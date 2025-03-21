5 Times It'd Be a Mistake to Put a Hob on Your Kitchen Island — And How to Get It Right

Including a hob on a kitchen island is a style that is seemingly getting more and more popular by the day — but it's not always a good idea.

Generally, designers love the idea for a few reasons. It makes cooking more social, for instance, but there are exceptions to this rule, and there are some circumstances in which our experts would advise against this kitchen island idea.

So when should you not put a hob on your kitchen island? We asked kitchen designers, and here's what they said.

1. When You Don't Have the Right Ventilation

"The substantial central island incorporates a gas hob and integrated ovens yet doesn't dominate or spoil the simplicity of the room, it creates a wonderful area in which to prep and display cookware on the open slatted end," says Helen Parker, Creative Director of deVOL

Putting a hob on a kitchen island is not exactly a low-maintenance task. It requires plenty of planning and careful consideration. A hob carries plenty of practical complications regarding ventilation and electricity, so adding one to your island is not a simple decision to make.

"Ventilation must be carefully considered," explains Jay Powell, designer at Inglis Hall, "whether through a downdraft extractor or overhead hood, both of which impact project cost and the overall aesthetics and feel of a space. Splashes and spills are also more visible, and safety may become a factor in busy homes."

If you're aiming for a sleek, seamless look, an overhead hood can quickly detract from this aesthetic, making your design feel more clunky. A downdraft extractor is a great alternative in designs like this, as many modern examples blend seamlessly into the hob, allowing for a less cluttered look. However, downdraft extractors either need to be vented outside under your flooring (meaning it can be quite disruptive to install), or it will have to be a recirculation extractor, which is less effective overall.

2. When You Want to Use Your Island for More Than Cooking

Having a sink and a hob on the island can look cluttered, but it also streamlines the cooking process.

While the accessibility of the hob can bring its advantages, it can also present questions of safety, as children and guests can easily get too close for comfort.

The lack of backsplash does make the potential for mess a greater issue and also introduces the risk of food and oil splattering on guests, which is particularly off-putting if you have young children. It's worth investigating what the most low-maintenance countertop is, if you're considering installing a hob on your island.

Some also feel that the introduction of a hob can negatively affect the visual appeal of the kitchen island. As Helen Parker, Creative Director of deVOL says, "We are always keen to keep the design of our islands simple and try not to cram too much into this one all-encompassing piece of furniture."

3. When You're Dealing With a Small Kitchen Island

Having an island hob directly opposite your kitchen sink allows for a greater flow in your kitchen layout

In smaller kitchens, where maximizing surface area is your top priority, this design may not be the most suitable. Interior designer Brittny Button explains: "Adding a hob to an island kitchen enables simultaneous cooking, yet can congest the kitchen flow. Extra space allotment is needed out and around the individual who’s cooking, and your counter space surface is now used up with the cooking tabletop instead."

A hob can quickly overtake the entire island, especially for those of us who struggle to keep the mess down when cooking. Instead, Brittny says: "I like to incorporate an additional cooking area into a dirty kitchen which is away from the main kitchen traffic. That way, there are two distinct and separate areas to prepare food. Another bonus is that there are already electric and gas hookups in place. It’s less social for sure, except it eliminates the extra visual distraction that the hob creates when present."

4. When a Sink Would Be a Better Option

Brittny chose to use a shell shaped sink in this project to bring a more playful, whimsical feel

Instead of a hob, some designers say you should have a sink on your kitchen island. As Brittny says, "If anything, to me, the inclusion of a mini sink in an island is the better option. My preference is to incorporate a reclaimed shell-shaped sink that sits on top of the island and oozes interest."

If you were already questioning whether you should have a sink on your kitchen island, perhaps Brittny's answer is the final push you need.

5. When There's Another Place You Could Put Your Hob

Felix says: "When installing a hob, consider the two other components of the 'kitchen triangle', the fridge and sink. These should both be easily accessible from the hob to create a seamless space that will streamline all your home cooking."

Felix Milns, founder of HUX London summarizes, "Unless your kitchen design and available space dictates that you need to have either your hob or sink on the island, my advice would always be to leave the island clear as it’s an ideal area for food preparation and is even more versatile without a hob on the island. It also makes for a great stage for dancing on at a kitchen disco!"

