This Gardening Trend is the Perfect Way to Make Your Yard Feel Pretty and Whimsical, Say Landscape Designers

Don't the most charming gardens look like something out of a storybook? We've seen ideas for backyard inspired by fairytales trending online recently, and it got us to thinking... what is the fairytale garden look?

Think forest gardens — colorful and fun flowers that grow wild, a more naturalistic style of planting, and pathways that twist and wind through your outdoor space, revealing secret hidden pockets of garden.

These spaces call for whimsy imagination, and a ton of fun, making them kid-friendly. We spoke to a couple of professionals and they've given us all the tips we need to design a magical outdoor space that's right out of a storybook. It's the kind of space you and your kids will never want to leave.

Here are our top fairytale garden ideas to get the look.

1. Adventurous Pathways

In conversation with home designer Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that adventurous garden paths perfectly set the tone for fairy-tale gardens. 'Create winding paths using natural materials like stepping stones, wood slices, or gravel,' she says. 'These paths can lead to various "magical zones" in the garden, encouraging children to wander and discover hidden treasures.'

Landscape designer Katherine Aul Cervoni also tells us that winding trails are a necessary addition to perfect the forest feel. 'They help visitors feel like they're on a small journey with elements of surprise tucked around the bend,' she says.

Nina also recommends adding glow-in-the-dark stones to line the pathways. 'They add a touch of magic, especially in the twilight hours,' she notes.

Stepping Stone View at Amazon Price: $25

Size: 12 Inches

2. Magical Water Features

Water features offer tremendous stimulation for a sensory garden, from the gentle sounds to the visual appeal and even the feeling of tracing your fingers across the surface. Besides, we think that they make total sense in a fairytale setting and Nina agrees.

'A small, child-friendly water feature can add a soothing element to your fairy-tale garden.,' she says. 'Consider a shallow pond with floating lilies or a miniature fountain.'

Not every home has the luxury of a natural pond and if you're not interested in creating your own, you can always opt for bird baths and mini waterfall features

Garden Pond Waterfall Kit View at Amazon Price: $136

Includes: Plant + Waterfall Filter, LED Waterfall Transformer, Water Pump + Low-Suction Attachment, Expanded Clay, Polished Gravel

3. Grow a lush garden in layers

Taking inspiration from forest gardens, a fairytale garden is all about creating a canopy overhead, and underplanting it with beautiful and colorful shade-loving plants. 'Aim to include as many layers as you can,' says Dani Baker, author of the Home-Scale Forest Garden from Chelsea Green .

Think trees, colorful climbing plants, pretty perennial flowers and plant around pathways with naturalistic and low maintenance groundcover for shade.



Bell Wind Chimes View at Amazon Price: $30

Includes: 5 Atrovirens Bell

4. String Lights & Lanterns

What's a fairytale garden without strands of glowing lights? It's a lovely way to keep your space alive, even under the cloak of darkness.

Nina recommends stringing lights and lanterns as a modern garden lighting idea to create a magical atmosphere. 'Fairy light strings with delicate, flower-shaped bulbs or lanterns with intricate designs can add extra enchantment,' she says. 'Opt for solar-powered options to keep it eco-friendly and hassle-free,'

But if you don't want the trouble of hanging up your lights or simply don't have the overhead support, you can always include light spokes to flank your garden path.

5. Enchanted Hideaways

Nina explains that secret nooks and cozy corners are essential for children to retreat and let their imaginations run wild. Using natural materials like willow branches or bamboo, she finds that you can easily create small hideouts or teepees.

'Buy or craft fairy doors and windows to attach to tree trunks or garden walls,' she says. 'These tiny additions make it seem like fairies have made their homes in your garden.'



You can also tap into the stunning sweet pea tent trend and give your teepee a floral glow-up. However, it's important to note that these flowers are poisonous upon consumption. So it's best to tap into the trend if you're certain your kids and pets will not ingest any of the blooms.

Bamboo Teepee View at Walmart Price: $60

Size: 48.0" L x 3.0" W x 3.0" H

Creating a fairy-tale garden is all about fostering a sense of wonder and adventure. 'By combining imaginative plantings and magical decor you can design a garden that’s not only beautiful but also a cherished space for children to play and dream,' Nina tells us.

And while this type of backyard is perfect for kids, we don't see a single reason as to why this space wouldn't be just as enjoyable at any age.

So whether it's for you or your children, this is your sign to create the fairy-tale garden of your dreams.