5 Outdoor Lighting Trends Designers Are Using to Give Gardens a Glow Up After Dark, in 2025

The summer months are meant to be spent outdoors, and that's not an opinion — it's a fact. And, in my opinion, that shouldn't change once the sun goes down; on the contrary, there's nothing more enjoyable than a summer evening spent lazing around your garden. But there is one essential component to ensuring the enjoyment of this activity: some good garden lighting.

Now, you may be thinking you've got that covered, that your garden is already suitably illuminated. But I've got some news for you, those exposed-bulb festoon lights aren't going to cut it this summer. This year we're embracing some more modern, style-forward garden lighting ideas. Think styles you'd just as happily have in your living room, but made suitable for the outdoors.

In the spirit of indoor-outdoor living, our garden lights have had a significant upgrade. We're ushering in a new wave of outdoor lighting — and these are the hottest trends leading the way.

1. Moonlighting

This model from Tom Dixon not only provides a soft, diffused glow, but also acts as a design feature in itself. (Image credit: Tom Dixon)

Many of the most effective trends, especially when it comes to our gardens, are those that attempt to replicate something that occurs in nature, and this is certainly the case with this lighting style.

"Moonlighting is one of my favorite ways to illuminate a garden," comments Mark Latchford, the director of landscape design at HollandGreen.

Much like it sounds, moonlighting takes the subtle glow emitted by the moon as inspiration, distilling this illuminating effect into a singular garden light.

"By placing a light high up in a tree and angling it downwards, you get this beautifully soft, ambient glow—almost like a full moon lighting up the space," Mark says.

And, this look is not only loved for its beauty.

As Mark explains, "It’s also far better for wildlife than traditional outdoor uplighters, as birds and insects are much less disturbed. Plus, it’s more efficient: you can cover a wider area with fewer fittings, and it casts these incredible shadows through the leaves — just like the tree fern patterns on the bench and stepping stone path in the photos. Subtle, effective, and kind to nature."

What more could you want?

Mark Latchford Director of landscape design at HollandGreen HollandGreen are a multidisciplinary Design Practice of Architects, Interior Designers, Landscape Designers and Project Managers. They design and deliver uniquely beautiful homes and gardens, each one tailored to the client’s vision and lifestyle. Whilst each Studio offers standalone services, they are unique in offering an integrated end-to-end approach under one roof, managing projects to the highest standard of quality and detail.

2. Creating a Wash of Warmth

A fire-pit can add another layer of lighting in your garden design, as well as acting as a focal point to gather round. (Image credit: Karen McClure Garden Design)

"A gentle wash of light across planting and paving brings depth and structure, while the warm backdrop creates an inviting focal point for evening entertaining," says Karen McClure, from Karen McClure Garden Design.

Knowing the importance of lighting in the garden is the first step to creating a truly transportive space. Of course, there is an obvious beauty to a sun-soaked outdoor space, but knowing how to create a garden that is just as, if not even more beautiful, come nighttime is the true skill.

"As garden designers, we consider lighting from the very first concept. It's a crucial design tool, not an afterthought," says Karen.

Many make the mistake of using lighting to highlight just one specific section of the garden, but for a real fairy-tale garden look, a layered wash of warmth is the way to go.

"Whether it’s sculptural trees, key views, or built-in seating, each element deserves a moment to shine — or glow, softly. We balance practical needs (lighting a step or a dining area) with emotive ones — that magical, just-back-from-holiday feel that garden lighting can evoke," says Karen.

Karen McClure Director of KMGD Karen has successfully grown KMGD from her passion and love for the horticulture and landscaping industry. Karen is the backbone and driving force behind KMGD that continues to learn, develop, and grow her company, to provide our clients with the best service and garden designs year on year.

3. Wireless Table Lamps

"Our Aldan outdoor table lamps come in four contemporary shades – black, coral, sage green and white, so it’s easy to choose a colour to complement your style," says Danielle. (Image credit: Cox and Cox)

In recent years, we've seen a huge move towards the idea of inside outdoor living. From outdoor rugs to outdoor kitchens, we're all about replicating those home comforts in the garden, and one of the easiest ways to get involved with this trend is with a portable outdoor lamp.

