A Feng Shui Expert Just Explained Why It Matters Where You Put Your Crystals — And Mine Are All in the Wrong Place
Eliminate negative energy and invite positive qi by displaying your crystals in the areas where they align best, this Feng Shui practitioner tells me
We all have that one person in our lives whose home is dotted with crystals — for me, it's my editor Hugh. But while he confesses to having a secret crystal collection, he also admits he just uses them as decor for coffee tables and shelves, and not much more thought goes into them than that. But, where I've been talking to Feng Shui experts recently, the idea came up that it matters where you put your crystals.
Feng Shui and crystals, together? It's all about aligning your 'energies'. If you arrange your crystal decor based on the location that they are best suited for, you can enhance the qi in your home and elevate your home's ambiance all in one go.
If you have an inkling that this is the year for you to immerse yourself in the world of crystals and Feng Shui, then you needn't look any further. Here begins your official guide to the perfect Feng Shui crystal placement with tips from seasoned experts for an energetically aligned home.
1. Central Area
According to Amy Babish, professional house therapist and Feng Shui consultant, the center of a home is said to support unity and health. She explains that this central zone can be considered as the hub, so what you do here could have a ripple effect on your entire space.
"The element at the center of your home is earth, which also supports grounding," she notes. "The colors associated with this principle are yellows, honey colors, and earth tones."
If you want to transform the energy that seems to be affecting all parts of your life, health, or relationships, she recommends introducing sulphur to this space. Generally, the central zone of a home inhabits the family room or living room, so it's best to practice Feng Shui in such high-traffic areas.
Amy Babish, MA, LPC, ATR-BC, is a somatic expert, house therapist (Feng Shui), and Alchemical Family & Systems Constellations facilitator with over 20 years of experience. She helps people feel at home in themselves, their bodies, their homes, and within their lineage by blending somatic coaching, Feng Shui, Taoist Stone Medicine, and Constellations. Amy works with those who’ve plateaued in therapy and mindset work, guiding them to transmute stuck energy and dissolve intergenerational patterns into clarity, alignment, and a sense of profound belonging.
2. North Area
When it comes to decorating with crystals in the Northern spaces of your home, Amy explains that these areas are believed to be linked to your career and life journey. She tells us that the element is dark still water, and the colors associated with this zone are black and dark blues.
"If you’d like to welcome more opportunities financially, relationally, career-wise, dispel negative energy, or simply bring in more luck, I recommend sodalite," she says. "If you're interested in guarding the good energy or if you're attempting to get through a challenge, I recommend Obsidian."
Avoid making Feng Shui mistakes by arranging crystals at random and instead, take Amy's advice and bring in crystals like obsidian for tranquil energy. In fact, when properly positioned in the North, she adds that black stones can be immensely powerful to carry you through a dark period into a new rebirth.
3. South Area
Ivana Naskova, a spiritual advisor and Feng Shui expert, tells us that the south area of a home represents fame and reputation. She finds that this particular living space is associated with the element of fire and the color red.
"Crystals like carnelian and red jasper are ideal options for this area since they channel vitality, courage, and self-expression," she shares. "These stones will transform your inner spark into an inspiring fire so you can receive the recognition and success you deserve."
If your primary room happens to be in the Southern zone of your home and you have your bedroom Feng Shui layout perfectly in order, then we recommend completing the space with a couple of beautiful crystals.
4. East Area
Moving on to the Eastern space in a home, Amy explains that this area typically supports family and new beginnings. She finds that the sprouting energy of green leaves in spring resembles the energy of this zone.
"If you want to grow a new relationship and business or revitalize family relationships (chosen and blood), I recommend green tourmaline," she says. "This is the perfect addition to this space, certified by its crystalline structure which happens to mimic the growth of tall trees."
If your WFH space is located in the Eastern realm of your home, then good office Feng Shui is a must. And with Amy's top-tier crystal recommendations, we have a feeling your year will be chockful of success.
5. West Area
While traversing the various home zones and their corresponding energies, Ivana tells us that the West represents creativity and children. She also points out that this space is deeply connected to the metal element.
