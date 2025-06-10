5 Mistakes Interior Designers Always Notice in Showers — And What They Recommend That Their Clients Do Instead

Whether you need an invigorating wake-up or a relaxing pre-bed wind-down, hopping in the shower is the speediest solution for switching up your mindset. There's no denying it, the shower is one of the home's most important features, so give it the respect it deserves by avoiding these common shower mistakes.

When designing your dream showering space, be it a full walk-in shower or a petite built-in, you're constantly treading the line between functionality and beauty, hoping to land on a design that perfectly captures the right balance between the two. Lean too far into the functionality, and your shower will lack the visual appeal it needs. Conversely, if you rely solely on looks, your design will be nothing more than a pretty waste of space.

While these mistakes may not be immediately noticeable to the average, untrained eye, to the experts, they stand out like a sore thumb. Luckily, they were kind enough to share the 5 biggest shower mistakes, so we can ensure we never fall for them.

1. Awkward Tile Layouts

"Always start by mapping out the tile layout with the centreline in mind, this is particularly important for patterned or decorative tiles," says Damla. "This way, cuts are symmetrical, and the overall result feels deliberate and harmonious. It’s a small detail, but one that completely elevates the finish." (Image credit: Otto Tiles. Design: Emma Ainscough)

Whether it's a simple splashback or a full tile-drenched moment, there are endless possibilities to explore with tiles within your shower enclosure.

The only issue? It's not exactly the easiest to pull off with every kind of tile. When done well, it can create an impressive, striking feel in your space; however, there's plenty of room for error, and a messy tile layout will instantly ruin your shower design.

"One of the biggest mistakes we see with shower design is not properly plotting out the tile layout before installation," explains Damla Turgut, founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design.

"Too often, people start from one edge rather than centering the design, which can leave you with awkward, thin slivers of tile at the corners or ends," she continues, "It instantly makes the space feel less considered and throws off the visual balance."

A wonky, or messy, tiling job shatters the illusion of a chic design, and even with the most elegant, sophisticated accessories, you'll have a hard time making your shower look like anything other than a disaster.

Damla Turgut Founder of Otto Tiles Damla Turgut is the founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design, a brand that has redefined the tile industry with its bold, handcrafted collections. In 2014, alongside her brother, she founded Otto Tiles in Istanbul. A year later, she returned to London and officially launched Otto Tiles & Design, bringing her distinctive vision to a global audience.

2. Skimping on Storage in a Shower

"Incorporate built-in niches or shelving to keep everyday items neatly stored," says Jorge, "Align these features with your bathroom’s color scheme for a seamless, cohesive look, or if you’re feeling bold, choose contrasting finishes to make a design statement. It not only keeps your shower organised but also elevates it as a striking focal point in your bathroom." (Image credit: Crosswater)

"One of the most common mistakes in shower design is not incorporating storage solutions," states Jorge Hernandez, head of product design at Crosswater.

This mistake is most typically the product of a desire for a sleek, seamless design. Instead, you end up sacrificing the functionality of your bathroom, leaving yourself no space for your products and toiletries.

"Storage is crucial for creating a bathroom that’s not only functional but also visually appealing. Thoughtful, integrated storage keeps your essentials organised, maintaining a clean and streamlined look." Jorge says.

While this design mistake may begin with the intention of creating a seamless, sleek space, the result can be quite the opposite. When you don't accommodate for your clutter and offer a designated space for it with bathroom organizers, you instead allow it to take over your bathroom, turning every surface into a dumping ground for shower gels and face washes.

"Without built-in storage solutions like niches or shelves, showers can quickly become cluttered and disorganised. Scattered toiletries and products disrupt the overall design, making even the most modern showers feel messy," says Jorge.

These storage solutions can stretch far beyond the traditional bathroom cabinet as well. There are numerous creative and stylish ideas that can enhance the functionality and appearance of your space.

victorianplumbing Keuco Edition 11 Shower Basket with Integrated Squeegee £169.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk If you prefer a sleek, modern look in your bathroom, this silver chrome shower basket is the perfect storage solution for you. Plus, the integrated squeegee will keep your shower shiny and streak-free. zarahome Acacia Storage Unit £99.99 at zarahome.com If you don't have the space to bring the storage into your shower, this tiered storage unit can keep your toiletries from cluttering your space. The acacia wood brings a natural warmth to the space, and it's durable enough to handle some accidental splashes. Next Gold Hanging Shower Caddy £12 at Next UK This smart shower caddy has space for all your shower essentials, with a hook for hanging your loofah as well. Its small enough to work in showers of any size, and the gold sheen gives a more luxe feel.

3. Fixed Shower Heads

"It’s a good idea to include a handheld shower head — ideally mounted on a bracket or a riser rail," says Lauren, "This gives you far more flexibility, making it easier to clean, more convenient for all household members, and better suited to a variety of needs and routines." (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

"One of the biggest mistakes you can make with shower design is only installing a fixed shower head," says Lauren Barker from Ripples.

"While fixed heads can offer a clean, contemporary look, they often fall short when it comes to everyday practicality," she explains, "Because they're positioned high and can't be moved, they make it harder to clean the shower space thoroughly."

While adjustable shower heads and handheld models allow you complete control over your shower experience, this is completely removed by the fixed shower head design. These restrictions limit the possibilities of your shower, leaving you unable to do something as simple as a quick body wash, without drenching your hair while you're at it.

"They also pose a challenge when it comes to bathing children (or pets), and can be inconvenient if you don’t want to get your hair wet during a quick rinse," adds Lauren.

She continues, saying, "These issues can make the shower less user-friendly and reduce overall functionality."

4. Supersized Shower Heads

"If having a very powerful shower is important to you then consider mounting a second smaller head or one on a slide rail to serve this function and leave the impressive ceiling shower to provide a gentler rainfall experience," says Benjamin. (Image credit: Varied Forms)

In the pursuit of achieving that dream spa bathroom experience, super-sized rainfall shower heads are often positioned as a 'must-have' buy.

However, it's likely that this purchase won't offer you the results that you're expecting. While the head may be larger, your water supply remains the same size, so you're unlikely to achieve the powerful pressure you may have envisioned, plus, you'll end up having to use far more water for a less satisfying experience.

"Aside from the sustainability issues, there is simply not enough water available in most homes to drive enough through a huge showerhead to deliver on the super powerful shower experience that we imagine — this is why these showers are more often than not called 'Rain Showers', because that’s the experience that they provide," explains Benjamin Peak, co-founder and creative director at Varied Form.

More often than not, these huge shower heads feel more like a drizzle than the rainstorm they promised.

5. Grim Grout Lines

"Our advice is to opt for tiles like zellige or bejmat, which are traditionally laid edge to edge with no grout line in between. This not only gives a beautifully seamless finish but also cuts down on visible grout maintenance," says Damla. (Image credit: Anthony Barcelo. Design: Ryan Saghian)

If there's one thing that can instantly ruin a chic, tiled shower design, it's noticeable grout lines. While it's not always possible for your grout to be completely imperceptible, the goal should always be for it to fade into the background as much as possible, unless, of course, you're going for the oversized grouting trend.

Additionally, the more noticeable your grout lines are, the more time you'll need to spend cleaning them. "Unless you’re committed to regular deep cleans, grout lines can quickly become stained and mouldy," shares Damla.

This is a commitment that doesn't seem to have a significant upside, as even at their most clean, grout lines are still not a particularly attractive bathroom feature.



Now you know all the mistakes to avoid, it's time to get into the fun stuff.

Showers are an excellent space to bring some more experimental design features into your home. These are some of our favorite shower trends of the moment.