This Classic Hallway Layout Could Be Ruining Your Home's Feng Shui — Hint: It's All to Do With Your Stairs

Most modern homes are met with a staircase right by the entryway. This common design allows you to efficiently make your way through your home, and it often makes sense to connect the floors of your abode in such a central space.

However, just because it's the norm does not mean that it's good for entryway Feng Shui. Although it may help to have your stairs right by the front door, it's not the best design choice for harmonious chi.

To get a better understanding of why these two elements of design are incompatible and how to fix it, let's hear from the experts.

Should Stairs Face a Front Door?

A poorly designed staircase can impact the energy of your home. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten)

"In Feng Shui, stairs that face the front door are generally considered inauspicious," says Dee Oujiri, founder of Homes That Heal. "This alignment can cause your home's life force energy, also known as chi, to rush too quickly down the stairs and out the door."

She goes on to explain that having a staircase that points at the front door can also lead to energy and opportunities escaping your home before they have a chance to nourish your space.

Feng Shui consultant Amy Babish also points out that this is an entryway Feng Shui mistake you should avoid. "Over time, the rushing chi compounds," she says. "Eventually, depending on other architectural factors and energetic facets of the home coupled with the stairway facing the front door, it can feel as though money, relationships, job opportunities, and overall luck rush in and then rush back out."

When Is a Staircase Facing the Front Door an Issue?

Rushing chi is the principal problem with a staircase facing the front door. (Image credit: Manolo Langis. Design: Veneer Designs)

"The placement of a staircase in relation to a front door becomes a true Feng Shui concern when the stairs are directly aligned with the door," says Dee. "Especially if it’s steep, narrow, or leads to a high-traffic upper level."

According to Dee, this direct setup between a front door and a stairwell can create a fast-moving, unstable energy pattern that contributes to financial instability, stress, or difficulty grounding.

However, it's not always the case that a staircase facing a front door is negative.

When Is a Staircase Facing the Front Door Not an Issue?

On the other hand, a well-designed staircase can help your entryway's energy. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: The Unlisted Collective)

"If there’s a generous space of six feet between the stairs and the front door, you don't have to worry about this Feng Shui design decision as much," says Dee. "Or even if the staircase is slightly offset, as this will allow the energy flow to naturally soften."

Additionally, if your staircase is wide and spacious, well-planned with a gradual incline and leads to a low-traffic, tidy upper level, you can consider the Feng Shui in this space to be positive.

Plus, curved staircases with their lack of poison arrows can also contribute to a softer energy for your entryway.

What Is the Remedy for a Staircase in Front of a Main Door?

A few decorative changes can significantly improve this Feng Shui faux pas. (Image credit: Alanna Hale. Design: Leo Cesareo Design)

If you do have an entryway with a front door facing the staircase, don't worry. There are a couple of changes you can make to help the energy in this space.

"You can rebalance the energy by slowing the chi," assures Dee. "Start by using grounding elements like a beautiful rug at the entry, place a tall plant or sculptural piece between the stairs and the door, and hang a Feng Shui crystal from the ceiling to disperse energy gently."

She explains that these simple decorative changes will ensure the space feels welcoming and intentional, unlike a rushed hallway.

Amy also recommends hanging art going up the stairs. "Make sure you don't 'staircase' the artwork as it reinforces the energy of the rushing chi," she adds. "In particular, selecting landscape art is incredibly grounding."

FAQs

Which Direction Should Stairs Face?

"Ideally, stairs should face inward or to the side, gently guiding chi through the home rather than pushing it outward," says Dee. "Staircases that curve or flow with the natural layout are preferable to those with harsh, direct lines. Above all, they should feel stable, well-lit, and connected to the home’s overall design harmony."



If you have construction plans in the works, here are some staircase trends to consider for elevated design. And if all you're looking for is a simple spruce, take a look at our guide to Feng Shui entryway colors for a vibrant space that supports the energy of your home.