"The trend for cordless lighting and indoor style table lamps that are suitable for outdoor use is the perfect way to bring a stylish and atmospheric look to dining outdoors this summer," says Danielle Le Vaillant, from Cox & Cox.

These petite lights are typically powered by LEDs, making them an extremely energy-efficient choice, and they're an easy way to elevate any outdoor dining setup.

Cox and Cox Aldan Outdoor Table Lamp £85 at Cox and Cox This rechargeable design comes in four different colors, and can provide both warm and cool light, depending on what you're looking for. Ferm Living Frill Portable Iron Lamp £109 at Selfridges The pleated shade gives this model a charming, mushroom-like appearance that would make for a welcome addition to any tea party. Holloways of Ludlow &Tradition Pivot Rechargeable Portable Lamp £224.50 at Holloways of Ludlow If you're looking for a table lamp that will make a statement, look no further. This strikingly modern design features an entirely adjustable shade and a rechargeable battery.

4. Layered Lighting

A layered approach also allows you to create distinct zones in your garden, using lighting to create a degree of separation. (Image credit: Jeffrey Brian Riemer. Studio credit Kate Anne Designs.)

We wish we could say a beautiful lighting scheme is as easy as a one-and-done LED light, but unfortunately, that's not the reality. Just like inside the home, your outdoor lighting should feel layered and complex.

As Karen says, "We’re seeing a shift away from harsh, uniform schemes. Instead, the most captivating gardens are lit in layers."

This approach encourages mixing and matching your lighting, combining path lights with overhead fairy lights for a look that is not just functional, but is also beautiful.

"Functionality is, of course, important — lighting your journey through the garden to get from A to B and task lighting, perhaps on an outdoor kitchen to see what you are doing; however, the ambiance comes from the soft glows that highlight structure, dappled uplighting through foliage, and warm accents that invite you to linger. It’s more about mood than brightness — designed to reveal, not overwhelm," says Karen.

There's a certain amount of playfulness and freedom in this method, as well. It invites you to experiment with different styles, and see how they look together.

"From lanterns to hidden LEDs, firelight to moon-like uplighters, or portable lamps, the right combination transforms an outdoor space into theatre. The best garden lighting should make you feel something: safe, relaxed — and maybe even a little enchanted," Karen explains.

5. Energy Efficient Lighting

Layer up different styles of LED lights for a more complex look. (Image credit: Boxhill Furniture)

We're ushering in a new age of LED lighting, according to the experts.

"For years, outdoor LED lighting was synonymous with bright, cold white light—a choice driven more by energy efficiency than ambiance," shares Elizabeth Przygoda, from Boxhill.

"However, this often resulted in outdoor spaces that felt sterile and harsh," she says.

Nowadays, thanks to advancements in the field, LED lights have come a long way from the harsh strip lights they once were.

"Today, with increased awareness around color temperature, both residential and commercial users are embracing warm, inviting light (typically in the 2700K–3000K range). These tones enhance outdoor living spaces, creating a more comfortable and natural atmosphere while still benefiting from the efficiency of LEDs," Elizabeth explains.

Dunelm Campanula Ball Led Outdoor Floor Lamp £149 at dunelm.com These LED ball lamps look just as good standing solo as they do grouped together, and thanks to the remote control, it couldn't be easier to switch up the color of your garden. Pooky Andor Up and Down Light £78 at Pooky This sleek brass wall light brings a nice illumination to your outdoor walls, a perfect way to add another layer of lighting to your garden area. Tom Dixon Melt Large Portable £995 at tomdixon.net You can count on Tom Dixon for the most striking, sculptural outdoor lights, and this large floor lamp is no exception. The whole melt range has an eye-catching molten look that would quickly become the highlight of your garden design.

Once you've got your outdoor lighting in place, it might be time to check out the other trends taking over our gardens.

I'm particularly drawn to striped outdoor furniture at the moment, which is perfect for that ultra-luxe private-members club feel. However, if that doesn't appeal, I'm sure you'll be able to find something to your taste from one of the several top outdoor furniture brands.