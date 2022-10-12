These 17 kitchen lighting ideas will transform the heart of your home

Getting your kitchen lighting ideas right helps you to create a space that is both functional and design-forward. It's about setting the right mood for a busy and much-used part of the home, whether it's for cooking, entertaining or unwinding.

All too often with a kitchen, the lighting is an afterthought but it should be considered and research carried out at the initial planning stage. Don’t wait until after cabinetry and appliances are in place, as the position of the lights may affect where sockets and cables are placed and it’s much harder to alter these things further down the line.

It is also important to invest in quality lighting for a modern kitchen. The material the lights are made from make a big difference, so avoid plastic finishes as these will devalue the whole look of the kitchen. Choose handcrafted, high-quality fixtures.

Of course, lighting can be beautiful too and needn't always be purely practical and can be a gorgeous focal point of your space. It's not all about spotlights and downlights. Statement pendants, chandeliers, and ornate sconces can have just as much of an impact as your cabinet color or worktop material. If you're looking for ideas to update your current space, lighting can be a lovely way to refresh your space. Read on for our favorite ideas from the designers.

Hebe Hatton Freelance journalist Hebe is an experienced homes writer and editor. She has written hundreds of articles helping readers make the best home design choices, and spends her days interviewing interiors industry experts to bring the latest ideas to her readers. For this piece she spoke to the world's best designers for inspiration for lighting kitchens in new and innovative ways.

17 kitchen lighting ideas for a brighter space

Whether designing from scratch or renovating old kitchens, there are a few key things to think about when considering the lighting for your kitchen. 'It is never too early in a project to be thinking about the light and lighting of the space, the earlier the better I say,' says Darren Parnaby, senior lighting designer of Beem Lamps (opens in new tab). 'Even right at the start when considering the layout of a kitchen, think about the position of certain units, worktops, sinks near windows to allow the best use of the natural light.'

1. Don't forget the importance of layering lighting

(Image credit: Nicole Cohen)

For a successful lighting scheme, you need to layer your lighting, pairing different types of lighting so all the kitchen's functions are catered for. The key to getting your kitchen lighting scheme right, as with most rooms, is to have plenty of different sources at different levels and make sure you cover the three types of lighting too – task, ambient, and accent.

The best type of lighting for a kitchen is all about layers. It's about covering the three bases of lighting. ‘Every room should have a mix of lighting, including overhead (or ambient), accent, and task lights,' says Suzanne Duin, founder of lighting brand Maison Maison (opens in new tab). 'Whether you are designing a warm and relaxing space for the evenings, carving out a nook bright enough for reading, or working from home, the key is to balance these layers of lighting to help bring a room to life and emphasize different aspects of a scheme for different purposes.'

Shadow-free task lighting helps for cooking and prep, providing lighting for the functional aspect of kitchen life, while ambient lighting is for when your kitchen crosses over and becomes and entertaining space or a place to unwind, and ambient lighting for when you simply want to unwind or entertain.' explains Charlie Bowles, director of light-makers Original BTC (opens in new tab).

'Most kitchens will benefit from a central lighting source plus a combination of practical, space-saving wall lights and spotlights,' says Charlie. 'If possible, make sure your lights are controlled separately so you can create different moods at the flick of a switch. A dimmable pendant – or, for a dramatic look, a row of pendants - is useful for switching from functional to relaxation mode, whether over your dining table or central island. Consider also accent lighting to highlight areas of interest.'

2. Go for LED lighting

(Image credit: Sola Kitchens)

LED lighting ideas are a great lighting addition to your kitchen and can add a bit of focus and spotlight on what you're doing when you want the rest of the ambiance to stay the same - so you can chop and focus on your cooking while the rest of the room continues to bask in that soft ambient glow.

'Think of your room as a canvas with areas in focus and areas in darkness and ask yourself what you want to highlight and what you want to knock back into shadow,' says Jo Littlefair, director and co-founder of Goddard Littlefair (opens in new tab).

'For example, accentuate the texture of a tongue and groove-clad ceiling by washing it with an LED track, pin spot columns with floor recessed uplights and consider the use of concealed LED tracks to task light a kitchen work surface. Ideally I like to be unable to see the light source itself and just feel the benefit from the effect.'

This kitchen features a cabinet that opens to reveal LED lighting, designed Sola Kitchens. (opens in new tab)

3. Think about color temperature

(Image credit: Tala)

Sure, it's less exciting than picking the aesthetic of your lighting fixture, but the actual light of the bulb itself is of critical importance to your scheme. It can totally transform a room's mood and feel, turning it from a space that might feel cold, stark, to warming and welcoming.

