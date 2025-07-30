Sorry, Electricians, but None of These Undeniably Good-Looking Solar Outdoor Wall Lights Need Wiring In
Creating a new circuit for outdoor lighting can be an expensive and disruptive job — one which you won't have to do with these rechargeable wall lights
The right outdoor lighting can completely transform the feel of your outdoor area. That dark and dingy courtyard suddenly becomes a fairy-tale garden, sparkling under the moonlight. And while we all seem to have accepted the aesthetic power of a well-placed string light, I've noticed that the same cannot be said of an outdoor wall light — and I'm ready to put an end to that.
Outdoor wall lights are one of those simple switches that, as soon as you've added them to your garden scape, you'll be kicking yourself for living without them for so long. Not only does this outdoor lighting trend provide a warm, enveloping glow to the periphery of your garden, but it also serves a highly functional purpose, improving the safety and security of your home.
And if you aren't already convinced that you need a new set of outdoor wall lights, here's another thing working in these products' favor — they're all completely solar powered. That means you can achieve all these safety and beauty-boosting features without the expense of calling in an electrician.
Designed by Danish design duo, Says Who, these lights have a cool, simple design that would look great in any garden. Plus, the smart motion sensor feature means you can instantly benefit from their warm glow without having to search around for a switch, making them a perfect choice for the front of your home.
There's a sort of classic appeal to an exposed bulb wall light, but this style does it in a way that feels refreshingly modern. The LED Edison bulb has a distinctly vintage feel, but when combined with a matte black body, it all comes together to feel balanced and chic.
Why Choose Solar Outdoor Wall Lights?
Rechargeable lamps and lighting options have taken the design world by storm over the past few years, revolutionising the way we view our lighting choices and allowing us all to save on energy, costs, and electricity.
This can take several different forms, including solar-powered outdoor table lamps, LED lights, and portable, USB-chargeable options.
Opting for a solar-powered product, instead of a traditional outdoor wall light, allows for a far more sustainable design that helps you cut down on the cost of your electricity bills while giving your garden a warm, inviting glow.
If you're eager to elevate your outdoor lighting design, consider investing in smart lights. These Alexa-outdoor lights take customizable lighting to a whole new level, offering you complete control over the look of your garden, without even having to step outside.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.