5 Feng Shui Closet Rules You Should Apply to Your Wardrobe
These closet Feng Shui ideas are making our best-dressed list for improving the energy in this all-important space
There's no doubt that a pretty closet, immaculately designed down to the last detail, is a space that will inspire stylish outfits and a sense of main character energy. However, what if I told you that there's an ancient Chinese philosophy that actually backs this idea?
According to Feng Shui principles, the look, feel, and organization of a wardrobe can significantly impact your energy and your home's, too.
So, to make sure you embrace your closet organization with Feng Shui in mind, I bring you the Feng Shui closet rules you should adopt for a beautiful wardrobe that makes you look and feel your best.
1. Choose Uplifting Closet Colors
"Color is one of Feng Shui’s most powerful tools for shifting energy," says Feng Shui master Marie Diamond. "Soft creams, gentle greens, blush pinks, or pastel blues bring freshness and peace to a closet."
If your closet has darker tones or deep wooden interiors, she recommends balancing it with lighter storage bins, color-coded clothing, or even a painted back wall. "For extra intention, use color-coded bins or hangers to energize specific Feng Shui elements," she adds.
"You can use gold for wealth, red for passion, and blue or black for career and introspection. Or introduce accents of green for a focus on personal growth and health."
If you're looking for a more in-depth guide to your closet, I recommend considering a Feng Shui color reading. But in the meantime, I recommend introducing two of these Braided Storage Caddies from H&M to organize your socks, camisoles, and delicates. And you can also add a set of these Berry Adult Top Hangers from Mustard Made for a cohesive look.
Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon “The Secret”.
2. Rid Your Wardrobe of Any Clutter
One of the cardinal rules of Feng Shui is to avoid clutter at all costs. And Marie reassures that the closet is no exception to this practice.
"Closets can become a magnet for old energy, especially when packed with clothes you no longer wear or love. In Feng Shui, clutter blocks the flow of energy and weighs down your spirit," she says.
"If you haven’t worn something in a year, or it reminds you of a past version of yourself, it’s time to release it with gratitude. Learn how to declutter your closet, let go of guilt clothing, and any items tied to negative memories."
Once you know how to declutter for better Feng Shui, you will have a dressing space that truly caters to the energy of your home.
3. Consider Closet Lighting
According to Marie, a dim, shadowy closet can feel like a cave of forgotten dreams. "Good closet lighting not only helps you see your clothes clearly but also activates positive chi," she notes.
"I recommend installing a soft overhead light, LED strips, or even a motion-sensor light to keep the energy flowing. And remember, the brighter the space, the more empowered your outfit choices will feel."
Aside from the energy glow-up, this is also a great way to elevate your closet. And it'll keep you from losing your favorite outfits to the dark corners of your wardrobe. These Wireless Motion Sensor Lights from Amazon will illuminate your closet without a major renovation.
And if you have an open wardrobe, these Battery-Operated Wall Sconces, also from Amazon, will bring your closet to life while adding to the space.
4. Cater to Your Sense of Scent and Sound
When you think of closet Feng Shui, avoiding clutter and intentional color might come to mind. However, Marie points out that your sight, albeit the most important, isn't the only sense your wardrobe should be designed around.
"Closets don’t have to be silent or scentless," she says. "Add a sachet of lavender, a cedarwood block, or a drop of essential oil to subtly elevate the energy. The goal? To create a scented closet that smells as good as you want to feel."
When it comes to making your closet smell amazing, you can't go wrong with this Decorative Potpourri or this Cece Linen Spray from Homecourt, a winning member of Courteney Cox's laundry care line.
She also suggests playing soft music or chimes when refreshing your wardrobe seasonally. "Sound helps shift stagnant energy and invites in lightness," she explains. Personally, I love this idea and can't get enough of this Beats Pill Speaker from Amazon for great sound and perhaps an ode to the unexpected red theory.
5. Organize by Element or Purpose
Last but not least, Marie tells me that a clever way to practice closet Feng Shui is to organize the contents of your wardrobe with intention.
"Closet Feng Shui is all about harmony, and one clever way to organize your closet is by the five elements," she says. "Each representing a different type of energy and emotion, categorizing by element is ideal."