FAQs

How Do You Get a Hob on a Kitchen Island Right?

A big kitchen island mistake is adding something that doesn't belong there, but what about having a hob on an island? "An island has many functions — from dedicated prep space and room for one person chopping veg whilst someone else is kneading dough, or they're great to locate one of the hob or the sink," explains Matt Payne, design consultant at Roundhouse.

While the island is just as suited to house a sink as it is a hob, the sink carries with it a clutter and mess that can easily detract from the aesthetic appeal of the island. This can be a major drawback, especially when you consider the effort that goes into constructing an elegant kitchen island design. "My preference is always the hob as cooking is the primary function of a kitchen — one that has a certain amount of theater to it and can be shared with people. Washing up, less so," says Matt.

It's this theatrical aspect that Matt refers to that can make an island hob such a worthwhile addition to your kitchen layout, especially for avid hosts who regularly entertain guests. While other, more restrictive hob placements can leave you isolated from the energy of the evening, spending your time facing your kitchen wall while your guests mingle and socialize, an island hob allows you to be smack dab in the center of the action. If you've ever envied TV chefs, this is probably the closest you can get to cooking for an audience.

"Positioning a hob on a kitchen island makes for a more social, open-plan cooking experience, keeping the cook engaged with guests and ongoings around them rather than facing a wall. It also allows for a sleek, more flexible layout," explains Jay Powell, designer at Inglis Hall. Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL, agrees that this hob placement is a great way to allow homeowners to "face the action" in their kitchen.

"A hob on the island lets you cook while facing the rest of the room, making it easier to chat with family or guests, says Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio. It’s a great choice for those who love entertaining or need to keep an eye on children while preparing meals."

An island hob doesn't only offer advantages in terms of utility, though; it can also act as a rather striking design feature, offering a sleek, modern feel, perfect if you were on the lookout for modern kitchen ideas. "Beyond practicality, an island hob can become the focal point of your kitchen. With the right extractor, it creates a sleek, modern look- particularly in open-plan layouts where aesthetics matter. Plus, positioning the hob on the island frees up worktop space elsewhere, allowing for a larger sink or additional prep area," says Charlie.

We love how an integrated induction hob can fit sleekly into a countertop design. It's a great option for those who are striving to design a kitchen perfectly suited to hosting, where the ease of use is equally balanced with visual appeal.

What Type Of Hob Works Best on an Island?

If you're already thoroughly sold on the idea of having your hob within your square kitchen island, the next decision to make is what type of hob is best. While an induction hob offers a more seamless look, many people prefer the experience of cooking on a gas-fired hob. Felix explains, "When placing a hob on a kitchen island, achieve a seamless feel and clean lines by incorporating an induction hob, available in a selection of colors that can coordinate with a work surface; induction hobs ensure there are no dials or gas burners to interrupt the sleek aesthetic of your island." However, beyond the hob type, you also have to consider the extractor that will accompany the hob.

Darren Taylor, managing director at Searle and Taylor, says: "We recommend installing a vented induction hob, which extracts cooking vapors at source, next to the pans. This means that you do not have to have an overhead extractor, so you can have stylish pendant lighting above the island instead. The main consideration with this type of hob is that the extractor will need to be ducted through the floor unless you have an energy-efficient recirculation version, such as the Novy Easy 80, which has special filters to recirculate clean air back into the room.”

This extractor style allows for a more pleasing design finish, but it carries a more complex installation process. Felix adds, "Consider extraction carefully, a downdraught extractor is the preferred option as they can run on charcoal filters so don’t require extraction to the outside atmosphere, however if you plan the hob positioning into a wider building project, you can of course build this into your construction plans. There are a myriad of styles when it comes to extractors, you can ‘hide’ one away in your ceiling or use a sculptural or statement extractor to zone the space and create a visually striking centrepiece. There are some fantastic companies creating innovative hobs and extractors. Bora and Gaggenau are two of my favorites."

So, when choosing a hob, the extractor is likely the most important decision you will have to make, as this will not only affect your cooking experience but the final look of your kitchen island.

In conclusion, our designers think this is one of the best kitchen layout ideas, though it does have its own complexities and complications.

However, if you're a passionate host who regularly cooks for guests, this can be a great addition to your home.