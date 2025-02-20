Should You Have a Sink on a Kitchen Island? Designers Love (and Hate) This Layout, so Here's How to Decide

Should you have a sink on a kitchen island? It's just one of the many questions you’ll encounter when designing your dream kitchen. It's something you see all the time, so you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's a simple decision but having spoken to designers, that's not necessarily the case.

Weighing up the pros and cons, the answer is that yes, you certainly can include a sink as a kitchen island idea, but while some designers love it for what it brings practically to your space's layout, others are not fans. They say it's can spoil your island's aesthetic, and it brings more work to your remodel than it's worth.

So how do you decide whether putting a sink on a kitchen island is the right move for you? Here, we get the experts to state their case for islands with sinks vs islands without, to help you reach your own conclusion.

Should You Have a Sink on a Kitchen Island?

Using your island for your sink can create more surface space in other areas of the kitchen. (Image credit: Herringbone House)

For those of us who approach design with an aesthetic-first mentality, there are plenty of reasons you may want to include your sink within your kitchen island. "Incorporating a sink into your kitchen island can be incredibly handy," says William Durrant, owner of Herringbone House. "Whether this is a prep sink, a constantly-in-use sink, or your main sink, it can look beautiful and streamlined."

Over the past years, we've seen a huge shift towards more visually appealing brassware and faucet trends, which can turn your kitchen sink from something purely functional, to a design feature in its own right. "I feel like thanks to all the beautiful tap ware and brassware available, they can be an aesthetically pleasing addition and add something to the overall design," explains Manuela Hamilford, creative director at Hamilford Design.

William agrees, adding, "The right fixtures will make all of the difference as they will constantly be on display, so if you build in a Quooker tap, you will be able to make tea or coffee right by your seating area."

However, Manuela notes, "We would advise having a separate room with another sink — perhaps near your washing machine and dryer if you have space." She explains that having an additional secondary sink allows for the kitchen island sink to better fulfill its purpose as a design feature, saying, "Then the front kitchen can be kept more polished for entertaining." So, incorporating a sink in your utility room design, or even in your kitchen pantry, could be a good idea.

Alternatively, larger kitchens may have enough space for two sinks in the same room. Alex Main, director of The Main Company, says, "Having a sink on both the wall and island works best if you have a large kitchen with ample counter space, cook or entertain frequently, and need to separate prep and clean-up zones."

If the look of an exposed sink doesn't appeal to you, or you're worried about losing valuable countertop space, Alex shares a helpful tip: "Sink covers or worktop boards that fit over the sink can hide it completely when not in use. These covers not only conceal the sink but also extend your countertop space for prep, serving or entertaining whilst offering a sleek look. Materials like wood, stainless steel, or stone can match or complement your island’s surface for a seamless look."

William Durrant Owner and director of Herringbone House William Durrant has worked in the cabinet and furniture manufacturing industry for over a decade. After learning from powerful kitchen brands, he had a desire to manage all aspects of home design projects, so he founded Herringbone Kitchens, now known as Herringbone House 10 years ago. He owns the family run cabinet and furniture design and joinery company, where he manages a talented creative team of designers and skilled craftsmen from their studio in the heart of Canterbury, Kent and the workshop just outside the city walls.

When Is a Sink in Your Kitchen Island Not a Good Idea?

Having a secondary sink elsewhere in the kitchen area can allow the island sink to remain uncluttered. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

While, as we've discussed, a kitchen sink can make a beautiful addition to your kitchen island, this doesn't necessarily mean it is always the most sensible choice. "Despite the major trend over the last few years, which has certainly favored the sink in the island, I have always been a fan of keeping these two separated," says interior designer Vicky Floros.

"I like a clean workspace, with as much room for meal prep, cocktails and informal dining. As it's the natural place that everyone gravitates toward in the kitchen, I'd prefer the island to be a focal point unburdened by dirty dishes and clutter, which then becomes unavoidable if the sink is there," she explains.

It can also impact your kitchen lighting ideas, says Vicky. "You will always find the beautiful lighting feature above the island and the most investment on the worktop surface, so again, it should remain as a striking focal point to gather around stress-free!"

Adding a sink can also be a costly procedure and requires plenty of planning, too. "It’s important to keep in mind that relocating the plumbing to an island may be more expensive than a traditional sink placement, especially if your home’s foundations make it difficult. You’ll need to consider the water supply lines and drainage," explains Jessica Evans, of Price Your Job.

Another major drawback is the loss of storage space. With so many different appliances and products to store away, maximizing kitchen storage is one of the most common priorities in kitchen design, and an island sink can be in direct conflict with this goal. As Vicky notes, "Adding a sink also means you lose a lot of useful storage space below, and for most homes, that isn't ideal."

"Make sure you have the space required within the island to store the pipes work that goes with these and make sure that you are ready to give up any storage space that may be taken up by the sink," recommends William. "Some people find it a bit too messy to have the sink on the kitchen island due to water splashing etc however, this is a matter of personal preference."

Vicky Floros Interior designer Vicky, founder of Vicky Floros Studio, hails from Toronto and has honed her design expertise in Los Angeles before making her way to London. Her approach to design is a perfect blend of relaxed elegance and individual expression. Vicky is passionate about celebrating the uniqueness of personal style and is committed to guiding clients in uncovering and manifesting their distinctive tastes in the most genuine manner.

Kitchen island sinks can prevent storage opportunities. (Image credit: Cabbonet)

Our experts seem to agree that the decision regarding kitchen island sinks essentially hinges on the amount of space you have to play around with in your kitchen. If you're lucky enough to have a sprawling, enviably-large kitchen area, this trend is great for you, but if you were on the hunt for some small kitchen ideas, this may not be the one for you.