Since it's the year of the wood snake, she recommends tapping into this element by arranging apparel with green hues, stripes, and verticals together. "You can honor the fire element by grouping clothes with reds, bolds, and triangles and wear them as outfits for visibility, performance, or romance," she says.
"The Earth element includes clothing with yellows, neutrals, and squares, and can be worn as grounding everyday wear. For the metal element, consider organizing whites, grays, and circular patterns together."
As for water, she explains that this includes pairing blues, blacks, and clothing with wavy lines together. "This isn’t just about the aesthetics," she notes. "It helps you align your wardrobe with your intentions, too."
FAQs
Should You Put a Mirror in Your Closet in Feng Shui?
"Yes, mirrors can be used in closets, but only with mindful placement," says Marie. "Mirrors can help expand a small closet and bring in more light, while offering a clear view of your outfit, which boosts confidence."
She recommends reflecting beauty and order, and avoiding a placement that reflects clutter and disorganized clothes. Plus, she warns against facing the mirror directly toward the closet door, as this can push energy out of the space.
"If you’re working with a walk-in closet, placing a mirror where it reflects an organized, beautiful area is ideal," she adds. "For smaller closets, a mirror on the inside of the door works well if what it reflects is neat and uplifting."
I love this Large Mango Wood Mirror from H&M for inside a broad closet, or this stylish Nirav Natural Wooden Frame Mirror by Fifty Five South for a standing reflective feature beyond the doors of a wardrobe.
Wondering why closet Feng Shui is worth the time and effort? "Closets are portals to personal power when treated with intention," says Marie. "Whether it’s the energy of color, the clarity of light, or the flow of organized beauty — your closet can become a sacred space that supports your evolution."
After all, creating the perfect home is about designing a space that helps you grow into your best self. And now that you know how to adopt closet Feng Shui rules, make sure you are up to speed with bedroom Feng Shui rules for a space that is full of good energy.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
"Cabbageware" Is the Controversial Trend Making a Comeback — And It’s Not Just for Your Grandmother’s China Cabinet
Once beloved by Jackie O and C.Z. Guest, the lettuce leaves are back — and Gen Z’s garden-core is eating them up
-
I'm a 'Color Forecaster', Here's What That Actually Means, and How I Predict the Future of How We'll Decorate Our Homes
Working with Pantone and WGSN, Jane Boddy has helped divine the trends in color that end up as the wall colors we paint with, the sofas we sit on, and more. Here's how
-
These 5 Linen Closet Organization Mistakes Are Costing You Space and Losing You Time
Survey your linen closet for any of these five common organization mistakes. And if you're guilty of even one of these faux pas, reorganization is a must.
-
5 Things Minimalists Never Have in Their Gardens — For Simpler, More Streamlined Outdoor Spaces
Turn your straggly garden into a sophisticated outdoor setting by steering clear of this list of items that minimalists would never go near
-
How to Pack a Backpack for Travel — 6 Tips for Short Trips that Call for a Stylish Wardrobe
Luggage restrictions shouldn't hold you back from holidaying without limits. And with these six clever tips from the experts, you won't have to sacrifice your style
-
Forget Mason Jars — I Just Found a Vase That Makes Propagating Plants Actually Stylish, and It's on Sale Right Now
The propagating process can sometimes look a little messy, but these vases make it feel elevated and cool
-
I Went to the Chelsea Flower Show and Picked Up on These 8 Big Trends That Everyone Should Be Using to Design Their Gardens
From the lessons learned from the best show gardens at this year's event to the emerging styles in outdoor furniture and plants, here's what I gleaned from attending the Chelsea Flower Show
-
East-Facing Balcony? 6 Things You Need to Know When Furnishing and Decorating an Outdoor Space That Points in This Direction
Try these six expert tips to transform your warm east-facing balcony into a space that's perfect for seasonal hosting and long-term enjoyment
-
Avoid 'Wardrobe Wars' — We Got Professional Organizers to Answer the Most-Asked Questions Couples Have About Shared Closet Organization
We uncovered the answers to the most popular FAQs around shared closet organization, and the answers will get you one step closer to a perfect wardrobe.
-
If You Can Relate to Any of These 6 Signs of Clutter, Your Wardrobe Is Probably Due for a Clean-Out
Survey your closet for clutter-driven symptoms, and if you find yourself guilty of any of these consequences, consider a declutter to cull your wardrobe