This Overlooked Space in Your Kitchen Could Be Causing Feng Shui Problems — Here's What to Do to Avoid Negative Flow

I'm beginning to understand that Feng Shui doesn't simply revolve around the rooms themselves, but rather what's in them. And it's very rarely what you'd think.

For instance, while chatting all things kitchen Feng Shui with expert Zoë Vita James, she let me in on the fact that one particular spot, common to most kitchens, that is notoriously overlooked is stoves. "Remember that the kitchen is considered the place of nurturing your body, of literally feeding yourself with nourishing 'chi'," she says. "So getting the stove positioned correctly is one of the key things you can do to really help with this."

And now that I'm in the know, there's not a chance I'll be risking my kitchen's energy on this one appliance. So here's everything to know for a balanced culinary space.

1. Avoid Placing Directly Under a Window

Instead: Choose a spot that's close to a window but not right above. (Image credit: Yoshihiro Makino. Design: Assembledge+)

According to Feng Shui master Marie Diamond, one of the first things to avoid when designing your kitchen is placing the stove directly under or in front of a window.

"Although it might seem appealing to cook with natural light pouring in, this setup poses some energetic challenges," she points out. "From a Feng Shui perspective, it represents energy (and money) being blown away or lost.

"The stove symbolizes your abundance, and placing it next to an opening where energy can escape easily may lead to missed opportunities and financial instability. A better option is to allow natural light to illuminate the kitchen while keeping the stove anchored against a solid wall."

Marie Diamond Social Links Navigation Feng Shui master Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon “The Secret”.

2. Refrain from Entrance Alignment

Instead: Position it to the center of your cooking space. (Image credit: Brian Guido. Design: Brad Engelsman)

Marie tells me that another key consideration is avoiding a stove placement that aligns directly with the kitchen or front door.

"When the stove is in a straight line with the main entrance, it can lead to energy flowing in too quickly and then out again, without settling," she explains. "In Feng Shui, this represents wealth entering your life but not staying.

"The solution is simple: create a visual or energetic buffer with a kitchen island, a plant, or a screen to redirect and slow down the flow of chi so that abundance can accumulate."

So if you're looking for modern kitchen ideas that work in tandem with the principles of Feng Shui, it's important to be mindful of your hob's placement.

3. Prioritize a South-Facing Position

This tip will help you sit your stove in a space of auspiciousness. (Image credit: Tatjana Plitt. Design: BENT Architecture)

And it's not just avoiding certain architectural aspects of your kitchen that does the trick. In fact, Marie notes that the direction your stove faces also holds significance.

"In general Feng Shui terms, a south-facing stove is beneficial because it aligns with the fire element and supports recognition and success," she says. "Facing east or south-east is also excellent for family harmony and financial growth.

"On the other hand, placing the stove directly on the North wall, which is ruled by the water element, can create a clash between fire and water, causing energetic disharmony that may manifest as confusion, emotional tension, or financial stress."

Although disregarding hob placement is not one of the more prominent interior trends that are bad Feng Shui, it does have an impact on your cooking space. And designing to fix it will fetch you brownie points from any practitioner or seasoned enthusiast.

4. Prevent a Clash of the Elements

Instead: Design your sink on your kitchen island. (Image credit: Nicole England. Design: The Stylesmiths)

Feng Shui consultant Zoë Vita James tells me that stove-sink harmony is important to factor in for a welcoming kitchen space."Stoves should never be placed too close to the sink," she says. "This can cause a fire-water clash of the elements that's best avoided."

"In cases of really small kitchens where this is hard to avoid, there is still a fix to help out. I always recommend placing lush herb plants between the stove and sink.

She explains that the wood energy of live plants can act as the perfect solution to harmonize this energy clash and solve your stove Feng Shui problems for good.

Plus, a couple of kitchen plants can also offer up some beautiful foliage that's sure to brighten up your culinary space, while also acting as a Feng Shui charm.

Zoë Vita James Social Links Navigation Feng Shui consultant Zoë Vita James is an authentic people-centered Feng Shui consultancy that empowers and enlightens ambitious women to perfectly align their space and their lives with their aspirations and dreams. She co-founded and co-hosts the podcast 'Feng Shui: The Real Thing' and is on a mission to create a legacy where the art and science of authentic classical Feng Shui is widely understood and used in the West to transform lives.

5. Consider Overhead Energy

Even the space above the stove can tamper with your kitchen Feng Shui. (Image credit: Will Ellis. Design: OAD Interiors)

When it comes to stove placement in Feng Shui, it's not just about lateral directions. "Overhead energy is also important," says Marie. "Avoid installing the stove beneath a heavy beam or sloped ceiling."

In energetic terms, she explains that placing a stove in such an environment can create pressure. Plus, she finds that this will, in turn, make it harder for abundance and vitality to flourish.

"If you can’t move the stove, consider hanging a crystal or placing a reflective surface like a mirror backsplash to symbolically lift the energy," she suggests.

So whether you consider kitchen backsplash ideas with a reflective element or decorate with a couple of Feng Shui crystals, don't forget to assess the overhead architecture by your hob.

6. Favor Wall-Side Placement

This way you can enjoy the beauty of a gorgeous backsplash too. (Image credit: Raphael Thibodeau. Design: Atelier Paradis)

Last but not least, Zoë explains that stoves and kitchen islands are not quite the match made in heaven. Rather, it's a disruptive duo that she finds all kitchens are best without.

"It's not recommended to have a stove in a kitchen island in the middle of the kitchen," she says. "Or to have a stove and therefore a kitchen located in the center of the house.

"When placed as such, this will cause the fire element of the stove to overcome the heart of the home. So, ideally, a stove wants to be grounded by placing it along the inside of an exterior wall."

So when it comes to kitchen island hob mistakes, it's not just design and aesthetics that can diminish this concept. Even Feng Shui is not in favor of such placement.

FAQs

Is a Glass Stove or Gas Stove Better for Feng Shui?

Although the choice between a gas stove and a glass hob can make for an actual design dilemma, the truth is that there's no superior option in the world of Feng Shui. As long as you position them with intention and treat it with care, you'll be good to go.

Now that we have all the Feng Shui stove placement rules out of the way, there's one final gem of advice that should be in practice to truly make the most of your kitchen and the energy that flows within.

"One of the simplest yet most powerful Feng Shui principles is to use all your burners," says Marie. "Each burner on your stove represents a different source of income or opportunity. When you use only one or two, you’re limiting the flow of prosperity into your life."

So the next time you're recipe testing or meal prepping and you find a neglected hob on hand, give it a little attention.