5 Things That Make a Bathroom Look Cheap — The Common Culprits That Could Be Devaluing Your Design Right Now
Want to avoid a cut-rate bathroom? These are the key contenders that could be cheapening your aesthetic
A substandard bathroom isn't on anyone's wishlist. They might not be the most glamorous spaces, and it won't be part of the house tour when guests first visit, but it's nevertheless a room of the home that they'll inevitably use. A bathroom that looks cheap and cut-rate just won't make the right impression.
There's no reason why we shouldn't take pride in our modern bathroom ideas, and an expensive-looking bathroom says that you care. You don't need gold-plated toilet seats or luxury stone to make a statement, though. The main priority should be avoiding things that cheapen the look and feel of your bathroom, be it peeling paint, broken appliances, or dated design details.
If you're looking to give your bathroom a revamp, it starts with ridding your space of things that make your bathroom look cheap. To help you elevate your space, we asked experts to name the main culprits devaluing your design, and their answers might surprise you.
1. Imitation Fixtures Instead of Authentic Ones
A surefire way to make your bathroom or powder room look cheap is by using faux fixtures instead of the real deal. "Imitation brass or chrome-effect plastic can age a bathroom quickly, especially as they tarnish or peel," says Yiota Toumba, senior designer at Villeroy & Boch. "They often feel lightweight and visually flat, undermining the overall quality of the space."
Instead, always opt for solid, enduring materials where possible. Fine details like this will elevate your bathroom design, giving it a more luxe feel (especially where tactile fittings like taps are concerned).
"Brushed metal finishes in real brass, stainless steel, or matte black add texture and longevity," says Yiota, who adds that coordinated fixtures, across taps, shower fittings, and handles, also create a more cohesive look. "Investing in fewer, higher-quality elements gives a bathroom a timeless, elevated feel," she says.
2. Outdated Cabinetry and Finishes
Tired or worn fixtures or outdated bathroom trends instantly age a space and make it look uncared for. Luxury interior designer Elana Mendelson notes 90s-style brass and corroded chrome as two of the common culprits she notices. "They can make the entire space feel tired and in need of an upgrade," she says. "It’s easy to swap out old hardware and fixtures for cohesive, contemporary finishes like brushed nickel, matte black, or unlacquered brass for an instant refresh."
The same goes for old vanity units that feature dated joinery, such as dark mahogany cabinets. For a more contemporary look, Sally Bettison, design manager at Tissino, recommends choosing cabinetry with a more refined, tactile finish.
"Matt lacquers, soft-touch surfaces, and fluted or real-wood veneers bring depth and warmth to a space without shouting for attention," she says. "These details elevate the room and offer a more enduring sense of style."
Elana Mendelson is an industry design leader and the CEO and principal designer of Elana Designs, a boutique interior design firm. Born and raised in the greater DMV, Elana designs interiors for families where beauty and aesthetics meet function and versatility. With over 20 years of experience, her expertise spans new construction, renovations, and full-scope furnishings. She thoughtfully partners with select families, overseeing every aspect of the project, from creative conception and curation to cohesive construction and completion.
3. Builder-Grade Lighting
Builder-grade fittings and fixtures will always make a space look cheap and cut-rate. There's a reason they're the default, and it's because they're the cheapest option available.
Elana says commercial-grade lighting, in particular, can really bring down a room's design. "Builder-grade lighting, such as over-the-mirror strip lights or frosted-glass mushroom domes, instantly dates a bathroom and diminishes the overall design," she says.
Instead, to make a bathroom look more expensive (and to avoid an impersonal, cookie-cutter design), swap out these default light fixtures for more stylish options, and consider going bespoke if your budget allows. "Upgrading to sconces, a statement pendant, or a streamlined vanity light in a matte or aged finish can dramatically elevate the look of your bathroom," says Elana.
4. Boring, Off-the-Shelf Mirrors
In a similar vein, don't settle for a boring, bland mirror that doesn't contribute to your bathroom's design. "A basic mirror glued directly to the wall, especially when held up by small plastic mounting clips, lacks the intention and elegance of a framed or floating alternative," explains Elana.
According to Louise Ashdown, Head of Design at West One Bathrooms, mirrors are one of the most overlooked design elements in a bathroom. "While off-the-shelf LED mirrors might seem like a convenient option, they often come with cold, clinical lighting and visible plastic components that can make even a well-designed bathroom feel flat and uninspiring," she says. "The light they give off tends to be harsh and one-directional, which does little to enhance the mood of the room and even less for the person standing in front of it."
Instead, make your bathroom mirror ideas a central part of your design plans, not just a functional afterthought. "Framed mirrors add warmth and character, while flanking them with wall lights creates a softer, more flattering light," says Louise. "In our experience, it’s these small details — the quality of the mirror, the temperature of the light, the material of the frame — that quietly signal the difference between a standard bathroom and a beautifully designed one."
Louise is head of design at West One Bathrooms, having worked in the industry for over 18 years. At West One Bathrooms, one of the UK’s premium and luxury bathroom retailers, she heads up the design and creative teams, overseeing all the bathroom projects, as well as sourcing the latest products. Her passion for bathroom design is unparalleled.
5. Cracked, Chipped, or Damaged Tiles
There are many things that can make your bathroom tiles look cheap, but nothing quite like cracked or damaged ones. "They can instantly make even the most thoughtfully designed bathroom feel tired, neglected, and lower in value," says Grazzie Wilson, Head of Creative at tile brand Ca’ Pietra. "Tiles form the visual foundation of a bathroom as they are one of the largest surface areas, so if they’re not in good condition, it undermines everything else in the room."
It’s not just about visible damage, either. Grazzie adds that discolored grout, patchy silicone, or mismatched repairs can all detract from a beautiful bathroom design and cheapen your aesthetic. "In a setting that’s supposed to feel calm, clean, and restorative, those small details become major distractions," she says.
The obvious is, of course, to replace any damaged tiles. (It's a good idea to always buy more tiles than you need to cover any future breakages.) You should also pay attention to the finer finishes, like tile edge trim. For a polished look, consider a bullnose trim or pencil tile, and steer away from Schluter, which is guaranteed to make your bathroom look cheap.
With over 25 years of experience under their belt, Tissino are one of the most reputable bathroom brands in the UK. The Italian-inspired brand is led by their motto: "designed to inspire, made to experience."
This mist soap dish from Ferm Living is the perfect stylish and practical solution for your soap.
Who doesn't love a curved mirror? This Venice Delphine Curved Mirror from Victorian Plumbing is chicer than ever.
There are plenty of common bathroom snags that can cause your design to look down-at-heel, but identifying them is the first step to a more expensive-looking space. Sometimes, all it takes is a small fix like switching out your mirror or cabinet hardware to elevate your bathroom's aesthetic. But if your original avocado bathroom suite is looking drab and dated, however, a full-scale bathroom remodel might be on the cards. Either way, we promise the effort and investment in your new, luxury-looking bathroom will be worth it.
