Sorry, Electricians, but None of These Undeniably Good-Looking Solar Outdoor Wall Lights Need Wiring In

The right outdoor lighting can completely transform the feel of your outdoor area. That dark and dingy courtyard suddenly becomes a fairy-tale garden, sparkling under the moonlight. And while we all seem to have accepted the aesthetic power of a well-placed string light, I've noticed that the same cannot be said of an outdoor wall light — and I'm ready to put an end to that.

Outdoor wall lights are one of those simple switches that, as soon as you've added them to your garden scape, you'll be kicking yourself for living without them for so long. Not only does this outdoor lighting trend provide a warm, enveloping glow to the periphery of your garden, but it also serves a highly functional purpose, improving the safety and security of your home.

And if you aren't already convinced that you need a new set of outdoor wall lights, here's another thing working in these products' favor — they're all completely solar powered. That means you can achieve all these safety and beauty-boosting features without the expense of calling in an electrician.

Nordlux Justina Solar Powered Motion Sensor Outdoor Wall Light £55.96 at John Lewis Designed by Danish design duo, Says Who, these lights have a cool, simple design that would look great in any garden. Plus, the smart motion sensor feature means you can instantly benefit from their warm glow without having to search around for a switch, making them a perfect choice for the front of your home. Lights4fun Crackle Solar Wall Light £14.99 at Marks and Spencer UK It's not just the super low price point that makes this option so appealing, though it does help. We also love the speckled, diffused glow created by the crackled texture of this surface, it's an easy way to bring some more texture to your outdoor space. SolarCentre Grantham Up and Down Outdoor Solar Powered Wall Light £23.99 at Amazon UK For a minimalist style with maximum light, go for these sleek up-and-down wall lights. The simple design easily fades into the background, allowing the other aspects of your garden to shine. BHS Namid LED Outdoor Solar Wall Light £35 at Tesco If, like me, you want everything in your home to be in a slick, shiny chrome finish, these simple wall lights will be right up your street. This design is plugged into a solar panel via USB for a quick charge. SolarCentre Salcombe Outdoor Solar Powered Wall Light £31.99 at Amazon UK There's a sort of classic appeal to an exposed bulb wall light, but this style does it in a way that feels refreshingly modern. The LED Edison bulb has a distinctly vintage feel, but when combined with a matte black body, it all comes together to feel balanced and chic. SolarCentre White & Warm White Outdoor Solar Powered Wall Lights £29.99 at Amazon UK For a chic, elevated but simple look, opt for these frosted glass models. The soft, diffused light that they offer is super inviting, making them as suitable for use in your garden as on the facade of your home.

Why Choose Solar Outdoor Wall Lights?

Rechargeable lamps and lighting options have taken the design world by storm over the past few years, revolutionising the way we view our lighting choices and allowing us all to save on energy, costs, and electricity.

This can take several different forms, including solar-powered outdoor table lamps, LED lights, and portable, USB-chargeable options.

Opting for a solar-powered product, instead of a traditional outdoor wall light, allows for a far more sustainable design that helps you cut down on the cost of your electricity bills while giving your garden a warm, inviting glow.

If you're eager to elevate your outdoor lighting design, consider investing in smart lights. These Alexa-outdoor lights take customizable lighting to a whole new level, offering you complete control over the look of your garden, without even having to step outside.