All light sources have a Correlated Color Temperature and it is measured in Kelvins (k). This is a characteristic of visible light that we associate with its warmth. 'The lower the figure the warmer it is. In the kitchen environment I would suggest using either 2700k or 3000k,' says Darren Parnaby, senior lighting designer from Beem.

Less than 2000k gives off a dim glow of light, similar to what you might find from candlelight and is best for low-light areas where ambient illumination is welcomed. 2000;-3000k gives off a soft white glow, often yellow in appearance.

4. Give the space an Art Deco twist

(Image credit: Davey Lighting)

The pendants are a place where you can have some fun with your design, so instead of going for three uniform lampshades, think outside the box. Think about the theme of your kitchen in more general terms. Is it a rustic farmhouse vibe, a modern space, or are you going for something quirkier. Art Deco is having a moment in the spotlight yet again, so consider replicating the style with golden pendant lighting like these from Davey Lighting. Go for the use of three and hang them elegantly over your kitchen dining table or island.

Pillar pendant light in polished brass (opens in new tab) Get the look Pillar pendant light in polished brass (opens in new tab) Beautiful Art Deco style pendants that will look elegant and high end in your kitchen, over an island, or hanging above your dining table. Buy three for a cohesive scheme

5. Light up architectural details

How beautiful is this modern kitchen lighting idea? It makes a statement but also provides a lovely all-over glow to the space and really accentuates the architectural details of the room and the loftiness of the ceilings. Recreate something similar in your own space by running subtle LED strip lighting along beams, around alcoves, or even just around the edges of your room – it's a simple idea with a really dramatic effect.

6. Choose sculptural shapes

Proof that kitchen lighting needn't always be practical! Pendant lights are ever-popular in kitchens, and we do love the symmetrical look they give, but why not buck the trend and go for a single statement light? Something quirky and unexpected that will be the focal point of the space.

As Jo Plismy, Founder of Gong (opens in new tab) says, 'In a kitchen, while you clearly need a certain amount of practical task lighting, don’t forget it is still a space you should feel comfortable and able to relax in. All of your interior choices should be an extension of your personality and your lighting choices give you the perfect opportunity to experiment and create some statement spaces.'

'My advice is to not be afraid to go big and bold with your kitchen pendant lighting. Contrary to popular belief, oversized lights look fabulous in smaller rooms, as well as in larger spaces. I often advise my clients to see their lighting choices as pieces of art. Bold designs, tactile textiles and sculptural shapes will provide interest over an island unit, even when the light is turned off.'

7. Create symmetry with pendant lights for a classic look

(Image credit: Original BTC)

And really you can't go wrong with the classic, low-hanging pendants above a kitchen island. It's practical, as it provides task lighting should you use the surface to prep and cook, it looks lovely and it defines the island from the rest of the kitchen. Plus, if you put the lights on a dimmer switch you can change the mood from task to ambient in an instant.

'When it comes to kitchen island lighting, decorative pendants are very popular as people want to make a statement and feature, but it’s important to be careful not to create shadows over the cooking and prep area.' Piero De Marchis, Director of Detail Lighting (opens in new tab) explains.

'To make sure this doesn’t happen, we would normally advocate decorating lighting ‘filled-in’ and supplemented with focused spotlights to eliminate any shadows or dark spots. By opting for this combination, you will then have a ‘cooking mode’ where all the lights are on and then a more relaxed mode when you can turn off the spotlights and dim your decorative lights.'

8. Make wall lights a focal point

If you don't have a kitchen island to hang pendants above opt for statement wall lights instead. They can add just as much style and interest and are equally functional for lighting up your workspaces. Plus they are flexible too. Choose a design that you can pivot so you can move the light as you need to.

'In terms of kitchen lighting trends, flexible wall lights particularly in brass have recently taken off in the kitchen space. These are great as they can be angled down or up to bounce light off the wall to create less directional ambient light, or slant down for tasks. Either way the wall light in itself adds point of interest to your kitchen walls, a really pretty alternative to a regular downlight.' says Rohan Blacker founder of Pooky (opens in new tab).

9. Add extra task lighting where you need it

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Small, subtle wall lights can be ideal for adding extra lighting in areas you often need it too, like above the sink or next to the cooker. And they don't always need to make a big design statement either – in this already bold blue kitchen, compact steel lights sit on either side of the hob adding symmetry and a task light for both the work surface and the hob.