"Crystals like pyrite, amethyst, or citrine would be a great addition to this area as they inspire creative thinking and bring joy," she notes. "And if you welcome such positive energy, it can also help your children’s wellbeing, thereby creating a space that is both comforting and exciting."
We also recommend using a Feng Shui map to further ensure that you are following the practice's principles to a T.
6. Northeast Area
"Now, the northeast space in a house is all about knowledge and skills," says Ivana. "It’s represented by the earth element, and amethyst, fluorite, or lapis lazuli would be an excellent choice for decorative accents in this zone."
She finds that these crystals will inspire the clarity and wisdom you need to excel at learning and developing yourself. Additionally, she tells us they can also help you focus on growth, so you can intentionally commit to intellectual development.
If you find yourself wanting to learn more about qi and how it ties into your home, you can always sign yourself up for a Feng Shui color reading and decorate your home based on the energy that flows within.
7. Northwest Area
If you find that the northwest nook of your home is far too pared back and you're looking for the perfect crystal to pop into this area, Ivana reveals that hematite or quartz is the way to go.
"Associated with the metal element, the northwest area represents two things helpful people and travel," she explains. "Considering this, clear quartz, hematite, or smoky quartz would compliment these energies well."
Not only are these stones an eye-catching addition to your home, but beyond just sitting pretty, she finds that they will also focus your home's energy on organization and building connections. Furthermore, you can tie the space together with a couple of beautiful Feng Shui plants for the ultimate finishing touch.
8. Southeast Area
When arranging your crystals, Amy tells us it's important to keep in mind that the Southeast supports concepts of accumulating wealth and abundance of all kinds including self-worth. Since the element attached to this area is wood, she explains that the most compatible colors are those of regal gem tones.
"To activate the wood element here, I recommend chasolite to support the accumulation of wealth," she says. "As well as transforming any beliefs or ancestral patterning around worthiness."
9. Southwest Area
Last but not least, we have the southwest zone and Amy tells us this area is known to support relationships of all kinds. The southwest space in your home ties into all of these facets of your life, be it romantic relationships, client connections, links to your community, or your very own relationship with yourself.
"The element here is earth, and the colors associated are pinks, as well as all neutral skin tones," she notes. "To strengthen and clarify your heart and relationships, I recommend watermelon tourmaline or hematoid rose quartz for the southwest area."
Price: £475
Color: Red
As mentioned earlier carnelian works best when placed in the south, so if you get your hands on this stunning bowl by JIA JIA, make sure you style it appropriately.
Price: £8.78
If you're only beginning to collect crystals, then this Blue Avertine is a budget buy from Sostrene Grene. Put it in the east of your house for Feng Shui.
FAQs
What are Guas and Why Are They Important to Crystal Placement?
Ivana tells us that guas refers to the nine sections of the Feng Shui bagua map. She explains that each gua represents a specific area of life, such as wealth, health, relationships, or career.
These zones also align with directions in your living space and are also associated with corresponding elements, colors, and energies. "According to gua, you can arrange your home to harmonize energy flow to better support personal goals and make the most of your space," she says.
Can There Be Too Many Crystals in a Home?
We can all admit that crystals at their very surface level are incredibly mesmerizing to look at and while you might feel inclined to usher in a variety of stones, it might not be the best practice for the energy of your home.
"Technically there are no limits to how many crystals you could place in your home, however, like with everything in life, it’s best to be mindful," says Ivana. "Too many different crystals in close space can overwhelm the area with conflicting energies, and instead of positives — it could result in an imbalance."
It may seem a bit overwhelming at first, but splitting your home into these directional zones and arranging your crystals within them is the intended method of design when displaying these delicate gems.
If this is your first foray into the world of Feng Shui crystal placement, then we recommend taking it slow. Start by organizing your crystals based on the four major zones and take them further as you go.
By the end of it all, not only will your home look like a regal catch-all for crystals but it will also feel like a living space bound by the most positive of all energies.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
