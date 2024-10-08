From Now On, We're Exclusively Stealing Our Kitchen Lighting Inspiration From Fancy Restaurants
Pendant lighting is the chic way to bring the luxurious glamour of a night out into your home — here's how to do it
Something I always spot in a well-designed restaurant is the luxurious light fixtures that illuminate the dining room. At first, it seems impractical to try and incorporate the extravagant pendant lights we admire on our nights out into our everyday homes, but then again, why not?
Interior designer Erica McLain, founder of McLain by Design, says that the restaurant-to-home design pipeline is a fascinating trend she's watched over the past few years. "The seamless merging of hospitality design influences into the private sphere comes from homeowners seeking to recreate that sense of indulgent escapism within their own walls," she says.
Lighting plays a major role in how we interact with a space, after all, and whimsical fixtures add style while still operating with a practical function. So, if you are looking for a fresh kitchen lighting idea to elevate your space, perhaps restaurant-style pendant lighting is the place to start.
Why draw design inspiration from restaurants?
You'll find most of the popular kitchen lighting trends in restaurants already, just exaggerated versions of them. Think oversized pendants, statement styles, and sleek, concealed task lighting.
We also want our homes to be a reflection of our personal styles and the things we love. The interior design trends of the past few years embody a longing for intimacy and individuality within the home, in a way that still feels elevated yet comfortable.
"The dark, intimate atmosphere of a speakeasy bar, for instance, is an aesthetic that has particularly captivated the residential market," says Erica. "We are increasingly drawing on the moody palette of a well-designed cocktail lounge to create cozy nooks for quiet relaxation or intimate gatherings at home."
Ultimately, hospitality influences allow homes to become the destination unto themselves, which makes this trend perfect for the cozy, fall season.
Shop Restaurant-Inspired Pendant Lighting
How to Style Restaurant-Inspired Lighting at Home
Comfort should always be a top priority when designing spaces for the home. Erica adds that, "In a commercial setting, dramatic lighting and opulent furnishings are designed to make a statement." When it comes to your home, personal comfort should never be sacrificed for effect.
To make sure your restaurant-inspired home does not stray too far from classic cozy kitchen ideas, it's all about moderation and intentionality. Good lighting is the ultimate way to balance mood and bold accents.
For example, if you're introducing a large pendant light over a kitchen island, Erica recommends "balancing the look with soft textiles, like plush upholstery on nearby seating," as well as considering "how the lighting works at different times of day to keep the space warm and welcoming."
Styling a bold, metallic light fixture over soft, natural wood cabinetry draws nature back in and keeps the metallic accent from feeling too harsh. Layering textured design and ensuring a balance between your bold and more minimalist elements will keep your cooking space from feeling overly contrived.
Other ways to introduce restaurant-inspired design to your kitchen
Apart from lighting, there are a few other restaurant design secrets that will help you make your kitchen at home feel more like a Michelin-star establishment. Some of my favorite ideas include banquette seating and large kitchen islands.
Once you've found your perfect pendant, incorporating kitchen wall lighting ideas, like sconces and floor lamps, will provide a further layer of stylish lighting and restaurant-like ambiance.
While the pendants are a statement piece on their own, they also help draw attention to both ceiling height and details, as well as visually anchoring other key areas, like your kitchen island or dining table, so it's important to put just as much consideration into the design and finish of those elements too.
"It is the contrast between light and shadow that elevates a space, much like in a well-designed restaurant, allowing you to set the mood mile defining functional areas," says Erica.
"Large, statement pendant lamps have a transformative effect on a space, creating a focal point that draws the eye and adds a sculptural element," says Erica.
Feeling inspired to customize your home after your most beloved restaurant? Now all you need is a few good pendants, a dimmer switch to set the mood, and a well-cooked meal.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
