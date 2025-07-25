What Is the Luckiest Day to Move House? Plus, 6 Other New Home Superstitions to Make Sure You Start on the Right Foot

Moving into a new home comes with jubilations galore. While you might be privy to the champagne pop, there are some softer secret moments that happen before the celebrations. And many of them are superstitious.

From deciding the best time to move to bringing in auspicious items that will begin this new chapter with only good energy, there are plenty of new home superstitions around.

So without further ado, let's take a look at these meaningful traditions that mark this beautiful moment.

1. Thursday Is the Luckiest Moving Day

Select a moving day that works best for your schedule. (Image credit: David Butler)

It's widely believed that Thursday is the best day to move house. This is common practice purely because it allows you nearly four days, including the weekend. However, it's also widely known to be a lucky moving day.

However, real estate expert Jake Kennedy tells me that Monday is hands-down the best day to move into a new house. "For starters, most moving companies are less busy, so you’re more likely to get your preferred time slot and sometimes even a better rate," he says.

"By taking time to settle in, you can unpack at your own pace, get utilities set up, and have contractors or service providers come by without the typical weekend delays. It’s much easier to get a locksmith, internet installer, or appliance delivery on a weekday."

And he explains there’s a mental benefit, too! "A Monday move feels like a fresh start for the week and for your life. It sets the tone for getting organized and enjoying your new home right away."

Jake Kennedy Social Links Navigation Real estate expert Following an 18-year career in the music industry, Jake Kennedy has directed his focus on real estate and helping people navigate the seemingly overwhelming process of buying or selling a home. Having mastered the art of negotiation from his time as a booking agent, Jake works hard to ensure his clients are satisfied with their real estate journey. Choosing to buy or sell a home is a major life decision, and he strives to make the experience a smooth and enjoyable one.

2. Bread and Salt to Begin

Breaking bread and sprinkling salt for a flavorful home. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

Real estate expert Hugo Mamo tells me that there is another common new home superstition that involves bringing in auspicious items. And similar to the housewarming rituals from Italy, this superstition is all about bread and salt.

"You can bring bread and salt as your first items to make sure the home never lacks food or flavor. Many cultures believe this guarantees prosperity," he says.

Interior designer Evelina Juzėnaitė explains that there are other symbols of abundance you can introduce, too. "Fresh fruit, especially oranges or apples, and rice, or even a small potted plant, will bring life and growth to your new space," she adds.

B&Q Oval Bread Basket £13.49 at B&Q Color: Purple & Cream If you're looking for a housewarming gift to fit this superstition, ditch the plastic or paper wrapping and plate the bread in this sprightly basket instead.

Hugo Mamo Social Links Navigation Real estate expert Hugo is the director at Simon Mamo Real Estate, one of the first and leading property agents in Malta Property. Since its inception, the Simon Mamo property agency is a family-run business specialising in residential and commercial property sales and rentals in Malta and Gozo.

Evelina Juzėnaitė Social Links Navigation Principal interior designer at Planner 5D Evelina assists a wide community of users to learn interior design and home improvement. She curates the Design School and weekly Design Battles. In addition to that, Evelina also works closely with the products and is up to date to fulfill the users’ needs.

3. Never Bring an Old Broom

A new home calls for new cleaning supplies. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: Lot 1 Design)

According to Evelina, you should never bring an old broom into a new residence. "A used broom carries 'old energy' and problems," she explains.

"Instead, I recommend following this new home superstition and starting fresh. To begin with a clean slate, buy yourself a new broom and mop for your fresh home."

So when you're writing up your moving checklist, perhaps consider leaving your mop off and following this superstition for clean energy only.

Northern Cane Broom & Dustpan £140.59 at nordicnest.com Color: Rust Never thought I'd say this, but I'm in love with this broom and dustpan. Who knew cleaning tools could look so chic?

4. Plant Herbs by the Door

A fragrant doorside herb garden will do wonders for your home. (Image credit: Crocus)

This new home superstition is perfect if you have a green thumb or a passion for cooking. "You can plant basil or rosemary by the door," says Evelina. "Basil is a symbol of protection and good luck in the home. Plus, rosemary drives away evil forces."

These Sweet Basil Seeds from Crocus are perfect if you enjoy a Genovese pesto. Or, you can treat your home to these aromatic Rosemary Seeds instead.

And if you do choose to indulge in a herb garden by your front door, then why not include your birth month herb for a personal touch, too?

Crocus Terracotta Herb / Strawberry Pot £44.99 at Crocus Color: Orange If you're container gardening your herbs, then this Terracotta Herb / Strawberry Pot from Crocus is worth including.

5. Cleanse with Sage or Incense

A sage smudge or an incense bowl will make your home feel fresh. (Image credit: Clinton Weaver. Design: Together Design Studio)

If there's one new home superstition you're familiar with, it's likely the concept of home cleansing. Staying on the herbal theme, Hugo tells me that you can cleanse the space by burning sage or incense.

"This practice is commonly carried out to remove any lingering negative energy from previous occupants," he adds. And if you take comfort in tidying up the energy of your home, this VIE Sage Smudge Stick from Amazon should be on your radar.

And if you prefer a perfumed ambiance of a different fragrance, take a look at our guide to the best incense.

Urban Outfitters Welcome Drink Collins Incense Tin £24 at Urban Outfitters (US) Quantity: 70 Sticks There's something serendipitous about an incense tin titled 'welcome drink' for a new home. And this one comes with a stand, too.

Start off on the right foot, literally. (Image credit: Nicholas Caldwell. Design: Matters & Made)

"It's said that you should always step into your new home with your right foot first," says Hugo. "This superstition is considered to be very lucky in many traditions." And it gives putting your best foot forward a whole new meaning.

Particularly popular in India, the right side is known to be more pure and auspicious. So stepping into the entryway of a new home with your right foot is said to bring blessings, luck, and prosperity.

7. Tidy Before Unpacking

Cleaning your new home is a great first step, regardless of superstition. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

"When it comes to new home superstitions, it's common to clean up before unpacking," says Evelina. "Even in an immaculately clean home, it's common to sweep and mop the floors yourself to get rid of any ‘residual energy’ from the previous owners."

This is one of the best tips for moving house. Not to mention it'll help your home feel completely tidy before you go through the trouble of unpacking all your belongings in a space that's less than immaculate.

HAY Canteen Dishcloth Pack £10 at nordicnest.com Color: Blue / Fuschia + Beige / Yellow I'm all for a fun cloth, and this set from HAY is the perfect example of if dopamine decor met cleaning accessories.

And on that note, not every single one of your belongings needs to be transported from your old abode to your new one.

So, if you're in the process of shifting residence, it'll only help to understand what not to pack when moving. Trust me, and save yourself the stress!