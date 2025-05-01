I'm Obsessed With This Potted 'Mini Meadow' Idea for Filling a Small Container Garden With Beautiful Flowers
You don't need sprawling lawns to give your garden a meadow-style feel — all you really need is a container garden and some choice plants
When cottage-core departs from interiors and steps outdoors, one of the first things I think of is a free-growing meadow. And typically, meadows are associated with sprawling lawns with an abundance of garden real estate.
However, that's not to say you can't achieve the same look in a smaller space. And the key to executing this pretty prairie-style vision is through container gardening. But it's not as simple as just pooling potted plants together.
To truly achieve an authentic-looking meadow in a mod planting format, you also need to consider the style of planters and the types of plants to shortlist. Here's an expert landscape designer's winning formula for a potted meadow.
How to Design a Mini Meadow in Pots
According to landscape architect and planting expert Michael Clarke, the best way to design a mini meadow in planters is to blueprint your outdoor potted plant arrangements to best suit the aesthetic.
"For a mini meadow, it's a good idea to group pots together in an informal cluster, mixing sizes and heights," he says. "Place taller pots or plants toward the back or center and shorter ones in front or around the edges, to mimic the uneven terrain of a real meadow.
"I recommend using grasses, perennials, and ground cover that trail or lean outwards naturally, for a wild, untamed look, and make sure all of the pots get at least six hours of sun a day, since most meadow plants are sun lovers."
Michael Clarke is a landscape architect and horticulturalist at Yardwork.
What Pots to Use
When it comes to designing a mini meadow in planters, it's also important to consider the type of pots and planter styles you aim to include in your setup.
"You can use terracotta or ceramic for breathability and lightweight resin or fiberglass for easier moving," says Michael. "The pots should be medium to large, at least 12" deep, to give roots space to thrive."
He also explains that shallow limestone troughs can work well. And just remember that all pots should also have drainage holes, since he explains that meadow plants like their roots to dry out.
Color: Orange
If you don't usually look to Zara Home for gorgeous garden accessories, this Elevated Terracotta Planter will change your mind. So simple, yet so chic.
Color: Dark Brown
I love this structured Ceramic Plant Pot from H&M, and they've now released this stunning dark brown edition, which is mini meadow-ready.
What Plants to Include
And of course, the plants you choose to include in your mini meadow are incredibly important too. Think of it as a native plants lawn, but in containers instead of rooting in the ground.
"Some of my favorites include a mix of grasses, flowering perennials, and annuals such as blue fescue, tufted hair grass, and maiden grass," says Michael. "And you can also plant yarrow, echinacea, scabiosa, and blue Sage."
Plus, you can knock off two tasks with one solution by planting some ornamental grasses for privacy. These fluffy, green plants will give your meadow a natural look while also keeping your garden private.
FAQs
How Small Can a Meadow Be?
A meadow can be as small or as extensive as you'd like it to be. And therein lies the beauty of a potted meadow. So, even if you have a charming terrace garden that is missing the lushness of a meadow, you can use a container garden to get the same look. Just remember to pick fuller, feathered potted plants to truly make the garden look like a meadow.
Now you can finally bring your cottage-core dreams of a meadow garden to life. And you don't have to move to the country and find a vast lawn to do so. Who knew an intentionally curated container garden was all we needed?
And my tip for planting a mini meadow is to pick planters that camouflage into the garden floor. So, earthy terracottas and muted greens are the best picks for a meadow that looks totally au naturel.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
