathroom optimized here, you can mix and match the shade from Pooky's vast supply of fabric and glass options. But look how elegant that swooped neck is. Pooky Hunter Wall Light View at Pooky Taking the reeded glass design of Pooky's much loved Roddy wall light and giving it the shape of a Victorian lantern is a smart touch that lends period character to even modern bathrooms.

Soho Home

Soho Home's bathroom lighting has the expected decorative flair. (Image credit: Soho Home)

You have never really been able to go wrong at Soho Hom, the brand whose parent company Soho House has set the aesthetic tone for the past two decades at this point. Its bathroom lighting is particularly strong - it errs Art Deco, it errs glamorous and - being good enough for use in the hotel's bathrooms — it's hardwearing, too.

Soho Home Renato Wall Sconce View at Soho Home So dinky - short and stubby and round in all the best ways. Covered in a faceted glass case the light refraction it creates on the wall behind it is beautiful. Soho Home Spindle Wall Light View at Soho Home Dimmable and with an almost pearlescent glass case, this is as much a boudoir light as it is a bathroom one. The slender stalk joining the two bulbs creates a refined effect that makes this light appear much more expensive than it is. Soho Home Enzo Wall Light View at Soho Home Far from the most affordable bathroom light on this list, but one of the most beautiful, for sure. It's like a sculpture, the ball poised in such a way that makes it an architectural wonder. It would be a fascinating choice in such a functional room.



So, bathroom lighting? Check. What next?