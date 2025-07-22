Where to Buy Bathroom Lighting That Actually Looks Good — IP44 Rated Designs That You'd Be Happy With in Any Room
The definitive list of on-trend bathroom lighting shops, curated by Livingetc's executive editor Pip Rich
There aren't quite as many good bathroom stockists as you might imagine. Bathroom lighting is hard to get right — there are issues with condensation and electrics — and many of our favorite places either don't bother or only have a very limited selection.
But over the course of my career as a design editor, I've worked out where to buy bathroom lighting, from affordable and stylish to slightly less affordable but breathtakingly beautiful. It's a short but perfectly-formed list of places I'm happy to recommend, each of which put bathroom lighting ideas center stage in a room where it's so often an afterthought.
Presented in no order other than alphabetical, these IP-rated lights are all bathroom-safe and very on-trend (not two phrases that go together as often as you'd hope).
Corston
Already a go-to for switches and sockets, you might not have realized that Wiltshire-based Corston also does a well-edited and well-curated line in bathroom lighting. And just like the switches — simple but elevated plates in a variety of warm metals — these IP-rated lights are smart and understated, the ideal finishing touch.
Playing on the Art Deco interior design rules of symmetry and opulence, the two-headed Claremont is just as streamlined as the single version, but as a more classic appeal that works in contemporary and characterful bathrooms alike.
Davey Lighting
When it comes to making a splash with bathroom lighting it's hard to beat the quality of the design at Davey Lighting. A British brand, owned by the super-knowledgeable parent brand Original BTC, and with all its factories and parts made in the UK, the focus here is on true crafstmanship. Pieces that are made to last.
Heathfield and Co
Definitely not the most affordable bathroom lighting brand in this list, but easily the most consistently elevated. Heathfield and Co takes the artistry of marble and pairs it with foxed finishes for a collection that is well worth dreaming about.
Lights&Lamps
Lights&Lamps stormed onto the lighting scene five years ago with a host of really keenly priced and even more keenly designed lights. The vibe is modern and elegant — the brand's use of affordable marble is unmatched. Its bathroom offering is small yet mighty — just a handful of key pieces that would work in a variety of settings.
It's not often you see three-arm lights for bathrooms, which tend to favour more compact designs. But if you have the space (and actually, because this is so flush you need less than you think) then going bigger is always better - providing you with hotel bathroom energy.
In the way that pendant lights either side of a bed look incredibly chic, so do bathroom pendant lights flanking a vanity mirror. And the Silio's opal glass dome is a perfect way to alleviate the harsher task lighting you might choose for this space.
Taking the magic of those old rows of bulbs that would surround a mirror backstage at a theatre and updating that glamour for home, this stick of three lights is very contemporary. Use either side of the mirror and be your very own main character.
Mullan Lighting
The world of bathroom lighting is fairly homogenized — we're talking brass and glass on the whole, chosen for their durability. So Mullan Lighting's individuality should be celebrated, and it's here you'll find a beauty in the unexpected, a smoothness in the rough edges. A trove of unique pieces.
Pooky
Just like with Pooky's lampshade offerings, there is a wealth of choice here. Mostly because of the lampshades — it's the swooped necks and wall fittings that Pooky has developed to be IP-rated, and you can customize with whatever color and style works best. And as ever, Pooky's ability to give brass just the right color — not too yellow, not too dark — is unmatched.
Soho Home
You have never really been able to go wrong at Soho Hom, the brand whose parent company Soho House has set the aesthetic tone for the past two decades at this point. Its bathroom lighting is particularly strong - it errs Art Deco, it errs glamorous and - being good enough for use in the hotel's bathrooms — it's hardwearing, too.
So, bathroom lighting? Check. What next? I've also written a guide on where to buy table lamps if you need further inspiration on the brands out there to look out for.
