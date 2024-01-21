How To Declutter For Better Feng Shui — 3 Areas Experts Focus On For Free-Flowing Qi

Do you find yourself frequently overwhelmed? Are you stuck in a rut in your relationship or are unable to progress at work? As per Feng Shui experts, it could be because of the stagnant energy in your home. The ancient Chinese tradition isn't only about furniture placements and adding fresh plants — it is first and foremost about creating the perfect foundation to build a positive environment at home.

And that starts with decluttering. We're not talking a structured approach like, say, the 80/20 decluttering rule, but a more general quest for balance and calm by dealing with the things that have built up.

If you're looking to create a more peaceful and calming home, then these entryway, bedroom, and living room Feng Shui decluttering rules are important to take note of. Get ready to see positive changes in your life.

1. Entrance

(Image credit: Max Burkhalter. Studio credit MKCA)

Energy enters from the main door and flows throughout the home. But a big entryway Feng Shui mistake is to clutter up the area such that it becomes a cesspool of negativity and chaos.

'It's all about looking at what's happening around the entry door,' says Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho. 'Do you have objects that are blocking the entry door, and making it hard for the door to be opened completely...or even blocking the pathway? Look to the floor first because people tend to have things like shoes accumulated here. It's best to keep those away from the door. Another thing that can hamper the flow of qi is a doormat that is accumulating its own clutter and debris. Sometimes people even end up choosing a thick doormat that makes it hard to open the door.'

For those living in smaller apartments, it is best to keep clutter such as shoes hidden away (say within an entryway bench or closet), on a shoe rack placed away from the entrance. The same can be done with jackets, coats, and umbrellas.

'Also, keeping garbage next to the door — whether it's trash you need to take out, or a bag of things you need to donate — can hamper energy flow,' says Anjie. 'Do not keep a trash bin at the front door too. One way to always ensure your entryway is clean and clutter-free is to bring in a fire element. That can be done by adding a lighting fixture next to the door so you can see more clearly the objects and the collecting dust in the area.'

2. Bedroom

(Image credit: Sarah E. Elliott. Studio credit Branca and Co)

Bedroom Feng Shui is all about creating a zen space that ensures a good night's sleep. This can be hard if your room is messy, untidy, and dirty.

'Many people tend to keep things in the bedroom that aren't related to that area,' says Anjie. 'So for instance accumulating electronic devices, cords, and remotes can be a problem. Even a pile of books is not recommended as these stimulate our thoughts and hamper sleep. Also, people tend to have a chair in the bedroom which is not used for sitting but for keeping a pile of dirty clothes, bags, and other things. It becomes a place where the qi stagnates. You can check the Bagua map to see what corner that chair is placed in. It could be in your relationship area, or the wealth area. And that can help you figure out why your qi is stuck in those aspects of your life.'

'Do pay attention to what's happening under the bed,' says Anjie. 'Make sure it is clear and clean. Too many things under the bed can lead to subconscious blocks. You also want to ensure the entry to your bedroom is unrestricted and uncluttered.'

For perfect harmony in the room, also take a look at how things are arranged inside your wardrobes. Bring in drawer organizers to better arrange wallets, belts, and bags. Streamline your clothes and hang only the ones you will wear this season. Pack the rest and place it in storage.

3. Living room

(Image credit: Fernando Marroquin. Studio credit Cuaik CDS)

'Living rooms allow friends and family to come together, so you want the energy flowing well to create harmony,' says Laura Morris, co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School and co-host of the Holistic Spaces podcast. 'Make sure no furniture or clutter is blocking the doors of the living room, as this can affect communication in the household. Also keeping the sofas empty and uncluttered, so everyone has space to sit and socialize is important.'

Do pay close attention to the Feng Shui TV placement in this room. This large object, when placed in the wrong direction or corner can restrict qi. Do not place it in the line of sight as you enter the room; it shouldn't be placed next to the door either. Use the Feng Shui map to figure out areas where the TV placement won't activate toxic influences like sickness and arguments.