10. Go minimal with exposed bulbs

(Image credit: deVOL)

This industrial look just never dates. It's a simple and chic kitchen lighting idea that suits any kitchen style from uber-modern to country rustic. And exposed bulbs can make just as much of a style statement as an oversized pendant, especially if you group them together or hang them in a line above an island or worktop.

With exposed bulbs, you do have to be choosy about your bulbs. The wrong bulb could create a very harsh light and intense shadows. So opt for a tinted LED bulb, with a warm light that will create a lovely glow. And if you can, fit lights with dimmer switches so you can always adjust the brightness.

Naya Brass Table Lamp (opens in new tab) Get the look Naya Brass Table Lamp, La Redoute (opens in new tab) Go for the exposed bulb look with these cute table lamps. If you don't want to fully overhaul your lighting but get the industrial look of the bare bulb, these are a great option.

11. Hang a chandelier for a luxurious touch

Does it get more decadent than a chandelier in a kitchen? Hang a chandelier as your centerpiece, and keep the rest of your lighting simple and minimal. This mixing of old and new will add a ton of character so embrace the clash through the rest of your kitchen too. See how in this space sleek marble cabinets sit with vintage finds and quirky collections. The chandelier just brings the whole vibe together.

12. Install track lighting (with a stylish twist)

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

Track lighting has always been popular in kitchens, it's a practical choice that almost just blurs into the background. But this kitchen has given traditional track lighting a stylish twist by installing an exposed galvanized conduit (a metal tubing system used to protect electrical wires) on the ceiling and finishing it with classic filament light bulbs to match the raw industrial vibe of the kitchen.

13. Pick a subtle linear pendant

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Simple and yet striking, a linear pendant light floats above the island in this kitchen, blending in perfectly with the surrounding cabinets. This suspended design works particularly well if your home has high ceilings and you want a more focused pool of light at eye level.

Note the mix of lighting in this kitchen too. The LED lights in the ceiling cover the ambient lighting as well as ensuring other areas of the kitchen are well lit. Sam Hart, Designer at Roundhouse (opens in new tab) says, 'LED dimmable ceiling spots and beautiful, stylish, decorative pendants over the island will make a kitchen stylish and practical. Go for task lighting under wall cabinets – circular LED spots or strip lighting. Spots throw down pools of light and a strip gives an even wash of light.'

14. Add a pop of color

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Lighting is a lovely way to bring color into your kitchen without being too bold. The dark kitchen is uplifted by the splash of yellow, and see how the yellow-tones veining of the marble pops now too? These sunny hues really warm up the deep charcoal cabinetry, livening the room without overwhelming it.

15. Bring in warmth with brass fixtures

(Image credit: James Merrell/Future)

Brass is a really popular choice in kitchen light fittings, warmer than silver but not as flashy as gold it works with any style and any color scheme. Just be sure to get the same tones of brass across all your light fixtures. To ensure this you're best sourcing all your lighting from the same brand. Or you could even mix metallics, try a brass ceiling light and silver wall lights, for a very on-trend on look.

16. Create a quirky look with antique glass

(Image credit: deVOL)

If you have forgone wall cabinets and have the space to hang pendants above your worktops, it's a nice alternative to wall lights. How cute are these colorful glass shades too? They are subtle and yet as a hint of color and quirky shape to the room. The perfect balance between statement and classic.

'You can easily tire of statement pieces and of large bold themes that dominate your room, lighting is a big one! We see so many lighting schemes and it’s always the discreet and understated ones that catch our eye and that we don’t tire of.' says Helen Parker, Creative Director of deVOL (opens in new tab).

'Having said that, a statement light can look stunning if carefully chosen, chandeliers are about as bold as you can get but they look great because they have some character (go for faded glory not bling!). It’s usually the pendants over islands where people go crazy and buy three huge pendants, then some wall lights to contrast and then a few different pendants over the dining table and it feels more like a lighting showroom than a kitchen.'

17. Add softness with fabric lanterns

(Image credit: Montse Garriga Grau)

Fabric lamp shades aren't something you see all that often in kitchens, but if you have a spacious kitchen diner, so you can hang them well out of the way of the kitchen workspace, they can add a lovely softness to a space. Kitchens are usually made up of a lot of hard surfaces and clean lines, so having this tactile addition creates lovely contrast and can really distinguish between the practical part of the kitchen and the more laid-back dining space.