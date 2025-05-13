Give Your Wardrobe an Energy Glow-Up by Ditching These 5 Feng Shui Closet Mistakes Now (And Forevermore)

As of 2025, I've taken it upon myself to make the most out of my little London studio. And each month, I'm taking on a new focus to slowly work my way through creating a space that feels and looks beautiful. This month, my closet's up for survey.

And what better way to improve a wardrobe energetically and aesthetically than by adopting the principles of bedroom Feng Shui? This ancient Chinese philosophy tells us that the bedroom and its contents are of key importance, and considering the typical location of a wardrobe, it makes the cut.

So, I reached out to a couple of Feng Shui practitioners to tell me the most common Feng Shui closet mistakes to avoid. And if you're guilty of some of them (like me), then this is your chance to make a change.

1. Accumulating Closet Clutter

DO INSTEAD: Declutter your closet and make space for fresh energy. (Image credit: Holly Marder. Design: Avenue Design Studio)

According to Feng Shui expert and interior designer Lisa Morton, clutter is by far the easiest way to bring down the energy of your wardrobe. "So, it's important to ensure your closet space is tidy and organized," she says.

"A bursting, messy closet connects to lower self-confidence. Organize and neatly hang your clothing with care so that they are wrinkle-free and ready to represent you well."

If you find it a task to locate specific garments of clothing and have also, on occasion, reached in and come up with duplicates, it might be time to declutter your closet.

2. Housing Clothes in Light-Less Wardrobes

DO INSTEAD: Install functional focus lighting to optimize your wardrobe. (Image credit: Maxime Brouillet. Design: Le Borgne Rizk Architecture)

Next on the list of Feng Shui closet mistakes is leaving your wardrobe lightless. "Dark and dreary wardrobes don't inspire an energy of wanting to show off your style," says Lisa.

"You may default to wearing the same items over and over and never venture to the dark corner to snag that special dress. Add mirrors in the room or extra lighting to help lift Chi and make clothing selection more enjoyable."

Wardrobe lighting is often overlooked, but it's one of the best ways to make your closet feel elevated. And if it's inspo you're looking for, Hailey Bieber's closet lighting is a gorgeous example of a job well done.

3. Overstuffing Closets with Zero Breathing Room

DO INSTEAD: Cull your closet clutter and ventilate it on a regular basis. (Image credit: Rory Gardiner. Design: Edition Office)

Lisa tells me that closets and wardrobes can hold a lot of emotions. "Whether it's unworn clothing that no longer represents what we're about or items that no longer fit, these items are taking up space," she notes.

"So, it's important to have free space in your wardrobe for energy and fresh air to flow. Release those items you no longer care to wear or fit into to allow for fresh new opportunities and fashion to come your way."

Decluttering for better Feng Shui can improve the energy in your closet. Considering how greatly Feng Shui principles can impact your energy and your home's overall flow, this is a great place to start.

4. Mindless Mirror Placement

DO INSTEAD: Treat your wardrobe to a curved mirror and place with intention. (Image credit: Itay Benit. Design: Ma / Deux Studio)

Mirror Feng Shui is another oversight that's worth paying attention to when considering wardrobe chi. "Mirrors in or near the closet should reflect beauty, not chaos," says Feng Shui practitioner Marie Diamond.

"Remember, mirrors double whatever they face — so if they’re reflecting clutter or a laundry pile, they’re amplifying that mess. Position mirrors to reflect something inspiring, like a gorgeous outfit or an organized jewelry display, to boost uplifting energy."

Although not one of the more typical closet mistakes, intentional mirror placement can positively change the Feng Shui of your wardrobe. So if there's one tip you take from the experts, let it be this.

5. Untuned Wardrobe Treatment

DO INSTEAD: Pencil in a Feng Shui reading or use a bagua map to treat your wardrobe right. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio)

Depending on where your wardrobe is located, there are different things you can do to treat your closet for improved home energy.

"You can look at where your closet falls on the bagua map and intentionally declutter and organize with the intention that you want to enhance the energy of that bagua area," says Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho.

"For example, if you have a closet in the wealth corner of your bedroom, you can tidy and clean up the closet to stimulate more prosperity. Or if you have a closet in your career corner, you can take everything out and reorganize it to also activate change and movement in your career."

Consider this a sign to look to your Feng Shui map for guidance for wardrobe treatment that's perfectly in tune with your home environment.

FAQs

What Crystals Should You Place by Your Closet?

Feng Shui crystal placement is not essential, but it can improve the energy in your wardrobe with ease, and it's the perfect finishing touch to a tidy wardrobe.

"I recommend placing crystals, like clear quartz or citrine, in your closet," says Marie. "By intentionally arranging these crystals on a shelf, you can amplify positive energy and improve closet Feng Shui."

Once you amend these common Feng Shui closet mistakes, all that's left is to give your closet a little love. "With every passing season, you can give your wardrobe an energetic tune-up," says Marie.

"Spritz with essential oils, light a candle, or even put on some music as you tidy. This not only clears out old energy but infuses your space with joy and vitality. Trust me — your wardrobe will thank you."